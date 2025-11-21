Free Thinking Through the Fourth Turning with Sasha Stone

Free Thinking Through the Fourth Turning with Sasha Stone

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Unwoke in Idaho's avatar
Unwoke in Idaho
14h

And don’t overlook Nigeria where Christian’s are slaughtered by Muslims and Christian girls are kidnapped and raped and turned into Muslim chattel.

But nothing to see there either I suppose.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
72 replies
Dunboy2020's avatar
Dunboy2020
14h

Bravo! Well said and good for you.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
440 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Sasha Stone
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture