It seems the media is shocked, shocked that Trump called a reporter “Piggy.” Or, to use their phrasing, LASHED OUT.

Or snapped:

It would be shocking except that we’ve been on this same record scratch for ten years. So much so that it isn’t even worth commenting on except in two ways. First, I must always preface this with my love of pigs. I think they’re adorable and smart creatures, and I’ve always hated that people use them as a slur. So, for me, I find it’s the pig who is insulted here, not the reporter.

And second, once we concede that calling someone “piggy” is an insult, I can’t find any sympathy for this or any other reporter or any other person on the Left. It is the Left’s favorite word, of course, to call Trump. But oh, if only that was the worst thing they ever called him.

The Wicked Witch of the Left, Jennifer Welch, has made her name by calling him the most dehumanizing words she can find - and is famous on TikTok for “Cankles McTaco Tits” or some such. Castrating Welch is the Great Feminization in practice. Her singular obsession with dehumanizing Trump in every way imaginable is why she’s popular.

She, like every Democrat, is obsessed with every part of Trump, as though he’s a pig on a spit. His hands, his hair, his spray tan, his smile, his mouth, his walk, his weight, even his penis, because of course, his penis, right? Emasculation Nation must always go right there. All of them delight in his destruction day in and day out for ten years. And always, Trump turns to them and says, “Is that all you got?”

With Trump, though, it’s words. It’s always words. It’s the words they can’t control, the speech they can’t micromanage, and his complete and utter refusal to obey their rules to soften language. They hate themselves because they can’t turn away from Trump. He is their everything by now, especially women like Welch.

Think of all of the hours spent on Stormy Daniels and E. Jean Carroll, all the ways they marinated in the imagined sexcapades of their eternal obsession. They imagined Trump in bathrobes, in dressing rooms, in office buildings, and always their preferred version of him in their mind’s eye. Their tormenter, the one man they could not crush like a bug under their sensible heels.

So you’re going to tell me that THESE SAME PEOPLE are now shocked, shocked that Trump called a reporter “Piggy”? Yes, Gavin Newsom and his meme team think it’s funny to flip around and call Trump a pig, except that it’s a self-own - the media already has, you fools.

Trump as a pig is a famous art trope by now because, of course, it is. There is no bottom when it comes to dehumanizing Trump.

It’s not only commonplace and casual dehumanization, it’s applauded and celebrated. Why do you think shooting him in the head was not only a blip on their radar but they all had to pretend it didn’t happen?

They wear the shirts, “he wasn’t shot, he didn’t win, he is on the list.” The Epstein Files is their most treasured chapter in their badly written romance novel involving their tormentor.

Depicting Trump as a pig is nothing compared to all of the other ways they have distorted his image as pure propaganda for their hate machine.

How about a trip down memory lane?

And it wasn’t ever enough to just go after Trump. It had to be everyone, even someone as decent and kind as Sarah Huckabee Sanders, bullied by Michelle Wolf.

I was told it was fine to bully and harass her by my friends because of what the Trump administration is doing to the country. Well, if that’s so, then it’s fair to call a journalist a “piggy” considering what they’ve done to our country. They divided us. They’ve lied to us. They’ve sent us down rabbit holes. They’ve fed us propaganda every day to help the Democrats and hurt Trump.

Ivanka was viciously attacked for having an affair with her own father, as was every member of the Trump family. Not just attacked but investigated, stalked, harassed, destroyed. It was open season on all of them just for the crime of Trump winning an election.

These monsters didn’t put Melania Trump on a magazine cover, not even once. What’s worse, calling a reporter “Piggy” or never putting a First Lady on the cover of a magazine because you think that’s “normalizing” fascism? Well, I know what’s worse, even if they don’t.

The reason people like me defend Trump isn’t because we’re “bootlickers” or sycophants, but because we know how it feels to have insults hurled at us by these same pearl-clutching hypocrites. I’ve been called every awful name you can think of, in every awful way imaginable, for years now. They thought it was fine to destroy me and my career because I voted for Trump.

They might wish they were and that it’s only Trump who says stuff like this. But it isn’t. They think they’re the good guys. I know they’re not. And until these same people stop dehumanizing those who do not agree with them, until they feel some of the consequences of the words they’ve used over the past ten years, they can take a seat.