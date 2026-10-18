Obama’s War on Trump Reaches Its Penultimate Battle

This November might mark the end of the Virtual Civil War we’ve been fighting for ten years. Or rather, Barack Obama and the establishment government’s war on half the country. The Democrats could take both the House and the Senate, effectively ending the Trump presidency and the MAGA movement.

On the Right, they’re calling me a “Debbie Downer” or a catastrophist, just as they did on the Left when I tried to tell them Trump would win in 2016. But I worried a year ago, when the Trump administration cut Medicaid, millions lost their health insurance, and many saw their monthly premiums rise.

When I spoke up about this, no one wanted to hear it. It wasn’t my job to tell the Right what to do with their power, but from where I sat, as a former Democrat, it felt like the beginning of the end.

We don’t talk much about how that COVID era gave Americans financial relief and, for a time, free healthcare; some didn’t even have to pay rent. We got fat unemployment checks through the CARES Act, and under Biden, the spending went through the roof.

No matter the Trump administration's intentions to cut spending, clean up fraud, and attempt to fix our broken system, once everyone felt the pinch of inflation, gas prices, the war in Iran, and healthcare costs, they'd finally be ready, I believed, to vote blue.

I know I’m not the only person who feels like I’m living in the Twilight Zone. None of us understands what has happened to us in the age of the internet and social media, Obama and Trump. How can I have thought Trump was the ultimate evil in 2016, only to turn around and vote for him in 2024? And now spend my time warning about my former side?

I was hoping that after the indictments, the impeachments, the assassination attempts, and the felony conviction, Trump’s second win would be the moment the delusional bubble burst on the Left and we could all go back to the way things were before the war.

But that didn’t happen. They just got meaner and more radicalized, all the while learning how to hide that side of themselves, to lie to voters that they really aren’t as extreme as they were in the past.

Even as some candidates have learned to lie better about “gender affirming care” or radical Islam to tamp down the widespread, mainstream radicalization that has overtaken the party, all one has to do is look at what’s happening in France to see that, in the midst of a Communist-like takeover, moderate liberalism won’t cut it.

They don’t just want some of it. They want it all. And if France was the model the DSA in America pointed to as a socialist utopia, how do you explain a violent revolution unfolding on the streets?

That won’t just happen here. It already has happened here. It wasn’t Islam; it was Black Lives Matter, but the forces of social-justice revolutionaries and the oppressed/oppressor doctrine rage on.

I wake up every day confronting the cruelty of the Totalitarian Left as, even now, they try not just to destroy me and my business, but to wipe me out, erase me, unperson me. I feel it everywhere, not just online.

I live in a town that would turn on me in an instant if they saw me in a MAGA hat. I know them. I live among them. They smile and chat with me on the street, and I hope they don’t get close enough to figure out who I am, that I’m scorched earth among their kind online.

As of now, in the real world of my very small, very liberal town, I am a complete unknown. But if real life mirrored the internet, there would be wild-eyed fanatics putting up posters of me all over town that say TRUMP SUPPORTER.

Because they were never held to account, nothing has really changed. They’re better liars, but no one has any plans to change how they treat the other half of the country they’ve thrown away like human garbage.

They still see the evil in this country as racism, Islamophobia, sexism, misogyny, bigotry, transphobia. And now, they’ve married it to socialism, but even in France, that’s not enough, so Communism it will have to be.

Barack Obama still leads the army on the Left. In many ways, his presidency of the ruling class half of the country never ended. He couldn’t walk away, not from the party, not from the country, because he could not stand to leave it in the hands of Donald Trump and to allow him and his movement to redirect the future of America, out of the hands of the totalitarian cult the Left has become.

Today, he tweeted the most astonishing thing about Ilhan Omar:

This, after they used the FBI and the CIA to suppress the Hunter Biden laptop while Trump was the sitting president, weaponized the government to frame Trump as a Russian asset, raided the home of a former president, indicted him four times, and convicted him of a felony on a ticky-tack charge. Tried to throw him off the ballot in several states - tied him up in court to keep him off the campaign trail.

