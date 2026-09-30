A Happy Ending for Jasper

I just made this little video as a Thank You to all of you who shared your kind words and sent in donations to help with vet bills. I am always overwhelmed by your kindness. I am hoping Jasper is on the mend. He has packed on some weight from the steroids, but so far he seems to be healing.

His hair is growing back, and he is getting his energy back, even chasing squirrels and growling at strangers. I got a little worried last night because yesterday was his first full day without Prednisone. He was a little agitated at night, and I kept checking for fever. So far, so good, thank you, God. And thank you, dear readers, for caring about my pup! More photos in the video above.