Erika Kirk and The Wicked Witches of the Left

They might look like ordinary women as they Instacart from Bristol Farms or strengthen their core at morning pilates. You might be standing behind them in line at Starbucks as they order their half-cream, half-caff, no whip, no foam, triple-pump chai latte with oat milk.

They seem to be everywhere once you know how to recognize them. They’re the target demographic for Audible’s Bestsellers list. They account for the bulk of spending on sites like Amazon and Skims. Ever wonder how it is that Goop still stays in business?

They live in the Hamptons, Brentwood, or Malibu. They’re married to talk show hosts like Jimmy Kimmel. Or they’re married to themselves. They’re having Thanksgiving in a gated community in Montecito.

They’re cloning duplicates who parrot the talking points of the coven like abortion is healthcare and no human is illegal, and trans women are women. They’ve taught them to be strident, demanding, and intolerant with standards too high for any man, job, or country to meet.

Their world before was idyllic - a utopia that kept them at the top because they ordered this new world in such a way that nothing and no one threatened their power. The future is female. It’s time for women to rule. White Dudes for Harris. They call it the Great Feminization, but really, it’s a coven of witches.

Just before Charlie Kirk’s assassination, Jezebel and Etsy cast a dark spell on Charlie. Why? Because they couldn’t shut him up. In their world, they decide what people can and can’t say, think, buy, or do.

They’ve taken down the “story,” but it still exists on the Wayback Machine:

These days, witches cater to more than just personal grudges. And it’s not uncommon for them to channel their energy toward thwarting Republicans (there’s even a subreddit devoted to casting nightly hexes on Trump). Are you interested in punishing Kirk for the years of regressive rhetoric he’s shouted at America’s youth and anyone within earshot? Here at Jezebel, we’re about to find out if there’s a spell for that.

And:

After placing my first spell, “MAKE EVERYONE HATE HIM,” I was left with more questions than answers. How long would it take to kick in? Should I have splurged for a pricier spell to make it work faster? Shortly after, the witch messaged me trying to upsell me a $50 “spell booster.” When I asked what it did, she explained it would “amplify the energetic support” of the main spell, or else I could let it unfold “in its natural timing.” I decided to trust the witch’s will.

And her closing paragraph:

Sunday, August 24, passed. Nothing. Monday, still nothing. Tuesday rolled around, and I began to wonder if I’d been scammed. But then I reminded myself: this is witchcraft, not Amazon. The forces operate on their own schedule.

Megyn Kelly reported exclusively on how this affected Erika Kirk after Charlie was assassinated, leaving behind two small children and a widespread movement that touched millions:

What bothers them so much about Erika Kirk, other than that she is brave, kind, beautiful, and true, is what I once believed about the Christian Right. I’d never be able to live like that, I always thought. Then I saw what happened to the Left, to all of us, without religion.

Now, we are a movement that believes it’s okay to sterilize children and mutilate their bodies without their consent. We treat abortion like it’s an act of empowerment.

Erika Kirk put her faith in God and in her husband. These are mortal sins to the Wicked Witches of the Left. Thou shalt have no God before ourselves. We are the power because we are empowered. But unfortunately, it has resulted in a movement ruled by and defined by evil and hatred.

Jennifer Welch, a prominent Wicked Witch of the Left who podcasts alongside a Renfield-like puppet whose name no one knows but who nods along numbly as Welch spits out her invective - “I call him Canks,” she says about Trump after her “Cankles McTaco Tits” went viral. These are the same people who pearl clutch over Trump calling a reporter “Piggy.”

Bill Madden and Marco Foster are two of the feminized men dominated by the witches. They do nothing but post the ugliest things all day long on social media. They have found their perfect voice now in Jennifer Welch.

Here is Walter Kirn and Matt Taibbi on Jennifer Welch:

After Charlie Kirk was assassinated, the witches and their compliant male counterparts decided it was more than justified to celebrate his death, to splash around in his blood like the Manson family after they hit the home of Sharon Tate. It didn’t matter to them even a little bit, just as the near-assassination of Trump didn’t matter.

Even death didn’t satiate the beast. Charlie’s brutal assassination wasn’t enough. They wanted — NEEDED — more.

