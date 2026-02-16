NYT's Big Lie: A "Woman" Did Not Commit Mass Murder in Canada

In 1984, George Orwell wrote, “Freedom is the freedom to say that two plus two make four. If that is granted, all else follows.”

The New York Times is no longer free to say what is true. They are compelled to lie either by their newfound fundamentalism, fear of their readers and subscribers, or pressure from the strident activists who police thought and speech in our New Woke Order.

We can’t let them get away with it. Not this time.

The Suspect

It looks like a real headline - a search for the truth.

So far, so good. But a few paragraphs in, and it’s clear that the New York Times has crossed the Rubicon:

On Tuesday afternoon, Jesse Van Rootselaar, 18, grabbed two firearms from her home and, the authorities in British Columbia said, killed her mother and 11-year-old brother. Then she traveled a mile to the Tumbler Ridge Secondary School and killed five students and one educator before turning her weapon on herself. The mass shooting, which also left two children injured with gunshot wounds, has sent shock waves across Canada, where such violence is rare, and has devastated the small rural community of 2,400 people.

Her home? She traveled? Before turning her weapon on herself? Was the shooter a woman? If so, wouldn’t that be the lead? After all, it’s rare for any woman to be pulled into violence online, let alone go on a shooting spree. Sure, there was Audrey Hale out in Tennessee, but according to the Times, she wasn’t even a SHE. Back in 2023, they awkwardly opted out of using any pronoun to describe Hale, adding this to their story:

But by 2025, when Hale was no longer the only one, they made the decision to use preferred pronouns, yes, even in the wake of a horrific shooting like the one in Minneapolis that, as with Audrey Hale, massacred children.

Using that logic, we’d have no choice but to conclude that two women had committed these acts of violence in Minneapolis and now, in Canada, while one male went on a shooting spree in Tennessee. Make it make sense, New York Times.

What we’re really talking about here is three transgender shooters who targeted children. Robin Westman himself was obsessed with them:

If the latest school shooter in Tumblr Ridge targeted and killed children and was also transgender, you’d think that there might be something, anything that the Times could offer its readers instead of lying that the shooter was female.

No, the shooter was male. And it matters. The truth matters. Biological reality matters especially when we’re talking about criminal profiling.

Jesse Van Rootselaar

It wasn’t just the New York Times, either, though they set the standard. It was CNN, too.

The suspect in Canada’s Tumbler Ridge mass shooting posted about guns and hunting on her YouTube channel and appeared to have written about her struggles with mental health online, according to social media posts.

And the AP:

“Cis White Men” No More

These white male shooters are given an extra layer of protection just by declaring themselves trans. The formerly hated “cis white males” are magically transformed into women and become the center of attention, treated with sympathy, and are, above all, forgiven almost everything.

Look no further than the New York Times to see how they’ve decided that the only demographic to fear is white men.

If any shooter who hailed from the Right went on a rampage and killed kids, it would be the biggest story in the world for weeks, if not months. Everyone would have a convenient receptacle for their rage. Ah, but here, with their most protected, elevated, marginalized group responsible, they must divert that empathy and call a mass murderer a “she.”

Then bend over backwards to ensure no one demonizes this specific group, even if an obvious pattern is emerging, as the Times writes:

In the aftermath of the shooting, there has also been a focus on Ms. Van Rootselaar’s gender identity, at a time when transgender issues have become a socially polarizing force. In a handful of high-profile shootings in the United States in recent years, the perpetrator has been wrongly identified as transgender on message boards and social media, including in the assassination last year of Charlie Kirk. Fewer than 1 in 1,000 mass shooters over the past decade have been identified as transgender, according to the Gun Violence Archive, a nonprofit research group that tracks gun violence in the United States using police reports. The group defines a mass shooting as one in which four or more victims were shot or killed.

Tyler Robinson might not have been transgender himself, but he fits the pattern regardless. He was, by all accounts, avenging the pain and suffering of his “trans-furry lover” and wanted to silence Charlie Kirk, who, he said, “spread too much hate,” and it could “not be negotiated down.”

Even if this odd new type of killer does not represent real transgender people overall, it represents a new kind of influencer—a hybrid of social justice extremism, self-pity, and fringe losers who want Columbine-level fame. And online, they’re getting it.

It’s not the job of the New York Times to police the Right. It’s not their job to do the bidding of Left-wing activists either. It’s their job to tell the truth, and in this story, they did not tell the truth about any of these three prominent cases of transgender shooters slaughtering children, choosing instead to use their preferred pronouns.

Telling the truth is a dirty job, and it takes someone bold to get that job done. It takes someone like Bridget Phetasy, who does not hold back (full video here):

Girl, Boy, Son, Daughter

Imagine your child has just been shot by a psychotic madman, and in the wake of that murder, as you hold the limp body of your precious son or daughter, you have to then grapple with whether or not to misgender the shooter. That is the absurd reality of the times we’re now living through at the hands of the Left.

When bodies are identified, we identify them by their biological sex and don’t ask anyone how they prefer to be addressed. So why would the New York Times and other outlets play this ugly game? Why?

Using preferred pronouns out of politeness in certain situations is one thing. But using them to refer to extreme acts of violence? No. Say what is true. A man raped a woman. A man assaulted a woman. A man massacred children.

Do not lie to us about something so important. If a woman did it, as with Audrey Hale, tell us that. We don’t care how she identifies. We care that her victims were children and that it was extremely rare for a woman to commit these crimes, unless, of course, you understand she was pretending to be a man, which itself is a story.

Only a movement rooted deeply in narcissistic tendencies would divert empathy away from the murdered children to protect the sensitive feelings of transgender people.

