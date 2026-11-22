“What happened to you?” That was the question I heard so often in 2020 as I was attempting to escape what had become a totalitarian cult. How did I know it was a cult? Because everyone had to think the same way, worship the same things, and dissent was severely punished.

What I can't seem to communicate to them, as many times as I’ve told this story, is that it was never about what happened to me. It’s always been about what happened to them, and even now, no one has reckoned with any of it.

Oh, don’t get me wrong. They know there is a problem with the public opinion of the Democratic Party and the Left. They just don’t know what to do about it.

The best they can come up with is that “some Democrats” have said they will attempt to, according to Axios, “Make America Nice Again.”

But if you’ll notice, none of the blame falls on them. They still believe their manufactured delusion that everything would have been fine if not for Donald Trump invading what was a perfectly content utopia.

From Axios:

Former Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg told his supporters that the end of the Trump era “means a politics where we can check the news and actually feel our blood pressure come down a little.”

In his reelection victory speech, Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro told supporters that “you declared that you could not be more ready for an end of this ruthless chaos and cruelty.”

And:

In Denver last week at a gathering of Democratic leaders, Talarico pressed the point: “It’s been 10 years of this kind of politics — politics as blood sport, politics as trolling and owning and name-calling, politics as professional wrestling. It tears families apart. It ends friendships, and it leaves us all feeling terrible all of the time.”

As they say in All the President’s Men, “That sounds like bullshit. We don’t exactly believe that." “No,” says Deep Throat, “but it’s touching.”

Only one side has been tearing families apart. Only one side goes “no contact.” Only one side demands everyone go along with their increasingly bizarre mandates. Only one side has rewritten the rules for what America should be, what men and women should be, what our children should be taught, and what kind of language is and isn’t allowed.

The Right might try to take back control of these things, but the Left is the establishment and the dominant force in American society for decades by now. They’ve raised whole generations on their doctrine and look at the results.

Freaked out, anxiety-ridden Gen Z, vulnerable to becoming radicalized by Islam, and who believe socialism is the cure for what ails us. Free stuff! They don’t even know life before cancel culture. They don’t know freedom.

How did it come to this, where the dominant cultural group feels it’s okay to wear a T-shirt like this and still see themselves as morally superior?

That was what I was expected to accept. Only I found I couldn’t. Once I realized that, I knew my life would never be the same. I would be on the “outside,” and everyone I knew, and the world I once called home, would be on the “inside,” far out of reach.

I did not get pushed all the way out until I publicly announced my support for Trump and issues I’d changed my mind on, like “gender affirming care” for minors and abortion. I wasn’t expecting the door to slam shut quite as hard as it did. I’m now existing as a non-person to the Left. They call me MAGA, and thus, I might as well be invisible to them.

After Trump, we were no longer one country, one people. We were divided and fighting a virtual Civil War. Maybe the Democrats have won it. Maybe the midterms prove that the Right is in no way up to the challenge of defeating them. But maybe, just maybe, the Democrats have not solved their biggest problem, and it will eat them alive.

All they want is what the Puritans in Salem wanted, what the Good Southern Whites wanted in the Jim Crow South, and what the Nazis wanted in 1930s Germany: see our enemy, our existential threat, the way we do, and you will be safe from us. But don't question it, don't dissent, don't try to stand in our way, or you will be destroyed.

They are the power, so January 6th was an insurrection. MAGA is not the power, so the war on ICE officers, federal officers, was not an insurrection but rather an example of defeating fascism. A January 6th rioter can be shot point-blank, and the officer rewarded. An ICE protester can be shot, and the officer is demonized. And the Democrats will try to prosecute him.

Hate, ugliness, cruelty, dehumanization, and smug righteousness now define the Democratic Party, and it’s working for them. Why would they make nice now? Why would they give up the power they just got back? All of those Make America Nice Again Democrats do so with a caveat: go along with us, and we’ll be nice to you.

Jennifer Welch, Hasan Piker, and every major influencer on social media have no intention of stopping. This is an addiction by now. Who are they if they aren’t the people fighting Trump and MAGA? No essential word is off-limits. No violent action, not even assassinations, will shake them out of it.

I’ve been waiting ten years for them to come to their senses and find their humanity again, but how can they when they are fed a steady diet—Two Minutes of Hate — every second of every day by the legacy media, their social media feeds, their friends and family.

That is how you dehumanize whole groups of people. Now that they’ve won in a landslide, they should be thawing out, remembering their decency. But are they?

No, because they can’t stop themselves. It’s never enough. They just move on to the next thing as the wheel of oppression keeps spinning.

Some of them, like Abdul El-Sayed and Texas’ Gina Hinojosa, are at least pretending to be willing to set aside the partisan bickering to get stuff done, which Zohran Mamdani has already done in New York. But how long will that last?

