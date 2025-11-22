Marjorie Taylor Greene’s resignation video did two things. It upstaged Trump’s meeting with Mamdani and set her up for her own presidential run or for some other higher office as the “Real MAGA” voice. What she doesn’t say outright, however, is that this is her version of FAFO. Trump messes with her, she’ll help the Democrats take back power and impeach him a third time.

On the one hand, her video is honest, telling the truth about the rot in Washington and making a plea to be the new leader of the MAGA movement. She says she’s dropping out to spare her voters the trauma of watching Trump primary her after they all supported and voted for him.

On the other hand, she never took responsibility for boosting her own profile by appearing on The View and CNN, trashing Trump over the Epstein Files, among other things. She started it and is now playing the victim when Trump fought back.

Trump more or less played into her hands. She wanted to separate herself from Trump to become the new leader of MAGA. She could not do that as someone who supported him. She had to throw him under the bus, portray him as a sell-out and a bully — aka, join the Never Trumpers — knowing he would attack her publicly so that she could then play the part of the truth-telling whistleblower who did the heroic thing.

Now, she has the support of Jimmy Kimmel, the ladies of The View, the legacy media, and the establishment she once railed against. Oh, the irony.

Since Trump only has three more years in office, there will now be a big fight between Trump’s MAGA and MTG’s MAGA, along with the Mike Pence faction of the Never Trump Conservatives, with Israel front and center. She didn’t call out Israel by name, but it’s coded in with “foreign wars.”

It seems strange that one small country in the Middle East should become the MAGA breaking point. But MTG and others have never forgiven Trump for trying to end the war in Gaza and bring peace, not to mention bombing Iran.

Israel will be an easy villain for the New MAGA. The border has been taken care of, and Trump (ironically) solved many of the core issues that MTG said she cared about, like fighting to end the transgender madness visited upon children.

As one final act of revenge, MTG seems to wink at the camera when she warns that Democrats will take the midterms and impeach Trump. She’s become a powerful weapon to use against Trump in the coming months, and won’t be there to defend him when the “walls close in.” He might live to regret this war with one of his most prominent supporters.

It will be a blessing and a curse, however. She might be able to feel some comfort in having helped bring down Trump, but she’ll also be responsible for everything the Democrats do once they take back power. I, for one, will never forget.