Only MAGA Can Stop the “Islamo-Commie” Takeover of America

MAGA, it would seem, is on the ropes. Things are looking dire. Tucker Carlson is appearing on NPR talking about removing Trump for threatening nuclear war, even though, you know, not long ago he was telling Ted Cruz that we should definitely nuke a country if they tried to assassinate our president.

Here is Ben Shapiro:

Marjorie Taylor Greene has learned the trick of the elite Left that you can be as rich as you want, live wherever you want, party all you want, marry and spend lavishly as long as you also hate on Trump and name-drop the “resistance.” Hey, it’s nice work if you can get it.

The idea is that Trump was supposed to rebuff Israel, ignore Iran’s threats of building a nuke because of Israel, find pedophiles that do not exist in the Epstein Files buried because of Israel, and listen to Tucker Carlson for advice OR ELSE. But really, it’s the Jews. It’s always been the Jews.

After ten years of Trump giving himself over to fight for representation of people who have been thrown away like human garbage by a country ruled by an aristocratic ideological utopian cult, after being the target of the worst attacks I’ve ever seen - his hair, his weight, his hands, his skin, his daughter, his sons, his wife, his walk, his clothes, what he says, what he does, where he goes, what he eats- here we are again: the walls are closing in, only this time the calls are coming from inside the house.

How hard would it be, you know, just for old times’ sake, to use your vote to prevent what is likely to be the Series Finale of the Trump Show? Him getting impeached a third time, maybe booted out of office this time. Sure, it would take a large majority of Senate Republicans, but by now, why wouldn’t they go along with it?

Then, he’d be prosecuted and frog-marched off in an orange jumpsuit as Jen Psaki and Kara Swisher throw a party at Rosie O’Donnell’s house, livestreamed on The View.

I mean, this is your future MAGA, should you choose to accept it:

And for these folks, their dream is finally coming true. Their ten-year war is about to come to an end because Trump supporters are jumping ships like rats. But someone should tell them their future will look grim with Trump out of the way.

Maybe they don’t realize what’s coming, how much worse it will be than either the country under Joe Biden or Donald Trump. Maybe they have no idea what’s in store for them after the revolution.

Maybe the revolutionaries somehow take X from Elon. Maybe they take control of AI and gain mind-control capabilities for generations to come. I know these people. They do it with a smile and the best intentions, but they want absolute power. They want their utopia back, and you are in the way.

The biggest threat is what will happen to our freedom, something most are not even factoring into the equation, but I know because I come from the Left.

In China, in Iran, in other countries run by dictators, everything seems to be going very well. People are smiling, going to work, living their lives and saying nothing. They stay silent because they know what will happen if they ever say what they really think.

My daughter has grown up inside of a culture now that is ruled by the same kind of fear. She already knows that she can’t say what she really thinks because everyone on the Left knows. They can’t write books they want to write—they can’t tell the truth—but they still have to smile and pretend everything is going great in utopia!

They have scared an entire generation into compliance. And it’s oh so much worse now that Sharia Law has entered the chat. Oh, I know we’re not supposed to think of guys like Abdul El-Sayed and Zohran Mamdani as anti-American terrorists - that’s racist!

But the more I think about it, the more I think this alliance was inevitable: two strident fundamentalist ideologies that hate America’s history and want to remake it from the ground up as something completely different, and they’re prepared to use their army of fanatics and scolds to make everyone go along with it.

The Left and their legacy media have spent ten years lying about Trump, saying fascism or authoritarianism was the threat. But it was never the Trump side that represented oppression and societal control. It’s always been the Left. And now, it’s gone to the next level.

And the only one standing in their way, the Gray Champion of the Fourth Turning, the guy so many in MAGA have turned against, is The Donald.

Perfect? No. Flawed, beyond. Messy — he makes it up as he goes along. Offends people casually. Can’t be controlled, but this man is the one, the only one who was tough enough, rich enough, and determined enough to stand up to the most powerful political party in American history and beat them twice.

He’s not done smart things this time around. He’s been too careless with his second win. He enriched himself and his family. He might have made a mistake trying to end the forever war with Iran.

But on his worst day, he is still the one to lead us to a brighter future, away from totalitarianism, away from fanaticism, away from societal control.

A Blue Tsunami

The conspiracy theories started instantly after Charlie’s death. The Jews did it, the same people who are hidden in the Epstein Files - the Pizzagate of it all - the dangerous invisible menace that was choking the life out of all good things in America.

