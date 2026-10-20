One of my kind readers flagged this comment for me (I mostly stay out of the comments unless someone calls my attention to it), and this comes courtesy of Jessica, who writes:
I haven’t been portraying Democrats as “totalitarian enemies”—I am telling the truth about what they are based on ten years of experience as a former Democrat who was swarmed, bullied, attacked, and ultimately canceled and unpersoned just for things I thought and believed and said. But you don’t need me to make that point—just look around. Look at Hollywood. Look at culture. Look at how insane you all are.
There is no safe space ruled by the Democrats that has remained untouched by their totalitarian rule. The Democrats have always been the side with all of the power, and thus it’s up to them to thaw out and realize that they have to share this country with people who do not agree with their utopian fantasy. Instead, they’ve been at war with half the country for ten long years, mostly at the behest of Obama.
It took me a long time to even criticize Obama. I was as faithful a supporter as there could be. I never loved a politician before, but I loved him. I know why so many on the Left do and why they can’t let go. They like how they are with a guy like that in power—we projected all of our progressive fantasies about what America could be onto him. But it’s white saviorism at its absolute worst.
After all of these years, I see Obama very differently. I see a man who cannot walk away from the love of the people. He’s been treated like a god, not just here but worldwide. That has to mess with your head. He believes Trump’s rise is due only to racism, and that has been the “witchcraft” of our time, the “spectral evidence” that some of us might be afflicted with an ism or a phobe.
I helped build our utopia online. I was right there, ground zero, on Twitter with Obama following me back after I followed him. I was part of the army of blue checks doing the Democrats’ bidding. We’d just closed ourselves off from the rest of America. I didn’t realize it at first. It took me a while. I had to get to know the country we’d left behind.
Trump’s rise was proof of how we’d abandoned so much of the working-class half of America, those not yet online or living in big cities. Dissent became “racism” and bigotry. And before long, it was disenfranchisement and dehumanization. What Obama has done is assume power that does not belong to him and orchestrate—or attempt to orchestrate—the demise of a duly elected president.
I have taken a hit for everything I have said on social media or written here. I lost a great income and a career that took 26 years to build for a joke on Twitter — no kidding. I am still attacked on a daily basis online. Of course it’s totalitarianism. Otherwise, there would be no cancel culture, no mob rule. I wouldn’t be exiled from utopia.
So yes, you’re lucky you have a shot at gaining back power. We should all worry about what you guys might really do to this country with Obama as your leader still—yes, still—and your constant impulse to point fingers and accuse everyone of being “racists” or of perceived thought crimes. That isn’t the free America any of us wants.
This isn’t “blaming Obama,” you fool. This is much bigger than that.
Then again, maybe you don’t know my work, and you’ve sailed in as Rachel Maddow’s biggest fan to do a drive-by. Just in case, here are some stories you might have missed.
I’m glad you feel comfortable criticizing The Chosen One. I look forward to the day when he’ll retreat to one of his mansions and leave us all alone.
Let's be perfectly clear: Barack Hussein Obama is behind all that is culturally wrong in America. He is not at all unhappy with his creation. It is exactly as he intended. His plan from day one was to isolate and vilify Caucasian males, because we have had the power the past 250 years. This is the source of the term "toxic males" which his staff probably dreamt up. Barry elevated everyone, anyone other than the toxic white males to the heights of society under the concept of DEI, whereby merit is meaningless, something Barry himself said was true telling entrepreneurs and inventors: "You did not build that!", a Marxist statement if there ever was one. He has the legacy media in the palm of his hand to broadcast his ideology, and most of the Democratic political machinery in America. Joe and Kamala were "inconvenient" and he did the best with them he could. Joe was actually play-doh he could sculpt. Barry owed Kamala who helped him with his Illinois US Senate campaign in 2004 when she was state San Fran DA in CA. He inserted his own team into the Biden Cabinet to implement the policies and strategies, like Open Borders; like open prisons and political prosecutions to advance the Democratic party, he dreamt of, but did not have the balls to implement himself as he knew that would end his political career. The fact Obama is now campaigning with poisonous politicians like El-Sayed, a possible terrorist in disguise, someone that not even James Carville or Bill Maher wants in the Democratic party, tells us all we need to know. Obama is coming in for the kill: to transform America into a socialist Islamic Republic. And the Democrats stand their with jaws wide open wanting to hump something (since they can't, Barry), they are so excited.