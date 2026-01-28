Why the Democrats Fail in the Art of War

Part One | Part Two | Part Three

“If you know the enemy and know yourself, you need not fear the result of a hundred battles. If you know yourself but not the enemy, for every victory gained you will also suffer a defeat. If you know neither the enemy nor yourself, you will succumb in every battle.”

― Sun Tzu, The Art of War

Because Donald Trump understands this fundamental rule of The Art of War, he reached a compromise in Minneapolis. It was an easy shift for him because he knows himself and he knows the enemy.

He knows all they wanted was months of warfare and chaos between ICE agents and the citizen army on the ground, who are now becoming an organized militia, some of them even arming themselves, all in hopes of producing viral content for the churn to keep the hearts and minds of their voters activated and mobilized ahead of the midterms.

They wanted him to show up as the dictator, to crack down on protests like the United States had suddenly become Iran. But Trump is too smart for that. He knows once he becomes the version of him they invented, the war is over. He also knows they will ignore the important news of his presidency. The economy is strengthening, crime is declining, and Trump continues to make big moves on the global stage.

By contrast, the left is losing but thinks it’s winning because they don’t know themselves. If they did, they would understand that the clever game they’re playing only takes them so far. Creating chaos throughout 2020 meant they scared Americans into voting Trump out and putting the Obama coalition back in power. But they were the dog that caught the car. They had no idea what to do once Joe Biden took office.

It was worse than that. Biden failed in his first major move as president with the botched exit from Afghanistan that left 13 soldiers dead and sparked two wars, as world leaders laughed in our faces at the man in the White House.

As Biden’s numbers began to fall, and America woke up from the haze of fear from 2020, they wondered why they ever voted out the guy with the strong economy to begin with, and why they were now stuck with a whole new set of rules we were all meant to follow.

In truth? Biden was the face of normalcy for the fanatical cult that has now consumed the Democratic Party. They are the socialist socialites who are both the ruling class and the oppressor/oppressed fundamentalists who have no place for America’s silent majority anymore. When the story of this moment is told by their ever-reliable unreliable narrators, they will cast themselves as the Underground Railroad to free the slaves or the Kindertransport to save Jewish children from the Nazis.

So we have to ask them and make them answer: who is it they’re liberating now? What are they fighting for? Mass migration? Open borders? True, they want to keep the 10-20 million who crossed over under Biden and will vote blue no matter who, but what is the endgame here? Do they even know?

Trump’s greatest blessing and his tragic flaw is that he cannot lose. That’s what makes him a great leader; whether he’s leading a family, a business, or a country, he wants to win. When you’re standing behind him, you get to be a winner too.

Some in his base want him to step on the gas, to crack down on protesters and not back off from Minneapolis, but as with so many hard calls Trump has had to make in his second term, he has to somehow find his way through the storm as a guy who, in the end, trusts only himself because he knows himself.

If he became the dictator now just to please those in his base, he’d be eaten alive by the empire.

They Don’t Understand Themselves

The chaos in Minneapolis was designed for the legacy media. It was resistance theater that played well on the Nightly News and on social media. The objective, as we now know from the Signal chats and the ongoing soldier training for activists, was to push ICE agents into acting out, to capture those viral moments to paint a picture in the minds of social media users—ICE are violent thugs, they will conclude.

If you see enough video of ICE agents pushing women to the ground and detaining children, well, what is a normal person to think? How could the polls not result in the Left’s favor? What you don’t see is everything that led up to it. You don’t see how many times ICE agents are assaulted, obstructed, body slammed, screamed at, spat on, with whistles blaring in their ears, stalked, harassed, and doxxed.

But on the Left, they don’t see that side of the story, just like they didn’t see that side of the story in 2020. The mob terrorizes citizens, and law enforcement and the media call it mostly peaceful protests. I was on the Left. I know that no one was allowed to talk about the violence lest they’d be called a racist. But not being able to say the truth, let alone know the truth, meant we were all walking around in a constant state of confusion.

We all knew that Derek Chauvin did not murder George Floyd, but we had to say he did. We knew Trump wasn’t bragging about sexual assault on the Access Hollywood tape, but we had to say we did. We knew that many of the Me Too cases were either made up or greatly exagerrated but we would be punished if we questioned any of it.

Each side gets its own version of events, but these were never two equal sides. The Left still has most of the media power, says Megyn Kelly:

But they have become too comfortable with confirmation bias and their ability to control the narrative that they no longer even know what is true.

