One of my kind readers flagged this comment for me (I mostly stay out of the comments unless someone calls my attention to it), and this comes courtesy of Jessica, who writes:

I haven’t been portraying Democrats as “totalitarian enemies”—I am telling the truth about what they are based on ten years of experience as a former Democrat who was swarmed, bullied, attacked, and ultimately canceled and unpersoned just for things I thought and believed and said. But you don’t need me to make that point—just look around. Look at Hollywood. Look at culture. Look at how insane you all are.

There is no safe space ruled by the Democrats that has remained untouched by their totalitarian rule. The Democrats have always been the side with all of the power, and thus it’s up to them to thaw out and realize that they have to share this country with people who do not agree with their utopian fantasy. Instead, they’ve been at war with half the country for ten long years, mostly at the behest of Obama.

It took me a long time to even criticize Obama. I was as faithful a supporter as there could be. I never loved a politician before, but I loved him. I know why so many on the Left do and why they can’t let go. They like how they are with a guy like that in power—we projected all of our progressive fantasies about what America could be onto him. But it’s white saviorism at its absolute worst.

After all of these years, I see Obama very differently. I see a man who cannot walk away from the love of the people. He’s been treated like a god, not just here but worldwide. That has to mess with your head. He believes Trump’s rise is due only to racism, and that has been the “witchcraft” of our time, the “spectral evidence” that some of us might be afflicted with an ism or a phobe.

I helped build our utopia online. I was right there, ground zero, on Twitter with Obama following me back after I followed him. I was part of the army of blue checks doing the Democrats’ bidding. We’d just closed ourselves off from the rest of America. I didn’t realize it at first. It took me a while. I had to get to know the country we’d left behind.

Trump’s rise was proof of how we’d abandoned so much of the working-class half of America, those not yet online or living in big cities. Dissent became “racism” and bigotry. And before long, it was disenfranchisement and dehumanization. What Obama has done is assume power that does not belong to him and orchestrate—or attempt to orchestrate—the demise of a duly elected president.

I have taken a hit for everything I have said on social media or written here. I lost a great income and a career that took 26 years to build for a joke on Twitter — no kidding. I am still attacked on a daily basis online. Of course it’s totalitarianism. Otherwise, there would be no cancel culture, no mob rule. I wouldn’t be exiled from utopia.

So yes, you’re lucky you have a shot at gaining back power. We should all worry about what you guys might really do to this country with Obama as your leader still—yes, still—and your constant impulse to point fingers and accuse everyone of being “racists” or of perceived thought crimes. That isn’t the free America any of us wants.

This isn’t “blaming Obama,” you fool. This is much bigger than that.

Then again, maybe you don’t know my work, and you’ve sailed in as Rachel Maddow’s biggest fan to do a drive-by. Just in case, here are some stories you might have missed.

Barack Obama and the "Bitter Clingers" Sasha Stone · November 16, 2025 When I look around at the crumbling empire I helped build, I wonder how it all went so wrong. How did so many people lose their minds, the legacy media lose its objectivity, and so many so-called “educated” people lose their grip on reality? Listen now

To Confront Their Failures, Democrats Must Confront Obama Sasha Stone · Feb 22 For the last five years, since I left the Democratic Party, I’ve been waiting for any sign that they’ve emerged from the Doomsday Bunker at long last, regained their perspective, come back to the real world, and are finally prepared to build a future for all of America because a house divided against itself cannot stand. Listen now

Obama's Fourth Term Sasha Stone · July 31, 2024 It took me a long time to realize that those unseen hands we’ve watched govern our government belonged to Obama. I had my suspicions, but removing Old Joe and installing Kamala Harris leaves no doubt whatsoever that he’s calling the shots. Read full story

Obama's Museum: An Ivory Tower Made of Granite Sasha Stone · Jun 20 The emergence of America’s ruling class in Chicago to celebrate the Obama Presidential Center Museum hit like a gust of hot, wet wind. Just days before, tornadoes tore through Illinois and Iowa, upending homes and wreaking havoc on the landscape. By the time Barack Obama and his Royal Court were ready to roll out the red carpet, the skies had cleared. Listen now

The Democrats at the Abyss Sasha Stone · August 15, 2025 Nobody would discuss how strange everything became on the Left after Trump won the first time. But here’s the truth: We went stark raving bonkers, especially the women. Listen now