And all of that before you get to the debanking scandal, where ordinary Americans were cut off from their financial institutions on their political beliefs alone, throwing Steve Bannon and Peter Navarro in jail for Contempt of Congress, hunting down anyone who might have attended the rally on January 6th, throwing many of them in jail with no due process, not to mention the toll it took on their everyday lives as the media painted them as criminals.

They held a lengthy show trial with Liz Cheney lying to the American public about Trump without him having any chance to defend himself or make his case to the people, with a full-court propaganda press doing their bidding.

I’m not a fan of lawfare. I don’t think they should be raiding the home of Ilhan Omar, but the Democrats have done far worse and have gotten away with all of it. If Republicans can’t see what’s about to happen to them if they allow these folks to take back power, then I don’t know what to say anymore.

Everything Trump did for them, all of these years, the lies spread by the media, the ways the government took power that did not belong to them to go to war on the American people, the lengths they went to destroy Trump and anyone who voted for him is the scandal, and it is the war.

Trump is as good as it gets for MAGA. They will never have anyone that rich, that tough, that famous, that tenacious, that dedicated to fight for them again. Never. This was a once-in-a-generation opportunity, with a Gray Champion of the Fourth Turning attempting to stop the totalitarian takeover of this country and bring back a freer country to those of us who don’t want to live under the boot of tyrants.

If MAGA allows their resentment over Israel and their temporary dip in finances to open the door to the Democrats, they will not know what hit them. They will once again be ordered to comply, or else.

Their speech will be censored, especially if Democrats get control of AI. They will finally have Big Brother and a surveillance operation that already knows too much about all of us. With that power, they'll create Orwell’s nightmare of 1984.

How do I know? Because I was one of them. I became a target for them. I was attacked, policed, and punished for thought crimes long before I ever became a Trump voter. They have changed nothing. They never had to change. No one has ever held them accountable except us voters.

All I can hope is that I’m wrong. I can only hope that no one cares what Marjorie Taylor-Greene or Tucker Carlson thinks. I hope people laugh at my pessimistic outlook after November.

But I watched everything I loved become captured in a totalitarian utopian cult - movies, books, science, education - they had the hearts and minds of Americans from preschool through college through the workforce. There was no escape. Their mandated ideology was and remains everywhere.

And I know that if the Democrats take the House and the Senate, they will not only undo everything Trump did, but they will rig the system so they never lose another election ever again. We already saw them do it in 2020.

Obama’s War

The collective hate that now defines and consumes today’s Left is rooted in the lie that America is infested with racists, misogynists, transphobes, and Islamophobes. Trump and his supporters have been systematically dehumanized for ten long years, and the Democrats have never backed off even a little bit.

Their hatred is so deep and profound that they might never snap out of it.

There are already no limits to what they’ve done. They see themselves as justified, believing that this country belongs only to them and that they should eradicate the bad people by any means necessary.

This is where they still are. They haven’t changed because their leader, Barack Obama, encourages it. He has never tried to help the country unite. His ego can’t handle losing to Trump twice. This is all payback for one man’s vanity.

And so now, with the end in sight, it’s time to take a good, hard look at the America the Democrats want. It is an America where thought and speech are monitored and controlled. It is an America that does not allow dissent. It is an America that doesn’t even want to be America anymore.

How can you rule a country when you hate half of its people, its founding principles, its silent majority? This can’t be business as usual; this is war.

The polls may be wrong. Republicans might turn out in greater numbers than anyone predicted, as Frank Luntz explains:

Harry Enten reminds everyone that the race is close enough that a robust MAGA turnout will close the gap and at least hold the Senate.

The 2026 midterms might be the last battle in Obama’s war. It was never his intention to allow Trump to lead or to govern, and now he’s going in for the kill. It isn’t that Trump hasn’t made mistakes, and it isn’t that I agree with every decision he’s made, but I know what will happen if the Democrats, in their current state, regain power, and that scares me a lot more.

There is no saving the Left. There is only saving the country from them.

All I can do is hope. I hope that the Democrats come to their senses soon because we can’t live like this anymore - we have to learn how to share the country with people we don’t agree with. I hope MAGA will vote as if their lives depended on it, because they do. Most of all, I hope that when this war finally ends, we still have one nation, indivisible, with liberty and justice for all.