Important words have lost all meaning: Fascist, racist, dictator, resistance, democracy, racist, rapist, pedophile, man, woman, boy, girl, abortion is healthcare, trans women are women. Every time someone blurts out “regime,” or “occupation,” “insurrectionist,” “election denier,” “anti-vaxxer,” or “anti-masker” we are conditioned to snap to attention.

Once the words are gone, and the Newspeak implemented, it’s easy to lie in headlines for the same reasons. An image is even more powerful than words.

Those lies meant we could not know ourselves or the enemy. We were led around by hyperbole and caught up in a dreamscape where nothing is entirely real. That meant comedians, Hollywood, and politicians couldn’t really read the room, but they had to mirror that delusion, lest they get booted out of utopia too.

Recently, Scott Bessent gifted Gavin Newsom with a nickname that will stick. “Sparkle Beach, Ken.” It’s funny because it’s true.

When Newsom then tried to play on Trump’s level with the knee-pads joke, it fell flat because it isn’t true. Trump isn’t that guy.

If they knew themselves, they would understand that they are not the working-class poor who have any business marching around with No Kings posters. If they knew themselves, they would shut up about the Epstein Files because they know it’s way worse on the Democrat side. If they knew themselves, they would not shout “fascist” because they would know that they are, at heart, the real fascists.

If they knew themselves, they would understand why, even now, they are still the crazier side, and no matter the smoke and mirrors, the chaos, the viral videos, the mass hysteria, they can’t do the one thing they would need to do to win this war: offer the people something better.

If they knew themselves, they would understand that the Boy Who Cried Wolf was not just a children’s story. It is a deeply profound statement about people who scream about everything until their screams fall on indifferent ears.

The only reason they’ve gotten this far with their madness is that Trump isn’t a fascist or a dictator, because if he wanted to, he could crush all of these folks like bugs as the Commander in Chief of the most powerful military in the world.

They also don’t seem to realize that a handful of granola crunchers arming themselves is no match for MAGA, either, should it ever come to that. The only reason the Right hasn’t yet taken up arms reminds me of that scene in Grizzly Man where the bears think there might be something wrong with Timothy Treadwell, so they leave him alone, at least for a little while.

But when one bear gets frustrated and hungry enough, we see just how easy it was for the bear to eat Timothy and his girlfriend in the Grizzly Maze.

They don’t know Trump

The Democrats have been fighting a villain they created, but who never existed. I was one of those who sobbed on my couch after 2016, donated to Jill Stein, marched in protest, and felt myself part of the resistance.

I would take to the treadmill at the gym to the Styx song Come Sail Away and I would imagine making a video to rally the troops on the Left. I would think those MAGA “racists” are not prepared for the strength of our battlestation. We have all of this power, and they have none of it. And yet, even as I imagined this, I didn’t realize what I was saying because I didn’t know myself, or my side, and I most certainly didn’t know Trump and MAGA.

What would snap me out of it was seeing what we eventually did with our power. It wasn’t a grassroots uprising. It was one political party becoming more powerful than any other and then using that power to demonize, dehumanize, and marginalize half the country. When we decided we had the right to take over the 2020 election to “save Democracy” that was when I began to pull back.

I was like Linda Hamilton in Terminator 2, who sees the guy she thinks is there to kill her, but instead, he’s the guy who has come to save her.

Because we didn’t know ourselves back in 2016, we had to cover up our failures with lies about Trump. We concocted a false World War II fantasy where we were the “resistance.” Once we started that big lie, we were doomed because there was no way out of it, and there still isn’t.

I would find out in 2020 that all I got from the legacy media was the worst things Trump said, extracted from a much longer speech to paint a picture of someone who did not exist. I had to find that out all on my own, knowing that to do so would cost me everything. Why should just humanizing the other half of the country cost me everything? Because that is what the Left has become.

Here is Chamath Palihapitiya on the Katie Miller podcast:

Recently, Washington Examiner writer Kimberly Ross tried it on X with the following tweet:

But of course, the truth is not something they’re ready for.

There is no way out for them, not because of who Trump is, but because of who they are. They just haven’t figured it out.

In my very wealthy, very white, and very Liberal town, there is a shop with a Buddha fountain outside, with shelves lined with spirituality and self-help. Outside, a red sign of rage.

If you keep walking toward the Buddha fountain, you’ll also see this sign, stabbed into the dirt on the other side.

Their lawn sign isn’t just an admission of how little they know themselves; it is also a manifesto. Just as they demand yet another impeachment of Trump, they also demand that you see the world the way they do, or else. But just remember, love wins.

