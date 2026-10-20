Free Thinking Through the Fourth Turning with Sasha Stone

Free Thinking Through the Fourth Turning with Sasha Stone

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John's avatar
John
5h

I’m glad you feel comfortable criticizing The Chosen One. I look forward to the day when he’ll retreat to one of his mansions and leave us all alone.

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Brian M's avatar
Brian M
5hEdited

Let's be perfectly clear: Barack Hussein Obama is behind all that is culturally wrong in America. He is not at all unhappy with his creation. It is exactly as he intended. His plan from day one was to isolate and vilify Caucasian males, because we have had the power the past 250 years. This is the source of the term "toxic males" which his staff probably dreamt up. Barry elevated everyone, anyone other than the toxic white males to the heights of society under the concept of DEI, whereby merit is meaningless, something Barry himself said was true telling entrepreneurs and inventors: "You did not build that!", a Marxist statement if there ever was one. He has the legacy media in the palm of his hand to broadcast his ideology, and most of the Democratic political machinery in America. Joe and Kamala were "inconvenient" and he did the best with them he could. Joe was actually play-doh he could sculpt. Barry owed Kamala who helped him with his Illinois US Senate campaign in 2004 when she was state San Fran DA in CA. He inserted his own team into the Biden Cabinet to implement the policies and strategies, like Open Borders; like open prisons and political prosecutions to advance the Democratic party, he dreamt of, but did not have the balls to implement himself as he knew that would end his political career. The fact Obama is now campaigning with poisonous politicians like El-Sayed, a possible terrorist in disguise, someone that not even James Carville or Bill Maher wants in the Democratic party, tells us all we need to know. Obama is coming in for the kill: to transform America into a socialist Islamic Republic. And the Democrats stand their with jaws wide open wanting to hump something (since they can't, Barry), they are so excited.

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