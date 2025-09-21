It Is AOC Who is "Uneducated" and "Ignorant" About Charlie Kirk

If Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez plans to run for president in 2028, she’s just made the biggest mistake of her political career. That speech of hers will be written in ink, and it will haunt her for years to come. Why? Because she didn’t know the first thing about Charlie Kirk, and everyone who watched her give that speech knows she’s either ignorant or lying.

We know that on the Left, they do not believe in any kind of presumption of innocence when it comes to words. Words are harm. Words are violence. Most of all, words define who you are. They found some words Charlie Kirk may have said one time, but they strip them of context and refuse to confront the whole human being. But that’s what they do, right? That’s why so many of us have fled.

AOC’s attempt at a posthumous cancellation of Kirk made her look ridiculous. I don’t know if she realizes it yet, but she will one day. George Floyd’s death was the very thing the Left feared showing up in real life. We know what came after. But with Charlie Kirk’s assassination by a guy who didn’t like his words, it was on an entirely different level.

George Floyd, like Melissa Hortman, served as a symbol of the Left’s view of a country full of bad people, “racists” and “misogynists.” Who they really were didn’t matter.

Charlie Kirk was everywhere. We saw him speaking to us on YouTube, on TikTok, on X, on podcasts. He was on Bill Maher. He was on South Park. He was leading a massive movement of young people who were excited about changing the world. The algorithms didn’t know he died. Our brains and our hearts somehow had to process someone who was so close and yet no longer with us.

I’m writing a longer piece about the Democratic Party and its failure to meet the moment, but in honor of the memorial for Charlie Kirk on Sunday, I thought I would put together a video montage of clips and various voices to give Ms. Ocasio-Cortez a better idea of who Charlie Kirk really was.

The truth is that they’re all bitter and jealous of what Charlie Kirk was doing. No Democrat ever would or could. They don’t debate. They shut you down. They shut you out. They shut you up. I’ve never talked to a Democrat who ever wanted to listen. They start to glitch out if you try. They’ll hang up, or they’ll start hurling insults, or they’ll walk away.

The idea that any of them could do what Charlie did time and time again, offering up respectful but spirited debate, is laughable. He was the voice for so many who could not articulate arguments as well as he could and who had the courage to touch untouchable topics. There is not a single Democrat who can do that. They only know how to tell you what to think.

The legacy media and the Left will attempt to write Charlie’s story, and they’ll write it badly. They’ll scare people by warning of rising “Christian Nationalism.” They’ll cherry-pick things he’s said because why wouldn’t they? That’s why it’s important for those who know him to counter that argument any time they can.

Let this be the beginning of making sure they don’t lie about him out of a lack of “education” or “ignorance.” I hope you enjoy the video.