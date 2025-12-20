Vanity Fair and the Incurably Ugly Left

The Democrats have never been less popular than they are right now.

They are suffering from many of the same problems that are causing Hollywood to collapse. They are dominated by white women and the LGBTQIA movement that looks more and more like a cult every day.

Only a white woman and a gay man could have come up with the Vanity Fair photo shoot that made Susie Wiles look surprised and confused, as if to say, “What am I doing here?” JD Vance as the villain in a superhero movie, obliterating his glittering aqua eyes because those make him look too good. And depicting Marco Rubio tipping over as though all it would take is a gentle push, and down he goes.

But they saved up their best for the woman the Left calls KKKaroline. Shown in extreme closeup in high resolution with every pore and every wrinkle visible, not to mention injection marks on her upper lip, they turned the beautiful and young Leavitt into the cartoon version they see in their mind’s eye. They made something beautiful into something ugly.

And on TikTok, they all had a big party.

These are the same women who spent many months mocking Karoline Leavitt’s smallish upper lip. On and on it went, the bullying videos on TikTok. When that failed to destroy the Press Secretary, they harassed and destroyed a running influencer named Kate Mac just for talking to Leavitt.

These women and probably lots of gay men are the monsters. They’re the wicked stepsisters in Cinderella who seethe with jealousy at the pretty blonde girl who is so confident and articulate at the podium. They’re the evil queen in Snow White who can’t stand that someone out there is prettier than she.

So Vanity Fair became the Magic Mirror and the Huntsman. They lie to their readers that they are the fairest of them all while they try to extinguish or destroy the object of their unending obsession.

Oh, how they must have laughed and laughed as they chose these photos, knowing their readers would eat it up and lick the plate clean.

The women who stab lawn signs into the ground, pretend to stand for something, and portray themselves as the “better side” were celebrating to see Leavitt humiliated in a photo. It was, for them, like winning the lottery. It scratched an itch so deep they couldn’t even tell you where it was. It felt good, that was all.

The editor is this guy, seen here as the date for Princess Bea in high heels:

Guiducci was present during the photo shoot, which should have been a good indication that this would not go well for them, though I would imagine he was dripping with fake niceness to make them trust him. If you know, you know.

Here is Megyn Kelly:

The other editor was Jen Pastore, seen here bragging about the photoshoot and now treated like a hero by the Good People of the Left.

Back in 2014, the New York Times covered her wedding to Mark Hannah:

Pastore was lovingly captured this way: “The bride burst into laughter at least once during the vows, showing off an impossibly wide smile that was half Anne Hathaway, half 1990s Julia Roberts.” You see, even in 2014, they had to stipulate, yeah, you know, back when Julia Roberts had not aged even a day? They couldn’t get away with that now, or maybe they could. They make the rules, after all.

It is nice to be among the privileged ruling class in America, among the Good People of the Left who see their mission to spread that goodness. And if you don’t along with it, they will destroy you.

Well, at least that was the plan. Trump upended it, and they’ve never figured out exactly why. Even now, they think all of us should want to live inside their puritanical, suffocating bubble of goodness. Newsflash: we don’t.

The truth is that they are not a party defined by goodness so much as all-consuming hatred for the “lesser” half of the country. It buzzes behind their fake Anne Hathaway/Julia Roberts’ smile like flies buzzing around rotting meat. Their hatred is everywhere. Usually pooling and coagulating on Blue Sky, but every so often it seeps back to X, where they marshal their forces as a hate army to attack those they deem “toxic,” “dangerous,” or “disgusting.”

Why did they lose to Trump a second time is a question they would never ask. Is it them? No, it couldn’t be. Everyone wants to be them. They’re the special people, the good people, the chosen people, the Woketopians that will take America into the future.

I know what it feels like to see myself through their eyes, even though I was once one of them. They sent a photographer to take my picture for a New York Times profile of me at a time when they were trying to make it seem like they kind of, sort of cared about the half of the country that voted for Trump.

Don’t do it, my friend warned. Send them a selfie. I should have listened to him, but, like the Trump administration, I was far too trusting. How bad could it be?

Well, it was nothing less than the worst photos of me ever taken, appearing in the world's most widely read outlet. So there I was, looking fat, ugly, and old, which is the message they wanted to send: don’t be like her, or this is what you will look like. They say it openly and freely now, this is what “hate” does to you, and they define “hate” as disagreeing with their politics.

