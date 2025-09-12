The Left Red-Pills America...

The death of Charlie Kirk and the reaction to it have shaken millions of Americans, at least those who have managed to hold on to their humanity in the past ten years.

Even if the prominent Democrats in the party tried to project a uniform message of decency, to condemn the violence and offer condolences to the family, it was increasingly evident that they were no longer in control of their own party. Not even President Barack Obama himself could set the tone for these people, so consumed with hatred are they.

Maybe they thought selling fear for ten years and calling Trump and his supporters an existential threat was a good idea because it would motivate their voters to the polls. Instead, they’ve created a Frankenstein monster that is now roaming the quiet countryside and scaring the crap out of normal Americans.

They want all of us in this country to join them, to agree that Charlie Kirk got what he deserved. He supports gun rights, after all. That alone meant they would shed no tears for him, his wife, or his kids. That was the least of it. On TikTok, Blue Sky, and X, they went on and on, plastering the social media apps with negative stories about Kirk to erase any legacy the Right might try to build in his name.

And maybe they thought the rest of America would agree that they should close off their hearts and separate themselves from their empathy to serve the greater political cause that has taken the place of just about everything else in their lives. But they miscalculated how normal people view violent death, especially political assassinations.

On TikTok, many users were expressing their anger at the Left, and some of them even said this was it; they were no longer a part of the Democratic Party. Here is a video:

And Jennifer Sey just registered as a Republican from “unaffiliated.”

And

redrew his famous chart:

This is the last thing the Democrats needed. All they have left is Zohran Mamdani and Gavin Newsom’s meme factory of would-be nepo babies of the Lincoln Project. They have no vision, no hope, no policies, no fixes, no solutions - nothing. All they have is this. Their hatred of anyone who doesn’t conform and comply.

Their approval rating has never been lower. Registrations are down by the millions. They’re losing the support of Gen-Z. They have no plan to bring voters in except to draw more militant fanatics, and now, they’ve once again exposed how lacking in any common decency they have become. Congratulations, Democrats, oops, you did it again.

From the New York Post:

They’re an army of Lord of Flies whose parents coddled them and raised them to believe all of their finger paintings were masterpieces, that their traumas defined them, and were “gentle-parented,” and when that didn’t work, were drugged into perfection. They don’t seem to understand that no one deserves to die just for having a different opinion.

When one person’s death means nothing to you and all you do is make a video where you calmly recite the reasons you don’t care and why no one else should care? What is left of you?

They sound like modern versions of the Stepford Wives who say exactly what they’re supposed to say, repeating it almost word for word like robots:

There is no one to pull them back from the brink. They collect so many likes that it messes with their heads. Their followers demand more, give us more. They’re punished if they dissent, if they disagree, if they do any critical thinking whatsoever. Anyone who uses TikTok and any social media app knows that it’s dominated by the Left. We built it, after all, oh so long ago.

Even the Democrats themselves are under the control of the fanatics in their party, which is why they all felt emboldened to boo Charlie Kirk’s name when they called for a moment of silence. Even if they didn’t agree with it, why would they want to show the public just how petty they are?

Not that we needed this tragic event to expose that ugly truth. It’s been obvious for some time that the Left has been hijacked by the modern equivalent of the Manson Family. Joe Biden was the George Spahn-like figure who presented the mask of normalcy for what was most definitely not normal.

All they had to do was the bare minimum, either stay silent or offer condolences and some generic comment on free speech and how political violence is never okay. But they couldn’t even do that. Why? Because there is nothing left of them. All they have is this pathological need to control everyone and everything, whether it’s destroying the careers of convicted thought criminals or celebrating their assassinations. All they know is they wanted them gone.

In all of their lies about Charlie Kirk, their endless posts with hundreds of thousands of likes that prop up their own manufactured goodness as if to say, See, we still have the moral high ground, they came off somehow looking worse than they ever have.

Charlie Kirk was a nice guy. They’re celebrating his death because they didn’t know that. They didn’t know that because no one would tell them. Not their own social media feeds, not the legacy media.

And when Ezra Klein tried to tell them with a New York Times op-ed, they began attacking him too, because of course they did.

The dehumanization is a feature, not a bug. Here is Benny Johnson and Chris Cuomo:

The Left so badly wants this to be a “both sides” issue, but it isn’t. The Right mourned the death of Congresswoman Melissa Hortman. They did not blanket X or Blue Sky or any other social media site, smearing her.

They would not have posted something like this on the Right:

But until the people with the real power on the Left condemn them, nothing will change.

They can make any false reality they want. They can tell themselves any lies they want. But what we’ve seen now in how they’ve responded to something that would shake any normal person out of their partisan stupor could cost them not just for the midterms but for 2028 and beyond.

They think they have the narrative well in hand because the media is so supportive of everything they do. But every once in a while, they go too far, and they end up red-pilling Americans who shrink back in horror at who and what they’ve become and want no part of it.

I am not saying “The Left” killed Charlie Kirk. Maybe someone on the Left did. Maybe they didn’t. It doesn’t really matter because they’ve shown their true colors in their perilous moment in our history. It’s like that scene in The Dead Zone when Martin Sheen picks up the baby to protect himself. There is no unseeing that.

They might think the silencing of Charlie Kirk will cripple the MAGA movement and everything he’s done to build Turning Point USA and mobilize the young. But because of his death, MAGA will be more energized, not less, more motivated, not less, more determined than ever to save America from this madness. And they must because they are our only hope.

Charlie Kirk has left a legacy, whether they realize it or not. It isn’t just how psychotic they’ve become, and how so many of us have fled. But it’s all of those young people he inspired who adored him.

They will remember the assassination of Charlie Kirk. It will shape their youth the way the killing of Martin Luther King, Jr., RFK, and JFK shaped generations before. They will know that he was killed to silence him, and they will remember how the Left reacted to his death. And they will grow up knowing that it was wrong.

Most of all, they will know that he built a movement that would ultimately defeat the most powerful political machine in American history. And if he can do it, so can they.

///