Zohran Mamdani picked a city that almost no one can afford, then decided it’s the system, not desirability, that makes it so expensive. It’s a pipe dream and a delusion. Are there poor people who live in New York and every city? Yes. Are we going to turn every city into a socialist utopia/dystopia now to solve that problem? That seems to be the answer from Zohran Mamdani and the Democrats.

But he knew he needed money from Trump or the government, and that if he didn’t get that money, the bottom would drop out and he would be exposed. He’s already out there asking his supporters for donations.

So, hat in hand, he went to see the Big Guy. Trump flipped the script and turned it into a friendly meeting where both were relatively chummy. Zohran looked to me like he’d just taken a sip of rotten milk and was trying to half-smile his way through it.

His fake smile said everything, and he knew that.

You can listen here as he evades the questions asked about what he’s said about Trump and what he now believes. But it is clear, at least to me, that Trump charmed him a bit and shook some reality into him, and he’s now ready to more or less soften his language. Or at least he is playing the game out of fear of losing funds.

You decide.

Lincoln, Nebraska heading to Iowa.