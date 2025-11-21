I’m not going to please all of the people all of the time. I have made a conscious effort to stay out of the war in Gaza. But let’s not get it twisted. I have never been a supporter of Candace Owens, and I’m especially not now, watching as she has exploited and picked over the bones of Charlie Kirk for clicks and views. She is, to my mind, sociopathic and insane.

Tucker is a different story. I think whatever he’s going through, it is more in defense of people who call him an anti-semite or whatever it is with these algorithms that trick people like him and Candace into heading down this road. But it’s dangerous, whether they realize it or not.

As for Megyn, I have defended her often on X. I have no problem with her. I understand why she is defending Tucker, and I can only guess why she leaves Candace alone. I am not in her head, and I don’t know. I don’t see it as my job to tell any of them what to think about anything. Or to make them take a stand or anything like that.

But if you think I am going to hop aboard Crazy Town and start tripping the light fantastic about Israel having killed Charlie Kirk or is a threat to anyone (the opposite is true) then you have another think coming.

Having said that, that both the Left and the Right have now decided Israel is the enemy, genocide has been committed, and it is all of our moral duty to stand with Palestine, is bizarre to me. Why this war? Why not every other war we’ve all lived through? Why not every other dead baby?

Why? Israel is why. This growing, seething, eternal hatred toward our only real ally in the Middle East is why. Good old-fashioned Jew hate. I was never an Israel defender much, as long-time readers on this site know. I tried to stay out of it. But the crazier it got, the more defensive I became because I find it all very ironic and strange, considering all of the wars not noticed.

Now, I am less concerned with alienated readers that I really like, like Seva and Liberatarian, and more concerned about this growing pathology against the Jewish people that all of them insist doesn’t exist (“I have nothing against Jews but…”). To quote an old uncle of mine, don’t piss on my leg and tell me it’s raining.

So please tell me if you ever said one word about this:

Probably not. Probably not gonna be the subject of the Candace Owens show. No evil villain to blame. So let’s just ignore it. I don’t get the fear and loathing towards Israel and the Jews. I never have, being half-Jewish myself. I can’t see things the way they do — I am not Glenn Greenwald or Ana Kasparian and don’t want to be.

The reason I brought up the triumvirate of Tucker/Candace/Megyn was to point out that MAGA is fractured now, and it looks like the lucky recipients of that will be the totalitarians on the Left. I do not insert myself in trying to silence any of them - they can think what they want. I do, however, care that the Right is about to lose the midterms and maybe 2028. That does bother me.

If I lose subscribers, so be it. I can only do what I’ve been doing: be honest and write from the heart.

I hope that answers your question.