Totalitarians at the Gate

For a brief moment in time, the Democrats were humiliated in defeat. November of 2024 was the body blow necessary to end the war on Trump. They lost. Trump won, and that was that.

They never absorbed that loss, however, except in the way that it made them meaner, angrier, and more willing to blow through norms and abandon what remained of their humanity to chase victory by any means necessary. That would include spending hundreds of millions on Prop 50. It would include celebrating the murder of Charlie Kirk and fantasizing about Trump’s imminent death.

It would be about sacrificing being “good people doing good things” to “stop fascism.” And somewhere in there, they took a dark turn. I watched it. I wrote about it. I warned about it. I could see it in their attacks on Tesla and their destruction of Elon Musk in an attempt to kill him and his business.

I could see them at the No Kings rally, angry and motivated. Their desperation to find a Joe Rogan or compete with the memes on the Right failing at every turn. They looked to me like the monster in The Thing that could imitate but could never be what they thought won Trump the election.

Their men are attempting to appear more masculine. Gavin Newsom and JB Pritzker have no problem fomenting insurrection against the government, and the newly elected Mayor of New York just taunted Trump to “turn up the volume.”

The women bask in it and pretend they’re still feminists when all they wanted all along was to be rescued by men, and here we are again. It’s funny. But not so funny.

To them, all is justified in the name of “saving democracy.” But that’s never been what any of this has been about. They are totalitarians at heart, and they are prepared to sacrifice almost everything - friends, families, marriages, whole industries of culture and education - to attain it absolutely.

Utopias only have two potential paths. They become totalitarian, like the Soviet Union, like China, or they collapse. What you sacrifice in chasing utopia is personal freedom, art, journalism, comedy, and common ground with those who disagree with you. A totalitarian system wants it all and is prepared to take it if it isn’t given willingly.

They were already halfway there before Zohran Mamdani became the new leader of the new Left. Matt Taibbi calls this the end of the Democratic Party, and he’s right. Totalitarianism will mean giving up even that. It’s all for one and one for all, and those who aren’t on board will be left behind.

Here is Ben Shapiro:

For now, they are holding their not-famous, bland, cookie-cutter centrists —like those who won in Virginia and New Jersey —whose names and faces no one remembers, close enough to not scare people away. They’re centrists in name only. The new socialist wave will obliterate them, and if they don’t realize that yet, they soon will.

This came through my mail, even though I was never put on any list, and I have no idea how it arrived after five years of trying to leave the Democratic Party.

Does the Right have anything like that? Are they in any way prepared to go up against people this fired up? No. They aren’t. They have Scott Pressler, and they had Charlie Kirk, and everyone else seems to be invested in building their platforms for clicks and views, not for votes. MAGA is on the ropes.

The heart of a totalitarian is that all things are necessary to achieve the singular goal of absolute power and dominance for the cause. The cause is usually a Marxist-like government system, but it doesn’t have to be. It can be fascist, too. But even that has its roots in socialism because in totalitarianism, there is no power for the individual against the state.

Over at the Free Press, Olivia Reingold looked deeper into the DSA:

…The Free Press reviewed thousands of pages of internal Democratic Socialists of America (DSA) documents, which show that the organization’s leaders view Mamdani as a tool in their agenda to abolish prisons and borders, and ultimately end in what they call the “barbaric order of capitalism.” The DSA, founded in 1982, is a political body dedicated to the doctrine of democratic socialism, which is a variety of socialism that simply specifies how it would like revolution to occur: peacefully, through the subversion of democracy. Mamdani, a dues-paying DSA member since 2017, is the tip of that spear.

The Democrat machine cultivated “cancel culture” and used it as a method of societal control. No one would dare say anything that would get them banished from Utopia, except those of us who did and were. That form of policing was straight out of the Cultural Revolution, or Stalin’s Komsomol or Hitler’s Youth.

In our bubble of the Left, we required no military because the system we built made it possible to destroy people with a single accusation. Over time, our hearts and minds had to be captured or suppressed. If you could not go along with it, and I couldn’t, you were out.

For a society that had migrated to the virtual frontier, that didn’t mean you were sent to a gulag or killed, but it did mean you could lose everything and have to rebuild. Not the end of the world, but still, imagine a system like that attaining absolute power because MAGA dropped the ball?

That totalitarian practice of punishing thought crimes and dissent spread to government when Joe Biden took power, which is why they censored the internet with impunity and would have continued to do it had the richest man in the world not bought Twitter and freed speech, which allowed for a counter movement to rise and win.

Joe Biden and his administration, along with the Democrats, thought nothing of indicting Trump on weak charges, raiding Mar-a-Lago to paint him as a criminal. Their dehumanization and rage for him knew no bounds. They wanted him in jail. They wanted him off the ballot. They wanted him out of their government, their culture, and their country. They wanted him dead. And still do.

Jay Jones’ texts fantasizing about the death of Republicans and their children are not an exception. It’s the rule. They openly talk about “when it happens” to Trump and plan to celebrate that day with playlists and dancing in the street. That is where they were mentally before this November 4th, and their blue wave revived the movement. Now, they are winning.

You’d think, given that, they would ease up on the ugliness, the dehumanization, and the hate. Think again. These aren’t people who want to share this country or even share the same restaurant as Trump and MAGA. You can’t lie about a whole group of people like they have, calling them Nazis and racists and bigots, and not have it end as easily as one election. This is, to them, war.

