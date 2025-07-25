Free Thinking Through the Fourth Turning with Sasha Stone

Free Thinking Through the Fourth Turning with Sasha Stone

TIME Magazine Omits Rogan on 100 Best Podcasts of All Time
And other news bites.
  
Sasha Stone
167
RIP Hulk Hogan
I was never much of a Hulk Hogan fan until I saw him speak at the Republican National Convention in support of Donald Trump.
  
Sasha Stone
61
The Sultans of Cringe Who Killed Late-Night
They destroyed themselves chasing Trump and now can't accept failure.
  
Sasha Stone
247
An Open Letter to the CEO of NPR, Katherine Maher
When "Consequence Culture" comes for the Left
  
Sasha Stone
513
30:21
Tulsi Gabbard Exposes the Decade-Long Coup Against Trump
For those wondering where Tulsi Gabbard has been, she’s come back with a banger of a Friday news dump:
  
Sasha Stone
310
A Grand Ratio
Yes, I have noticed
  
Sasha Stone
278
The Epstein Files Are a Gift to the Democrats
Finally some payback for "But Her Emails"
  
Sasha Stone
398
41:09
On MAGA's Rising Anti-Israel Stance
Where I Stand and What I Stand For
  
Sasha Stone
867
The Day I Called Trump "My President"
One Year After Butler - The Good, the Bad and the Ugly
  
Sasha Stone
382
40:07
Why The Left Won't Say "Illegal"
And why the ICE raids could be backfiring.
  
Sasha Stone
364
Violence is the Last Stop for Democrats
Is it resistance or an ongoing insurrection?
  
Sasha Stone
265
51:16
MAGA Left Dazed and Confused on Epstein Files Conclusion
Transparency will be required
  
Sasha Stone
328
