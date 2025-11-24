Dear Senator Slotkin,

I’m sorry your political career is moving too slowly and that you believe desperate times call for desperate measures. Now, we all have to pay the price for your failure as a politician, as a party.

Your bizarre, unhinged, fantasy-based video, with several beta males relegated to the sidelines, seems to be both psychological warfare against our government - a color revolution in the making. Or was it a call for Civil War?

Devoted to eternal self-pity and mass delusion trapped inside a Doomsday Cult, the Democrats have nothing to sell but fear. Even now, when you seem to have the advantage to make a real case to the American public for the Democrats, you default once again to Crazy Town.

Only the Democrats could lurch back into mass delusion when they’re gaining ground. So instead of pushing policy, you push fear. You use terror for clout. You prefer a sick America to a well one. You protect criminals, rapists, drug dealers, and illegal immigrants, and treat our military and law enforcement, and the President, like they are the ones breaking the law.

You worry that Pete Hegseth and Donald Trump have rebuilt the military and have them on their side, so this video serves as a warning to them, perhaps, that all of you are waiting until the end of Trump’s term to punish them for what you deem “illegal acts”?

All of you are LARPing that you're going to have a Nuremberg-style tribunal to hold everyone accountable for what, exactly? Making Jane Fonda have a restless night? Forcing Rosie O’Donnell to move to England? Making George Clooney write an op-ed to override American Democracy by pushing out a duly elected president?

You even admitted that the Trump administration has directed no illegal actions. So what is this? Theater?

Is this the price we’ve paid for the Great Feminization? An entire movement rooted in the same kind of fantasy world that drives the book publishing industry with psychological thrillers and romance novels? The Lifetime network?

I’m sure you would say this was sexism at its worst. Well, I’m pretty much your typical female Democrat straight out of Central Casting. I believed the fantasies, too, until reality crashed through my door. Oh, how I’ve wished for that reality to crash through your door, Ms. Slotkin, and every other Democrat who lives inside the fear bunker with you.

What else could explain how you’ve demoralized and castrated men, both literally and figuratively? Look at poor Mark Kelly, now sucked into the delusion, too. He used to be the sane one. Now, nothing more than a beta male forced to push your fantasy upon the rest of us.

With no media to call all of you out and a supportive army of women online to reward you, why wouldn’t you lie?

I know the game because I used to play it. I know that you provoke Trump to get a reaction to manipulate the media narrative for a couple of days, get all of those glowing social media likes and pandering headlines, then call yourselves heroes. Rinse, repeat.

The only problem is that you aren’t heroes. You are proving, once again, that you have never found your way back to sanity. Most Americans see you as the crazier side, and why shouldn’t they? Cosplaying World War II every day? Pretending we’re under a Nazi occupation, then making sanctimonious, deceptive videos to keep selling this mass delusion?

You were never the resistance, Ms. Slotkin. You were always the empire. You just didn’t like it that you were defeated not once, but twice. So rather than look at your own failures to win, you deflect, you lie, you cosplay. You seem perfectly willing to put members of the military at risk and create just the chaos you need to make it seem, yet again, like America is about to collapse. Shame on you. You are no patriot.

I think these folks from the military, posted by Mike Rogers, have it right.

The thing you all keep forgetting is that you had the White House for four years. That was your chance to show the American people you could do a better job. You failed. You failed because you don’t have the American people’s best interests at heart. You only know the game. You keep playing it because it scares people to the polls.

The chaos you intend to create will have long-term consequences beyond your immediate need to hold power. That you haven’t thought that through proves beyond any doubt that you are not fit to lead because you have been consumed by your fantasy world.

That video was not a sign of courage. It was a sign that you are all still trapped in the Doomsday Cult with no end in sight.