Mamdani’s speech proved it. It was masks off, and here comes the revolution, and the enemies are the rich, the Capitalists, and the free thinkers.

You think cancel culture was bad? Just you wait until they have control of AI, YouTube, Facebook, and all social media platforms, not to mention all of Hollywood, book publishing, universal preschool, and the universities.

And what happens when the money runs out? Even now, Mamdani needs money, and he’s asking for it to help pay for his transition team. Get used to it, rich people. You are the ones who will fund this production.

The policies matter less than their total control of the country they believe belongs to them. But the one person they can’t control is Donald Trump, and that’s how he’s gotten the better of them again and again. They believe this time, they finally got him. They think the time has come to declare victory. I wouldn’t be so sure.

When you control the corporate press, the universities, the public schools, the culture, you can create any reality you want. That’s a totalitarian paradise, and why they’ve constructed it that way. A Trump win was never in the plan. It took them a while to find just the right narrative to preserve utopia, which was in a state of collapse.

All it took was for Trump to focus on tariffs and not the economy, to celebrate a lavish Halloween ball amid a government shutdown, and most of all for voters to get a taste of Republicans ripping away SNAP benefits and rising healthcare costs. So they shut down the government to manufacture a crisis because, of course, they did. It was Defcon 1.

Victor Davis Hanson on Emily Jashinsky’s After Party

That handed the Democrats their oppression cosplay, lining up the shot perfectly. How did the GOP not see this coming? They became arrogant and too comfortable with the idea that the Democratic Party had imploded. The only reason they imploded is that they didn’t have the right script. Now, they do.

The forces at play to destroy MAGA are everywhere. Do you think totalitarians play around? They do not. Now that Tyler Robinson conveniently assassinated Charlie Kirk, the vultures have flown in, and there is division everywhere.

Nick Fuentes, boosted by the New York Times, will become the face of MAGA over the next few years. Excusing him, excusing those who interview him, or apologizing for him is a gift handed to the Left on a silver platter like the Epstein Files. Don’t say I didn’t warn you.

The more people try to censor someone like Fuentes, however, the more energy and popularity he will attain. Anger among the public, especially the young, will find its way out and land somewhere. It will be sucked up by the totalitarians on the Left, or the identity-obsessed faction of the Right.

Vivek Ramaswamy:

Fuentes is popular, and no amount of scolding will change that. Shutting people up will never be the answer, and it won’t work anyway in the age of influencers, clicks, and views. Brett Cooper and others will want a piece of that audience. And so they will placate, they will lean in, and they will excuse.

But a Fuentes Right plays like a Reichstag Fire for the totalitarians. MAGA will not survive unless they have some beacons of morality, of true virtue, like Charlie Kirk, guiding them.

As Konstantin Kisin points out:

There is no saving the totalitarians. They already thought Charlie Kirk was as bad. Even now, none of them felt his assassination in any way. They did not tone anything down. They justified their celebrations and are determined to smear his legacy in death. They would watch and laugh if hundreds of Trump supporters were lined up and shot.

Totalitarians want all of you. They want your mind, your heart, your devotion, your loyalty, your past, your present, and your future. They want it all, and they will take it all. And if you aren’t on board, out you go. The only hope we have is a sane and common-sense alternative, which we have in Donald Trump. Somehow, in this mess, he comes out as the normal one.

If Charlie Kirk were here right now, he’d be on the phone with Trump and urging him to address the economic woes that just lost Republicans a landslide election and ask him to say to the people, “I know you’re suffering. I hear you. Here is our action plan to bring down costs and boost the economy. Here is our plan for healthcare. Here is why we won’t let anyone starve in the richest country in the world.”

But Charlie isn’t here. Trump is relying on a team of Yes Men who will not pick up the phone and challenge him, like Charlie would have. But someone must.

MAGA must have in place right now a mobilized effort to win in 2026, enlisting all influencers who want to help in the effort to beat back the Totalitarians and their massive alignment of power and their army of fired-up zealots.

Otherwise, the totalitarians take America back. They’ll raise the drawbridge, and that will be that. They will have whole generations in their universal preschool, shaping those minds however they please. Choose your gender, never think for yourself, do as you are told, utopia.

If they take control of AI, that’s it for free thought in America. None of them realizes it or even thinks about it. The heart of a totalitarian is not to question but to obey.

Gen-Z is facing nothing but a depressing future - no home, AI coming to take the jobs, crippling student debt, and a magic man handing them everything they could ever want for free. Except it’s not free. It will cost you everything because it will cost you your freedom.

It will sound great at first, like those early enthusiastic speeches in Animal Farm. But if and when the money runs out, if and when there isn’t enough for everyone, well, then it becomes the stuff of nightmares.

America wasn’t built for totalitarianism. It was built to be exactly the opposite. Just visit a socialist country, any one of them, and you’ll see why.

Charlie might be gone, but thousands of others have risen and attempted to fill his shoes, like Benny Johnson announcing this homeownership program for young people:

America is always changing, evolving, and recreating itself. People come here to make their dreams come true. A republic, if you can keep it.

Godspeed, MAGA. Godspeed.

…

//