And so the witches convened once again, with Joy Reid, Jennifer Welch, and her sidekick, whose name no one will ever know or remember, to word-vomit about their perceived enemies. Megyn Kelly was having none of it:

Even the Real Clear Politics gang had words (full video here):

And here is Erika’s response, the one Tom Bevan references:

If the spell on Charlie Kirk was to “make everyone hate him,” then it failed. If it was to shut him up, it also failed. His message will carry on. He is more beloved today than he ever was in life.

It turns out that love is harder to kill than even people. Love lives on in the hearts of all of us. It spreads. It unites us. It redeems us. Love was what hundreds of thousands expressed in the wake of Charlie’s death and even now.

Charlie’s memory lives on in clips of his tiny daughter running into his arms.

In how he told the story of meeting Erika:

And how he explained Newton’s laws to his baby.

Or money matters:

They believe those who do not agree with them must be gotten rid of, and nothing else will satisfy. They will use emotional blackmail, uniform caterwauling, non-stop whining and complaining, and all of the other ways women have learned over the millennia to drive society to the brink of madness, and none of it will work.

Unfortunately for the Wicked Witches of the Left, their power is about as useful as their policies and their candidates. Limp, dull, flaccid.

Women like I used to be and witches like they are tend to our needs and our fragility. For years, we treated ourselves to therapy, yoga, meditation, Oprah, de-aging, antidepressants, and keto.

Eventually, when we fixed ourselves and attempted to raise our perfect children, we overprotected them. In the wake of Columbine and 911, everywhere we looked, we saw danger. We thought every man was a potential child molester. We worried about school shootings, we worried about microplastics and pollution. We thought we could protect our kids to raise them with high self-esteem, but we forgot about strength and resiliency.

We abandoned that in ourselves, and we never taught it to our children.

What I’ve learned coming out of this era is that you can’t control the world. Even if, as women, as mothers, as wives, as business owners, we’d like to have complete control over everything because we believe we could create a perfect world, I eventually realized you can’t. It’s not possible.

Trump came along because we needed to be reminded of what it is to survive things, events, tragedies, wars, and words. The answer is not to control everything and everyone. The answer is to be strong and just to survive.

And that’s why these women are now witches, huddled over their cauldron, chanting out that their spells will never succeed and never hold power. Because they can’t survive. If they can’t survive words, and they can’t survive Trump, and they can’t survive open debate and Charlie Kirk, then they most certainly can’t be in charge of this country.

All anyone had to do was listen to Charlie and hear what he had to say. If you disagreed, debate him. Yet, you can hear in their messaging who they thought he was, and this was the worst they could say about him, from Jezebel:

A cornerstone of Kirk’s nightmare ideology is his insistence that, since gaining more independence, Western women are more miserable than ever. He tells auditoriums full of young women that our freedom is a flaw, not an achievement. He’s obsessed with declining birth rates and idealizes the 1950s, when women’s only “job” was tending to children and husbands. If we all abandoned our careers and returned to motherhood, we’d be happier, according to Kirk. Indeed, he fails to realize that I would be happiest if he would just shut up.

She could not offer up a stronger argument to the contrary because look at her. She is proof that he was right. She’s miserable. Jennifer Welch is miserable. All of the witches are miserable. I was miserable too. I know what it is to live the feminist lie, and I know what it is to look back at my life with regret. How can they sell that to young women?

The Jezebel writer consoled herself with a petition that was launched on the Utah campus that would become the site of Charlie’s murder.

The petition was launched on Friday, August 22, and had already been signed over 3,800 times. Could this be the “MAKE EVERYONE HATE HIM” at work?”

But the petition grew to 6,829, all of them in agreement that the university should prevent Charlie from speaking:

Sign this petition to send a clear message that we stand united for a university that upholds the tenets of inclusivity, respect, and enlightenment. Let us work together to ensure that Utah State University remains a campus where all students feel safe, valued, and respected.

Yeah, shutting him up by any means necessary sure sounds like “inclusivity, respect, and enlightenment” to me. Sounds more like the very definition of fascism, “conform or else.”

These wicked witches and so much of the Left’s once-mighty empire invented a version of Charlie Kirk that never existed and transformed him into a monster of their own making. They wanted to send a message to anyone who might think about disagreeing with them, on a college campus, no less. What are they teaching these kids? Not free speech or open debate.

They invent monsters, chase those monsters, and then act shocked when loser nobodies pick up a gun and become their heroes. No, they aren’t shocked. They are grateful.

They should heed the wise words of Friedrich Nietzsche:

Welcome to the abyss, Wicked Witches of the Left.