Like Mamdani, El-Sayed isn't interested in the limits his elected position imposes. He’s less interested in Michigan than he is in becoming a leader of the United States. The two men seem to be competing for headlines and the hearts and minds of Gen-Z.

But this will lead to its own set of problems, as Islam is on the march and not all Americans will be comfortable with where this is all going. Says Bob Gylman on Joe Rogan:

Not to be outdone, Zohran Mamdani seemed desperate to get back in the headlines, announcing the closure of Rikers Island, the ban on horse-drawn carriages, and the end of boiling lobsters, always virtue signaling in the right direction.

Just in case you thought the sterilization of children without their consent would no longer be practiced in the United States, think again.

The Mob Rages On

It’s sometimes euphemistically called a game of tag where someone is “it” on social media. But it's a reign of terror. It’s been true for ten years, and it’s even truer now. Their landslide win has only emboldened their fury.

Whether it’s on social media or on the streets, the Democrats and the Left bow to the mob. They use them as their army. It’s the same pattern that played out in China’s Cultural Revolution, in Stalin’s Soviet Union, and in what George Orwell wrote about with the Children Spies in 1984.

It always starts with the young, and Gen Z doesn’t even know what it is to live free. They’ve come of age in the era of soft totalitarianism.

They were never taught why the Red Guard was bad.

They don’t know why Iran is closer to Hitler than Israel will ever be, and barely noticed when 30-70,000 innocent people were mowed down just for the crime of protesting the government.

They were never taught why Communism was such a threat to the United States that it required a “whole of society” effort to keep it out of Hollywood, schools, and the military. But to the Left, that effort was censorship.

The actor Rob Lowe did the harder thing and crossed enemy lines to act in a film written by Ben Shapiro, Confession. But when he saw how Hollywood reacted, he realized what many of us already know: Hollywood has become the very thing they used to rail against amid the blacklists in the 1950s.

Their latest target is filmmaker David Fincher, raked over the coals for using generative AI in some shots of his new film, The Further Misadventures of Cliff Booth. It wasn’t just that they were mad. They had to crush and destroy that which they could never build.

They pressured Netflix for years to move from streaming to theatrical releases, and once Netflix finally did, they decided to boycott.

And if that weren’t enough, they had to go after the screenwriter, Quentin Tarantino, for being Zionist and the star, Brad Pitt, for being an “abuser.”

But they didn’t stop there. On the same day, they found out Matt Taibbi was now working for The Free Press, doing what he loves most: reporting on the 2028 presidential campaigns. Well, you’d think he'd suddenly enlisted in the IDF for the fury it caused. Everyone from Neera Tanden to Medhi Hassan piled on.

It went on and on, with comments escalating once again, calling Matt a “rapist” and a “sex pest,” not to mention the now-overused “shill for Israel.”

Conditional Niceness

I live in a town that is 96% white and probably 99% Democrat. They are nice if they think you are one of them. I look like one of them, and I walk my dogs down the street every day, saying hello at the market or at the park. We are neighbors, and we are friendly.

This is a town where everyone stops at the sidewalk for pedestrians, picks up all the trash, sells fruit and freshly baked bread at unattended farm stands, holds the door open for you, looks after stray animals, and supports local businesses.

The people who live here live in paradise. They have everything you could ever want except one thing: freedom. They aren’t free to think or say what they please. Conformity is mandated, even if with a smile. You couldn’t, say, wear a MAGA hat or have a pro-ICE sign in your store window.

It isn’t a matter of simply disagreeing or tolerating other people’s politics. They will steal your lawn signs, boycott your business, and even attempt to run you out of town.

It is existential. Imagine calling half of the country “fascists” and “racists” and demanding no one “normalize” a “dictator”? How do they just back off something that serious? They can’t.

So what happens now? Comply, and we’ll be nice to you. Dissent, and we’ll destroy you. Meet the new boss, same as the old boss.

It wasn’t always like this

The Woke tyranny, the cancel culture, and now, the rise of Communism and Islam is a reminder of how much we lost when culture abandoned freedom. So many of us long for the 1990s when artists were free. I listen to this 1995 video clip of Roger Ebert, a year after I got online, and it’s remarkable to hear someone on the Left speak so at ease.

I hear this song from the Counting Crows and my heart yearns for that time before everything was sucked into our totalitarian cult. I wish young people like my daughter could taste the freedom we all took for granted for so long. I was hoping Trump would be the one to bring it back.

But we might have to wait a little longer.

The Democrats just won in an historic landslide. The question is how long they can beat back the crazy, and whether the manufactured normalcy they used to win was like the deceptive emptiness of the shoreline just before another tsunami once again resets the electoral map.