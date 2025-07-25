Subscribe
TIME Magazine Omits Rogan on 100 Best Podcasts of All Time
And other news bites.
Jul 25
•
Sasha Stone
234
167
RIP Hulk Hogan
I was never much of a Hulk Hogan fan until I saw him speak at the Republican National Convention in support of Donald Trump.
Jul 24
•
Sasha Stone
198
61
The Sultans of Cringe Who Killed Late-Night
They destroyed themselves chasing Trump and now can't accept failure.
Jul 22
•
Sasha Stone
572
247
An Open Letter to the CEO of NPR, Katherine Maher
When "Consequence Culture" comes for the Left
Jul 20
•
Sasha Stone
693
513
30:21
Tulsi Gabbard Exposes the Decade-Long Coup Against Trump
For those wondering where Tulsi Gabbard has been, she’s come back with a banger of a Friday news dump:
Jul 18
•
Sasha Stone
456
310
A Grand Ratio
Yes, I have noticed
Jul 17
•
Sasha Stone
482
278
The Epstein Files Are a Gift to the Democrats
Finally some payback for "But Her Emails"
Jul 17
•
Sasha Stone
205
398
41:09
On MAGA's Rising Anti-Israel Stance
Where I Stand and What I Stand For
Jul 13
•
Sasha Stone
475
867
The Day I Called Trump "My President"
One Year After Butler - The Good, the Bad and the Ugly
Jul 13
•
Sasha Stone
298
382
40:07
Why The Left Won't Say "Illegal"
And why the ICE raids could be backfiring.
Jul 11
•
Sasha Stone
241
364
Violence is the Last Stop for Democrats
Is it resistance or an ongoing insurrection?
Jul 10
•
Sasha Stone
316
265
51:16
MAGA Left Dazed and Confused on Epstein Files Conclusion
Transparency will be required
Jul 8
•
Sasha Stone
241
328
