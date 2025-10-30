Meet the Socialist Socialites

I imagine right about now, the group chats between Hillary Clinton, Neera Tanden, and Huma Abedin are lit. Democratic Socialism is at the gates. Once upon a time, that was their worst nightmare. Now, it’s their inevitable reality.

If Andrew Cuomo does somehow pull off a miraculous last-minute one-in-a-million win in New York, he will do so without any help from the establishment Democrats. But even a weak endorsement from Hakeem Jeffries for Zohran Mamdani is enough. They know their goose is cooked. Even if they’re not happy about it, they have no choice but to go along with it.

We wanted to smash the Patriarchy. They wanted to smash the oligarchy.

I am old enough to remember how those of us in the I’m With Her army fought viciously with “Bernie bros” throughout the 2016 primary, calling them racists and misogynists, saying they were “useful idiots” for Trump. We wanted to smash the Patriarchy. They wanted to smash the oligarchy.

Most of us Hillarycrats were terrified that Democratic Socialism would pull the party too far to the Left and we’d never win an election again. It was the word “socialism,” and no matter how many times they put “Democratic” in front of it, the song remained the same.

Maybe we were the last generation forced to read Animal Farm in high school, but we seemed to remember what so many in the Bernie movement had suddenly forgotten. Not only doesn’t Communism sell, but it doesn’t work. That message never got through, and socialism, Democratic or otherwise, would be like those dinosaur eggs that magically appeared in Jurassic Park. Socialism, like life, finds a way.

Look at the Democrats now. They’re all in. Even if they weren’t, they know better than to say so out loud. They also know they’re out of moves. They’ve had their shot, and all it meant was Trump beating them again.

But I still wonder what’s going on in those group chats. Does Hillary know that this potentially means the Republicans will rule for much longer? Or does she, like all of the fanatics on the Left, still believe they are just one election away from taking back the country

We'd better hope they aren’t.

Socialist Socialites

You’ve heard of Vivek Ramaswamy’s Woke Capitalism. Now, meet Woke Socialism —the hybrid of AOC and Bernie, and their Green New Deal manifesto, merging the two ideologies into one complete organism. Zohran Mamdani is their love child, so perfect for today’s Left that he almost seems like he was created in a lab.

You see them everywhere, these socialist socialites. Somehow, it’s become the ultimate pretty girl cred, like “Free Palestine” and “This baby is not yet human.” They like socialism for the same reason they like fat acceptance. As long as homely and otherwise rejected women are allowed in, that gives the pretty girls the freedom to display their beauty without being hated for it.

Here are hot girls for Mamdani:

We saw this on display at a recent Vogue Hollywood fashion show, populist enough for Gavin Newsom to attend.

An array of all designated marginalized and their allies, the virtue signalers, all in one place. It was one big mix of the new Gilded Age and the high-society Woketopians in their finest. Here were two famous transgender models greeted with euphoric cheers.

How to reflect social justice while luxuriating in extreme wealth? Just chant Tax the rich! Tax the rich! Tax the rich! That was all AOC needed to abandon her working-class cred to join the high-status Woketopians at the Met Gala.

It’s its own kind of evangelical grift. But it is the workaround necessary in the totalitarian America promised if the Democrats return to power. We’ve seen what it looks like. We already know. Obey the rules, or you’re banished forever.

AOC’s gleaming face in that photo has been replaced by an angry one. Her speech at the Mamdani rally was very much an “us vs. them” anthem, and by them, she means you, the majority in America that voted for Trump.

There is no escaping the fact that the party about to embrace socialism is the party of wealth and the ruling class. It’s an inconvenient detail they all mostly gloss over.

Here is Walter Kirn and Matt Taibbi on America This Week:

It is no longer Bernie’s dream of smashing the oligarchy — they are the oligarchy. The workaround is to make it no longer about class but about race and gender. Then, there are no limits on wealth.

The lawn sign people desperately crave the status that comes with being deemed an oppressed group, the highest status attained inside Woketopia. You can borrow oppression by, say, making illegal immigration your most important cause. You can be out there chattering about racists. Accuse, lest ye be accused.

And best of all, wealthy and powerful high-status figures like Michelle Obama or Oprah Winfrey can still be oppressed and maintain their status while helping to fund the revolution. Meanwhile, some working-class white man in Wisconsin, unemployed and strung out on fentanyl, is forever the oppressor because they need a constant supply of them — white men, Christians, Jews, and billionaires.

Here is Barstool Sports Dave Portnoy:

Mamdani must rely on his identity to make wealthy elites feel the same sense of inner purpose we all felt the first time we heard Barack Obama speak. He made us feel worthy because our support of him, just because of his identity, made the country better. We mattered. We were important. We were changing the world.

What else does Mamdani have to sell? Sure, he’s charming and charismatic. He has a great social media game. He is offering a vision for the future rather than only Trump hate. But I also wonder, could his pitch have worked if he were a normie white dude selling it? It only barely worked for Bernie.

How many will heed this warning?

Or this:

What Mamdani has, like every other designated marginalized group, is protective status inside Woketopia. No one can ever criticize you once you are deemed oppressed because then you get to call them racists, homophobes, transphobes, more phobes, more ists, and even ignite a mob to chase, condemn, and purge the offender.

When I hear Mamdani speak, or any Democrat besides John Fetterman, I hear them always choosing to see the worst, to see all the complaints against policies the majority of Americans care about, like crime and the border, the answer is always that they are bad people for caring about their own lives. They are a racist, an Islamaphobe, or a transphobe. Here is the Great White Hope, Gavin Newsom, doing just that on a podcast:

Their inability to see beyond that, or for voters to snap out of it and return to the real world, has put them in their most precarious position since the Civil War.

Gone with the Wind

If you are wondering how the Left was lost or why they are in a hell of their own making, or why they can’t snap out of it, or why they seem like every day is the end of the world, look no further than the South during the last Civil War. They did not want to give up their way of life, or their utopia, either. They were happy, and they did not realize the rest of the country wanted to move on.

When the North decided slavery would not expand to the states, the South was willing to fight and die to hold onto what once was instead of evolving into what must now be.

The Left is so desperate to hold onto their way of life, they are willing to fight to preserve crime in the cities, to open the border and allow all of the migrants to flow freely into America, and for Medicare for all and universal education to pay for them too.

It was a fixed hierarchy in the American South, just as there is a fixed hierarchy among today’s Left. Just as the South was a contradiction to America’s foundational principles, that all men are created equal, so too are today’s Democrats a contradiction to America’s promise, that class no longer decides success, certainly not gender or skin color, but hard work, merit, and talent do.

Obviously, that hasn’t always been true for everyone. But it is the whole point of an America at all. Mamdani insists he wants all New Yorkers to live a dignified life. It sounds great, doesn’t it? Once you start digging into exactly what he means by that, you realize he’s not just talking about economics. He’s also talking about thought and speech.

Woke socialism is, for the Left, the best of all possible worlds. As long as the marginalized living in poverty are lifted up and elevated, the wealthy ruling class, the Socialist Socialites, can justify their absurdly comfortable lives in a country that has afforded them more wealth and privilege than most will see in their lifetimes.

They’re hoping that if they keep the government shut down, if they make Americans suffer, then we will have no choice but to abandon the American experiment and lean in to the same failed policies that have so many fleeing from all over the world just for the chance to live here and be free.

As Orwell warned in Animal Farm, it is human nature that ultimately upends utopia. Sooner or later, the powerful take control anyway because all animals might be equal, but some animals are more equal than others.

Music: