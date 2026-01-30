Oh Hillary, Empathy? Really? Please.

Dear Hillary,

Imagine my shock when I saw you wrote an op-ed in The Atlantic. Before I even read a line, I knew what the point of the article would be because I know you.

You write:

This crisis also reveals a deeper moral rot at the heart of Trump’s MAGA movement. Whatever you think about immigration policy, how can a person of conscience justify the lack of compassion and empathy for the victims in Minnesota, and for the families torn apart or hiding in fear, for the children separated from their parents or afraid to go to school? That compassion is weak and cruelty is strong has become an article of MAGA faith. Trump and his allies believe that the more inhumane the treatment, the more likely it is to spread fear. That’s the goal of surging heavily armed federal forces into blue states such as Minnesota and Maine—street theater of the most dangerous kind. Other recent presidents, including Joe Biden, Barack Obama, George W. Bush, and Bill Clinton, managed to deport millions of undocumented immigrants without turning American cities into battlegrounds or making a show of keeping children in cages

I see the game. You know selling open borders is an election killer, so you think selling “empathy,” or compassion, will help bridge the gap and maybe win back independents who don’t want an open border but are troubled by what they see on the “news.”

As with everything else, it’s a manufactured delusion you too must sell, which explains why the Democrats are in this position now, resorting to the first violent attacks on the government since the 1970s, and no, January 6th doesn’t count. These are coordinated, orchestrated, well-funded attacks - not protests as much as flirting with terrorism. And you know that too, don’t you, Hillary? And you’re worried. You should be.

You also know that no president, not Obama or Bush or Clinton, ever had to deal with a cell phone brigade who are screaming, spitting, body slamming ICE agents everywhere they go, stalking them, blocking their paths, building makeshift networks online to find them, harass them, and stop them from doing their jobs. You know this is a first, and you know exactly why.

But that won’t stop you from lying, Hillary. What else is new? You are setting up the argument to slime your way out of this moment, where the Democrats are too crazy to lead and are looking more like the Manson family every day.

I had to laugh, though, at the misappropriation of yet another word, empathy. As if any of you ever had any empathy for anyone other than those who will be voting blue, no matter who. No, you can’t call the other half of the country “racists” for ten years and then pretend to have any empathy.

Just look at Kara Swisher and Scott Galloway on a recent podcast talking about how we’ll have the Nuremberg trials, should all of you crazy people ever get back in power, “and we will,” Galloway says.

This obsession with calling Trump Hitler and a Nazi began in 2016 because you could not stand the sting of humiliation when you lost to Trump. So you and the most powerful people in the world decided it was your right to disenfranchise the millions of Americans who voted for Trump and had every right to representation.

I used to think you were a person of integrity, I did. I supported you. I fought for you. I was proud to be a Democrat. I made this video to humanize you for independents who did not want to vote for you. I thought I could help them see you the way I did. At least, back then.

I was a good Liberal. I repeated the lie that Trump’s win was an existential threat and it required a “hearts and minds” campaign to RESIST everything he tried to do. Oh, the lies, Hillary. The lies. I can barely live with myself; I don’t know how you manage it.

After ten years of those lies, there is not much to show for it. Trump is back in power because all of you failed so spectacularly. The people said yeah, we’ll take the twice impeached, four times indicted, convicted felon. That’s how badly you failed. Because you don’t see them, you don’t see them as people, you don’t care about what they need. In other words, you’re lacking in empathy.

So now you think you finally have Trump on the ropes, and all it took was throwing federal agents under the bus, demonizing them as hateful, Nazi-like thugs, lying about the “rot” at the heart of MAGA.

Here is Tom Homan:

The empire is collapsing. A once-thriving culture has been sucked into a cult. Everything I used to love is gone. Movies, books, great journalism, science, and history. Vanished. Replaced with dogma and fanaticism.

Because all of you walled yourselves off from the rest of the country, you lost touch with reality, which is why it’s so easy for you now to slip into the fantasy world and blame ICE agents for their lack of empathy. Shame on you.

Where is your empathy for the victims of Biden’s border policies? Do you remember the rape van? Yeah, there was a van where an illegal immigrant locked women away in it and raped them for hours.

How about the Venezuelan gang that overtook an apartment building?

Here is one illegal immigrant living on public assistance after multiple rapes, assaults and crimes — and was still out raping women.

Not enough for you, Hillary? How about this story?

And that’s all before we get to the young people who were lured into the Left’s fantasy world and told that if they take drugs and get surgery, they can become the opposite sex.

So you can fool those who read The Atlantic, Hillary. But you can’t fool me. I know you too well. Empathy? Yours is conditional. In fact, empathy was strictly forbidden on the Left lest you empathize with the wrong people. Not the victims of rapes or terrorism by illegal immigrants, not the victims of crime if the criminal is the wrong color, not victims of the crazy gender cult. And you most certainly can’t empathize with Trump or his supporters. If you do, you’ll lose everything.

Some Democrats gave the standard statement condemning violence after Charlie Kirk was murdered, but then we watched everyone on the Left celebrate, some even losing their jobs. No one on your side wrote any op-ed in The Atlantic about empathy. Ezra Klein tried to empathize with Charlie and was viciously attacked for days, with calls for him to be fired.

We watched Jimmy Kimmel play the free speech martyr because his inhumanity in the wake of the murder was so horrific that millions of Americans flooded the station with calls to remove him.

I watched them dig the knife in deeper on X and on TikTok. I watched them mock Erika Kirk. Then I watched Barack Obama and all of the celebrities call Charlie a racist when he wasn’t here to defend himself.

No, empathy vanished on the Left long ago. You were all resentful, you see, because you could not win the election. America broke up with you twice, and you haven’t taken it well. You should see some of the videos on TikTok. The hate is so deep and thick you could cut it with a knife. Empathy. I don’t think so.

It is now your last best resort for emotional blackmail to try to slither out of yet another moment where all of you are defending the wrong people, demonizing law enforcement, and spinning wild fantasies in hopes of tricking beleaguered voters to the polls.

Maybe your op-ed was a way to try to find some middle ground - deportations, but with empathy. Yeah, we tried that. We know how it ended up. So you’ll have to sell open borders like you sell no genders because none of you has the courage to stand up to the psychos, not even to protect women and girls, Hillary. Not even that.

Maybe if you still had empathy, you would not be here now, defending unhinged mobs who think it is their moral right and their duty to go to war on the federal government. Maybe you would understand why Americans voted for Trump a second time. Maybe you all could stop your decade-long campaign of dehumanization against half the country.

But since I know empathy vanished on the Left long ago, I know there is no saving the Left. There is only saving America from all of you.

