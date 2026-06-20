Obama's Museum: An Ivory Tower Made of Granite

The emergence of America’s ruling class in Chicago to celebrate the Obama Presidential Center Museum hit like a gust of hot, wet wind. Just days before, tornadoes tore through Illinois and Iowa, upending homes and wreaking havoc on the landscape. By the time Barack Obama and his Royal Court were ready to roll out the red carpet, the skies had cleared.

The building perfectly reflects how Obama might see himself, but certainly how he’s ruled over the past 15 years. He still can’t let go of his position as God and King of the once-mighty utopia, one I devoted most of my life to building, protecting, and defending. I was a true believer and a good soldier.

Obtuse, mysterious, and opaque, the building, like its inspiration, towers over the indistinguishable figures below, the swirling paths and gardens, not blending into the landscape but rather projecting outward, with a kind of bulk you could even see from space. Not even a tornado could make a dent.

The quote on the side of the mighty beast reads:

You are America. Unconstrained by habit and convention. Unencumbered by what is, ready to seize what ought to be. For everywhere in this country, there are first steps to be taken, there is new ground to cover, there are more bridges to be crossed. America is not the project of any one person. The single most powerful word in our democracy is the word ‘We.’ ‘We The People.’ ‘We Shall Overcome.’ ‘Yes We Can.’ That word is owned by no one. It belongs to everyone. Oh, what a glorious task we are given to continually try to improve this great nation of ours.”

The quote comes from Obama’s speech, not in Chicago, but at the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma, Alabama. Most of the rest of it has been trimmed away to make the statement appear more inclusive, shall we say.

But note the use of the word “We.” His speech was full of flowery language about how we have to come together as a country.

The sitting president of the United States and the majority of Americans who voted for him were not invited to the party. Not only weren’t they invited, but they’re also not allowed anywhere at any time in a society largely controlled by the Left.

No, Trump would not be allowed in, and he never really was, which goes a long way toward explaining why he won the second time. Trump feels like one of us, who have taken the shape of Obama’s sworn enemies. We are rejected outsiders because this America, their America, depends on and is built around race and gender identity.

Both Barack and Michelle Obama made a point of elevating the illegal immigrants who crossed over under Joe Biden and celebrated the citizen army that went to war on Federal officers, even after condemning such actions on January 6th.

They prioritize the illegal immigrants because they are mostly non-white and thus have special protective status, as long as they vote blue no matter who, of course. And yet, for most Americans, they still don’t understand why they’ve been sidelined like this. Once you understand the rules of utopia, where an endless supply of oppressed people, along with an endless supply of racists, is what powers their engine.

It’s an ideology that comes from Western countries overtaken by global elites, who need this form of virtue signaling to justify their power and their worldwide alliance, but it doesn’t do much for ordinary Americans, who don’t have the luxury of putting themselves last.

It is a kind of class system that pretends to be about equality, about inclusion, and diversity, but really, it’s a way of categorizing us and deciding our worth. If you can participate in this game, you can go far. But if you don’t, out you go.

Nate Bargatze dared to show up alongside RFK, Jr., and his wife, Cheryl. The internet found out about it, and things got so bad his publicist had to issue a statement that he wasn’t a Trump supporter. What kind of America is this? If they want to talk about unity, they have to call off their attack dogs.

It didn’t used to be this way. Those of us who have been alive a long time remember when what mattered was the majority of Americans, the free market, democracy, and all that. Box office, ratings, and elections all decided the direction of our country and our culture. Not anymore.

They want our country to look a lot like Obama’s kingdom, epitomized by his Brutalist monument - he’s way up there, and we’re all way down here. If you worship that way, we’ll all get along fine, they say, but don’t you dare vote in a way we don’t like, or we will go to war.

So is that the plan from here on out? Must all elections be sanctioned and approved by the Democrats, or else?

From Utopia to Dystopia

Obama was not born in Chicago, but his monument will reside there as a showcase of his preferred legacy. He’s the Chicago guy, not the Hawaii guy.

The fortress will be a place for travelers driving across this country to stop and admire, along with other historic landmarks in Illinois, like the birthplace of Abe Lincoln and Ronald Reagan, two of Obama’s strongest influences, or so he has said.

The Obama museum event was a reminder of how we all shaped this story, the bad guys and the good guys of Obama’s Camelot - Obamalot - the height of the glory days, where everyone had a seat at the table and we’d mostly eradicated the “ists” and the “phobes.”

I think Obama thought that making history as the first Black president meant more than just winning an election, and that the influence he had and the power he attained made him more than just a two-term public servant. He was, after all, living history, and everywhere we look, we can see his fingerprints.

It was the play, Hamilton. It was Bruce Springsteen before he shrank into a bitter old prune. It was Tom Hanks when he could still open movies. It was when Oprah still had influence.

They think that showcasing their high status while locking out so many Americans is enviable. It’s U2 and Oprah. It’s Julia Roberts and George Clooney. It’s Jennifer Hudson and Steven Spielberg. It’s all four former presidents and their First Ladies. Obama made a point of saying that they are all of like minds except one president, the one who defeated them again after their ten-year war.

Who do these people think they are? They don’t have the right to tell the American people who they can and can’t vote for. It is their job to make their best case to us to earn our votes, and either they do, or they don’t, but they work for us, not the other way around.

Are we all supposed to cheer seeing them standing there as a united front against the sitting president? They have absolutely no self-awareness about how tone-deaf this appears to most people.

Do they think we’ve forgotten? Do they think we don’t remember Michael Moore calling George W. Bush a war criminal at the Oscars?

Their terrible, blatant propaganda films like Oliver Stone’s W.

And Adam McKay’s truly awful film about Dick Cheney, Vice, one of the worst films ever made, with the sole exception of his next movie, Don’t Look Up.

They’re not finished. They expect the other half of the country to choke down more of it, unending amounts of it, in hopes of forcing all of us into compliance through the worst art the film industry has ever seen because it is under the complete control of a totalitarian movement.

Next year, we’ll be tortured with a sure-to-be-terrible Sean Penn film on January 6th.

They still see themselves as fighting the oppressive forces against them when the truth is that they are the oppressive force. Trump was the way out.

The clocks were striking thirteen

If any of us had been paying attention, we’d have known what we built mirrored Orwell’s 1984 and where it would ultimately take us.

Every word of 1984 was a cautionary tale. Co-opting and distorting language, check. A Goldstein-like figure to sell two minutes of hate, check. A mandate to love Big Brother or else, check. An inside of accepted citizens ruled by the party elites and policed by the children spies, check, the abandoned working class, the Proles, outside of it, check.

Trump’s win, to me, was like Winston Smith’s hope for the future, should the Proles rise up.

That Obama and the rest of the establishment did worse than refuse to step aside but went to war on the duly elected president in an attempt to impeach, indict, discredit, and destroy him is the smoking gun that they no longer believe in American democracy. It’s their way or nothing. Americans have no way out.

All the people ever had was Trump, and indeed, he was and remains a mighty force. He is the troll to Obama’s virtue signal, the two internet presidents who led whole armies online, facing off against each other for 15 years.

Obama’s ten-year plea to the American people to choose him feels desperate by now. Choose me, love me, follow me, worship me. It doesn’t mean America is racist because they didn’t. That has been the Left’s method of policing all of us for far too long, and this country can unify the minute they snap out of it.

They want us to see them as the better side, the special people, our gods and goddesses. But I look at them and see people who have long since cut themselves off from the rest of the country and have no plans to ever change. The museum reflects that better than anything ever has. What is inside? It doesn’t matter. It looms large.

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