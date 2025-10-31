No Country for Old Media: The Shameful Blackout on Arctic Frost

When the hilarious clips of Katie Porter losing her temper went viral, I thought What a great skit that would make on Saturday Night Live. Would they dare? The answer came the following Saturday. Of course not. Why not? Because on the Left, they protect their own.

The alignment of culture, media, and the Democrats has been a deadly one for them in all ways. It has caused a mass exodus of people like me fleeing the bubble for more honest and truthful alternative media. It has led to empty theaters across America and a ratings free-fall in cable and network news.

Desperate times call for desperate measures, which is why CBS News hired Bari Weiss and why we’re just starting to see Hollywood attempt to pull away from the monoculture. But it might be too late. As the lines go in No Country for Old Men, “Well, it’s a mess, ain’t it, Sheriff?” “Well, if it ain’t, it’ll do ‘til the mess gets here.”

Welcome to No Country for Old Media, where a story as big as Arctic Frost meets deafening silence inside the bubble, where once again, Axios stands alone.

Lucky for me, I listen to the Real Clear Politics podcast every day, which is where I first heard about the story. If these guys are alarmed about it, I know it’s more than just partisan politics. Carl Cannon, Tom Bevan, and Andrew Walworth are straight shooters.

It’s a sign of how fast new media is growing that they’ve now announced they will be joining the Megyn Kelly channel on SiriusXM.

Is it worse than Watergate? I think so. But you have to look at the big picture, not just one story. The Democrats’ ten-year war to prevent Trump from representing those who voted for him and to deny half the country their right to representation remains one of the biggest scandals in American history.

We’ve never had an administration refuse to step aside because they didn’t like the winner and decide for the American people that their votes didn’t matter because one side had all of the power. It was never Trump who refused to leave. It was Barack Obama and the America he believed he had forever shaped.

Since the Democrats have complete control of the legacy media, they decide what matters. They have manufactured nearly every major crisis where Trump is concerned. So much so that they’ve inadvertently manifested a Boy Who Cried Wolf scenario for themselves, which is why they’re so dangerous now. They are willing to do and say anything to win a war they’ve already lost.

This press conference was ignored by the legacy press, but it’s worth listening to. It lays out in shocking detail just how deep the rabbit hole goes.

It’s No Country for Old Media because they can’t cover a story like this, no matter how big it gets. They don’t chase the story anymore.

Just as Tommy Lee Jones in the movie is always a day late and a dollar short chasing the bad guys and can’t save the hero, our old media is too afraid to tell the truth and doesn’t get there until much later, if they get there at all. How long did it take them to talk about Joe Biden’s cognitive decline?

After Nixon thoroughly humiliated the Democrats in 1972, winning every state except Massachusetts, his approval numbers were at an all-time high. Taking down a guy that popular was compelling news for the American people, who watched his approval numbers crash, and then watched him resign over it.

A crash like that isn’t something you see every day, and it’s certainly not the case with Trump. His approvals have been steady because they have been attacking him nonstop. But the legacy media is MIA on all of it. Why? Because they’re part of it.

It was the massive alignment of power that I finally could see in 2020, which is why I left the Democratic Party. I believed they had too much power and that the election was anything but “free and fair.” I was a Biden voter, but I assumed we would be on a level playing field. We weren’t.

2020 was a pivotal year for me and many others. I had been Joe Biden’s #1 best gal until the Summer. When the violence began and the legacy media covered it up, it radicalized me, you might say, for the truth.

I could see that Trump was gaining ground over that summer, with his five rallies a day and how insane the Left had become. He won Iowa, Ohio, and Florida, which meant that without the way they changed the laws for ballot collecting and counting, he probably would have won. But the election was already over long before election day. That isn’t how our elections are supposed to go. Candidates make their case to the people, and the people vote.

But the Democrats collected the majority of their ballots before campaigning was even over, which required keeping the public in the dark about many things, like Biden’s age — they hid him, as they did Kamala Harris’ incompetence. And then, there was the rising fanaticism on the Left and the violence over the Summer. They kept it all hidden from view, just like they’re doing now.

What I saw was not so much a rigged election as a rigged system. The “Secret bipartisan campaign” in TIME Magazine lays out exactly how widespread this effort was to subvert American democracy. They all believed it was their right to do so. But it never was. They manufactured an illusion to fool the public. It was the legacy media's job to expose those lies. They never did. Not then, not now.

Trump might have been unable to lose. His inability to accept the loss might not have been what we want in our leaders. But as a Biden voter who was now horrified and disillusioned with my party and all of American society they controlled, I was grateful Trump took them on. I also knew January 6th was a much too convenient tool to dismiss everything the Democrats did to drag Old Joe over the finish line.

Even now, they can’t confront their own corruption, or even the plain facts about what Joe Biden did to elbow out competition in 2024, what George Clooney did, what Obama did, and how undemocratic it was to put Kamala Harris in without the voices of the people whose votes should matter more. They don’t have to confront it or even talk about it because the legacy media, like Hollywood, like so much of our society, has their backs.

It was never about Trump at all. It was about their refusal to step aside and allow America to change. Arctic Frost is an opportunity for them to come clean and admit everything they did to stay in power, and how badly that has hurt them as a party and a movement — how badly it has hurt America — our trust in our institutions and our ability to coexist as a country.

Even if the Democrats have destroyed themselves by becoming too corrupt to function, it is how the press became their willing puppets that is the real tragedy here. We don’t need more propaganda. We need more truth in our news.

Getting there months or years later is not good enough. Things are moving too fast. This country is changing. Technology is changing. It’s adapt or die. This is no country for old media. It’s time to leave them behind.

To quote another line from No Country for Old Men, “You can’t stop what’s coming. It ain’t all waiting on you. That’s vanity.”