Genocide and pedophiles, Epstein and Iran. And all of that came before they found their real weapon: affordability. Note the pivot by the Left away from “abolish ICE” and “Trans women are women” to kitchen table issues. Don’t be fooled. It’s just a new strategy to the same end goal.

Affordability! That got MAGA’s attention. Gas prices are high. Trump couldn’t wave his magic wand and get rid of the inflation hangover from 2020. Tariffs were implemented to help Americans bring back manufacturing, but they seem to have had the opposite effect by making things cost more—or so they say. I haven’t seen it myself. It just looks like politics as usual to me.

Mark Halperin keeps suggesting a Blue Tsunami wipeout is coming in November. They could lose both the House and the Senate. And Texas.

Cook Political Report has now predicted doom as well, and even Rasmussen is coming up blue.

One of Trump’s gifts has always been eternal optimism. They threw their whole arsenal at him, and he’d pop up cheerily, wave to the crowd with a thumbs up, and get one with it.

Now, that might not work for the first time in ten years because his own side is going against him. Rick Wilson must be uncorking the champagne every night. Rachel Maddow is probably dancing naked under the full moon.

Should this be the moment MAGA has had enough and turns on the only guy who saw them at all, let alone fought for them, people like this sad woman will finally have their dreams come true.

Some people are still out there trying to hold the line, but it seems nearly impossible now.

How to Stop the Islamo-Commie Takeover

For ten years, the Democrats never figured out that the only way to stop Trump was to offer the people something better. Fear can only take you so far. The GOP can’t sell fear alone because most Americans don’t understand an existential threat like Communism fused with Islam.

In 1932, Herbert Hoover was painted as out of touch, with “rugged individualism” not matching the suffering of America’s underclass hit hard by the Great Depression. FDR won in a landslide and served for four terms, through World War II.

So how bad will it get if the Democrats win? Will they keep Trump or persecute him for the next two years? Will they impeach all of his Cabinet members? Try them for war crimes?

Trump was the Moonshot

In 2020, nothing in my life made sense anymore. The media I trusted were lying. The friends I had were too scared to speak out, and mobs were coming for me on almost a daily basis. I was alone. My daughter was away. All I could see coming off of my social media was hate. The most overwhelming and ugly hate I’d ever seen in my life, all aimed at one man and his supporters.

I don’t know exactly what happened to me, but something did. I pulled back. I knew I could not live that way anymore. I decided to find out for myself who Trump really was, who his supporters were, and what this MAGA movement was really about.

What I found was a guy who had fame, wealth, and power who had dropped into a story where he was cast as the unlikely hero, the guy who would represent forgotten Americans. If Obama represented the New America built mostly online - where geography did not matter as much as ideology- then Trump represented the other America - out there in the real world.

I saw this America when I drove across the country. There it was. The churches, the towns. The highways. The tire shops. The parks. The World War II memorials. It was an America those of us living our lives virtually didn’t think much about, but Trump reached them as they reached out to him.

The side with all of the power wanted their complete destruction. They were called racists, bigots, transphobes, extremists, fascists, Nazis, Christian Nationalists. None of it worked because they had the truth on their side, and they had Trump, and he was indestructible.

Trump did big things: kept his promises on the border, transgender ideology foisted upon children, and protecting women in sports. Perfect, no, but he gave us a chance at a better future. He wanted to move mountains, build ballrooms, and end wars. He took on crime directly and changed things.

But of course, it wasn’t enough because it’s never enough for the permanently aggrieved. Trump was never going to be destroyed by the Left. They tried and failed. Ah, but if he’s destroyed from within, that’s the best way to bring down the hero.

Such a lowly finale, isn’t it, for such a mighty warrior as Trump, who dodged bullets and came back to win a second time, handing his supporters more power than they’ve ever had or will ever have.

It’s hard for me to watch them give it all up after Trump gave so much. It’s hard for me to watch them leap off the cliff to their own demise, like lemmings. No future is written for them in this story except to paint them as the rioters at the Capitol who almost overthrew the United States.

As for me, well, I learned my lesson in 2016. I won’t be wasting much of my time trying to save people who don’t want to be saved. I’ll just have to stand back and watch in horror as they learn their lesson the hard way.

Either way, I will hold out hope for the decent Americans I know who are ride-or-die MAGA and who stood with Trump even when they were freezing to death, even in the midst of a shooting, and in the rain, watching the water come down in sheets, refusing to move, refusing to find shelter from the storm, and hanging on every word.