It is perhaps the height of irony that the Left has abandoned its protection of children entirely while chasing this fast-moving contagion. What has been done to children on their watch is horrific. They’ve had their breasts amputated. They’ve been castrated. They’ve been rendered broken and infertile, dealing with health complications for life.

And all for what? Utopia? Does utopia also include covering up the crimes of vicious psychopaths on shooting sprees? Softening them with preferred pronouns to garner sympathy? Oh, New York Times, how the mighty have fallen.

Your Lying Eyes

Almost nothing we read or see online can be trusted. This image, for instance, has made the rounds but is not the Tumbler Ridge Shooter.

And yet, when you head to Snopes to read up on it, this is the correction:

On Feb. 10 2026, an 18-year-old Canadian woman shot and killed her mother and stepbrother at their home before heading to Tumbler Ridge Secondary School and killing at least six more as of Feb. 12, 2026, and injuring dozens of others.

Of course, it’s wrong that this false image was splashed all over the internet and that this person, according to Snopes, is now afraid to go outside. But now we need a Snopes to correct Snopes and tell us the truth about the shooter’s gender.

And besides, any child knows that’s not a woman in the photo, and any reasonable person knows the man who shot those kids in Canada is also not a woman, including the victims who survived and the parents. How long are we going to play this game?

Is there any middle ground here? Is there any way to accept that there are transgender people and they should be treated with respect, while also understanding that there is no such thing as transgender people, not really, and that everyone is just kind of pretending?

What divides America now, the war we seem to be fighting, is for reality itself. One side is devoted to the oppressor/oppressed mindset, which tells them that ICE is the Gestapo, Trump is Hitler, no humans are illegal on stolen land, and trans women are women. The other side believes in mass deportations, voter ID, and that there are only two sexes. Should we be that surprised that the Republicans took all three branches in 2024?

There is such a thing as the truth. And the truth is most definitely not that a woman “traveled a mile to the Tumbler Ridge Secondary School and killed five students and one educator before turning her weapon on herself.” That is the side that is lying.

Meet the new influencer: the violent warrior for social justice.

To understand this phenomenon of the rise of the trans mass shooter who seeks to do maximum damage by killing children, we have to first travel back to 1999, after Columbine. It wasn’t just the shooting itself, but how it was covered. The 24-hour news cycle became popular after the OJ Simpson case, just before the rise of the internet and, with it, instant notoriety that could travel across the world in minutes.

Mass shooters feel victimized by society and want to do maximum damage as a form of revenge. The worst of the worst was Adam Lanza, whom many of the subsequent shooters see as a star because he inflicted maximum damage by killing the most children. That is the thrill they’re seeking.

But we must also look at the effects of the internet —especially social media —on the teenage brain—specifically, the male brain — as whole generations come of age online. It can’t be a coincidence that so many of the mass shooters and assassins, from Mathew David Crooks and Tyler Robinson to Robin Westman and Jesse Van Rootselaar, were radicalized right around 2020, during lockdowns.

Van Rootselaar began to believe he was trans around that time. It wasn’t long after that that his head was filled with violent fantasies, as it is with almost all of these shooters.

The rise of transgender ideology can also be tracked alongside social media, not coming into prominence until right around 2012, as Critical Race Theory began to hit schools and universities, and the oppressor/oppressed mindset took hold, and internet users began living double lives - their real lives and their avatar lives. Many white girls sought refuge in becoming trans as a way out, but also as a way to have a protective status for their online avatars.

For young men who already felt disconnected and abandoned amid the Great Feminization and Great Awokening, with increasing isolation and lots of attention directed at anyone who chooses to transition, we begin to see a new hybrid - a violent shooter with transgender leanings, merged with anime, furries, and other online fetishized genres.

Violence is on the rise on the Left. We can see it everywhere. But this particular brand of violence, killing kids for notoriety, is specific to this odd new hybrid emerging online.

Like this video posted five years ago, "Trans Girls Need Guns," an extreme reaction to what they believe is the transphobic Right and MAGA, that there is a “trans genocide” in progress, and they need to arm themselves and seek revenge.

Little Pig, Little Pig let me in

I’m gonna make a rug out of your skin

I’m hunting you down like you’ve done our world

I’m hunting you down like you’ve done our girls

This ain’t another witch hunt, ain’t another lie

We’re gonna burn down every last pig sty

You heard it right here and you heard it here first

Every dead queer leaves behind a curse

Trans Girls Need Guns!

Bigger than the ones we were assigned to

Trans Girls Need Guns!

Keep a knife to the thigh in case you gotta slice through

Trans Girls Need Guns!

Burn the cis at the stake if they try and stab a stake through you

Take them to the gallows, unveil the guillotine

It’s the only accountability they’ve ever seen

They kill us in the streets, desecrated by their laws

Now we have the numbers and we have the claws

Little pig, Little Pig so full of sin

My boot’s gonna kick your face right in

You weren’t so sweet & you didn’t play nice

We are the cats and now you’re the mice

Trans Girls Need Guns!

Burn the cis at the stake if they try and stab a stake through you

Get an extra piece for an enby & a trans boy too!

Understanding, let alone stopping, mass shooters has plagued our society since Columbine. It isn’t getting any better. It seems that almost every day, someone is opening fire somewhere. What makes these cases unique is not so much that they’re transgender but that, because they are transgender, the legacy media will offer a layer of protection to prioritize their fragile feelings over the deaths of even children.

We must speak the truth about who they are, what they are, and where they are. Otherwise, there will be more of them. More psychopaths looking for infamy and more dead children.

By now, we can’t deny what is happening anymore. We need responsible journalists to dig into it and help the public better understand what’s going on.

Unfortunately, that’s not the AP, Reuters, the BBC, CNN, and certainly not the New York Times.