The photographer was nice. She took many photos of me. And maybe it’s true they were all just as bad as the one the editor chose, but I think, as with the Vanity Fair photos, they picked the worst ones because that is who they are, and if they didn’t, they’d have been accused of elevating the wrong people, the bad people, the racists, and the fascists.

This way, they signal to their readers - women and gay men - that they’re still on their side, they’re still on board with the real hate campaign, one they’ve waged for ten years now and counting. They have no plan for the other half of the country. All they want to do is take back power again and raise the drawbridge to their Queendom.

While it’s true that the Right will mock how women look, especially the Wicked Witch of the Left, Jennifer Welch, you’d never see that at Vanity Fair, or the New York Times, where women on the Left, especially minorities, are depicted as saintly.

In refusing to “normalize” the wife of a “fascist,” all magazines boycotted the beautiful Melania Trump. Nothing she could do would ever change their conviction of who they believed she was. They use every magazine, every late-night comedy show, every Hollywood movie, every article in every magazine to push that lie.

When they mocked Kellyanne Conway’s age, she did something about it. She took that one thing off the table. They found something else. When they mocked Sarah Huckabee Sanders for her makeup and her weight, she did something about it, but they found something else. And now, when they mocked Karoline Leavitt for her thin upper lip, she didn’t say anything about it, and they punished her for it.

The truth doesn’t matter to them. It never has. They can’t even face the truth about themselves, let alone the other half of the country.

Ivanka was always to be portrayed as the daughter of a Nazi, as are all the Trump children. There has never been one moment when they were given the credit they deserve, not because they’re American royalty, but because we, the people, voted for them to fight for us. That used to matter in a country not under the control of an elite ruling class that sees itself as better than everyone else.

Trump, his administration, and his voters have to be whatever they say they are. If they need them to be kings, so be it. Hitler, sure thing. Let us know what you want, women and gay men who live in a fantasy world, and we’ll give it to you because you have been elevated inside the Woketopia.

The funny thing is, all they do is expose what liars they are. We all know what Karoline Leavitt, JD Vance, Marco Rubio, and Susie Wiles really look like. This wasn’t about telling the truth. It was about giving their readers the comfortable lie. See, it’s okay to dehumanize them and treat them like toxic waste because they deserve it.

Oh, Vanity Fair, did you have to make it that obvious?

They must wonder why so many Americans don’t see them the way they see themselves. Or maybe they don’t wonder at all. Maybe they never ask. Maybe they’ve been united in hate and dehumanization for so long that they don’t know the difference anymore between what is real and what is a manufactured delusion.

It isn’t that the Right didn’t mock the Democrats’ press secretaries, Jen Psaki and Karine Jean-Pierre. They did. It’s that the Left is the side that has always pretended to be our moral betters because they aren’t like that, they don’t criticize women, they don’t tear down other women, except that they do. That was Lesson Number One for me almost ten years ago. They are exactly like that, and I remember thinking, we aren’t the good guys anymore.

The women on TikTok, those who have helped make our culture intolerable by always portraying women as victims in fiction, in Lifetime movies, in Hollywood, become the very monsters they once pretended to oppose. So all Vanity Fair did was prove not who the Trump administration is, but what the Left has become. They are nothing but a grease stain where a once mighty movement used to be.

Karoline Leavitt is not only beautiful, young, smart, and successful, but she’s also confident, and that’s what they really hate about her. If they can’t destroy her, they will try to humiliate her. It has become a ritual in the media by now, but never quite as blatantly as with this Vanity Fair piece.

Maybe their readership is declining. Maybe they’re bored. Maybe they don’t know any other way to be anymore. Whatever it is, the stench of failure follows them around every time they signal to the rest of us that they are still this helpless and this desperate to lie to the American public with nothing less than lowly propaganda disguised as journalism.

Vanity Fair, Hollywood, the New York Times - they don’t exist for all of us anymore. They don’t view the other half of the country as worthy of their attention or their coverage, even though Trump won the popular vote.

They still haven’t figured it out. They haven’t solved the problem. We picked Trump because we can’t stand living in their America anymore. We can’t stand them. They’re the side that demands conformity, one that has cultivated a climate of fear and a culture of silence. Who wants to live like that?

It’s boring. It’s predictable. It’s mean. And it’s over.

