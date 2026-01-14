Confessions of a Recovering Liberal White Woman

You’ve heard of the Great Awokening and the Great Feminization. Now meet the Great Crack-Up of 2026. Grown women, Liberal white women, losing their minds and going to war on Federal officers. People are starting to notice.

We haven’t seen a Great Crack-Up like this since my childhood. When those hippie chicks sat on the sidewalk - even crawled on the sidewalk - with X’s carved into their foreheads, their hair shaved off, prattling on about “the revolution.”

It all seemed like a harmless fad until they found dead bodies and blood soaked walls in the Hollywood Hills and the shocking case unraveled to reveal a cult, with a leader who seemed to have hypnotized young white college girls into violence as they decoupled from society and believed the laws no longer applied to them.

“I have X’d myself out of your world,” said Charlie.

Then came “Four Dead in Ohio,” a shooting at Kent State a year after the Manson murders and by then, ordinary Americans had had enough.

They wanted a safe country, one free from the unpredictable wildness of the revolutionaries, their cults, their uncontrollable violence — bombings, riots, murders. When would it end? With a landslide victory for Richard Nixon in 1972, followed eventually by Ronald Reagan in 1980.

From Ronald to Donald

Now, like then, it’s a race to see which side is less crazy, and so far, it’s the Right by a mile because the Left is dominated by these crazy Liberal white women like I used to be. But they never snapped out of it like I did. To them, Trump destroyed everything - their country, their culture, their sanity, even, to some of them, their ability to parent their children.

In their minds, there was no other option. Elections don’t work. They tried, they failed. This country, they believe, belongs to them and if they want to end mass deportations they have every right to do so. Who needs borders anyway? For that matter, who needs law and order? Who even needs elections?

After ten years of cycling mass hysteria through their nervous systems, they’ve reached the breaking point. The Great Crack-Up of 2026.

There they are, on display for all to see, once empowered women living the dream, now radicalized online, in Facebook groups, on TikTok, main-lining Rachel Maddow and are now combat ready, wild-eyed and preparing for war.

It doesn’t seem to occur to them that mass deportations have been carried out by every president in the modern era. They’re going back to their own countries, not concentration camps. But does it even matter? When was the last time you heard any Democrat tell the truth? About anything? They make up their own reality and that’s why they’re losing their minds now. Nothing feels real anymore.

They believe their one true purpose, because every other purpose has been taken from them, is to protect illegal immigrants from the evil white supremacists in America. It’s Patty Hearst only this time with the legacy media and an entire political party backing her up.

Meanwhile, in the real world, anyone not indoctrinated by MS-Now, the New York Times and the algorithms can hear what sounds like common sense policies by the Trump administration, even though Liberal white women believe it’s nothing but lies.

Here is Tricia McLaughlin, DHS Assistant Secretary, talking with Ben Shapiro (full video here)

I can’t help but feel badly for these crazy women trying in vain to outrun all of that crippling self-hatred and white guilt. They’re ready now to put their lives on the line because this thing goes much deeper than politics. Trust me, I know. I was one of them.

I wasn’t quite this crazy but I do know what it felt like to believe “our” country had been invaded and that a “whole of society” effort was necessary to bring down the Trump presidency and the MAGA movement. But all we were really doing was defending our status as the ruling class beating back a populist revolt.

There But For The Grace of God Go I…

I was the first generation to come of age after Roe V. Wade and in the wake of the 1970s feminist movement. I felt like I had an obligation to put myself first because that was now my right. Abortions would be like biological bulimia - pleasure now, get rid of the problem later. I was supposed to chase my dreams, to become something, to be someone, because being a wife and mother wasn’t enough.

That was the first lie and the most damaging. The idea that babies shouldn’t matter as much as our own happiness, that they are a burden and a thing to get rid of, was in direct contradiction to who we were as women. It is to deny biological reality. Sound familiar? One lie piled atop more lies for decades. How did we ever think that would work out well for us? Instead, it has driven us slowly insane.

We teach our young women to disconnect, to not care, to almost want to get pregnant just so they can have an abortion and post about it on social media. They celebrate it. They flaunt it.

It wasn’t until I had a child and held her in my arms, raised her, and watched her grow that I realized what a lie it all was and what a huge mistake I’d made living so carelessly and killing what would have been, could have been a life. It haunts me even now. You can’t outrun it.

My body somehow still remembers and asks, Where did they go? The answer is one I have to live with now: what I did and why I did it, and why I can’t forgive myself for it, and why I will live with regret for the rest of my life.

I bought into the feminist lie because I thought I was doing the right thing, serving my own needs. What I realized over time is that progressivism is like an invasive species. It can’t stop on its own. The Wheel of Oppression must keep spinning and for feminists, they would come to realize sooner or later, it was bound to spin away from them.

The Great Feminization

The downfall of the women’s movement is evident in the late 70s movies like Network, where career-hungry Faye Dunaway is seen as a childless cipher who will never find true happiness.

In Kramer vs. Kramer, Meryl Streep leaves her husband and son to “find herself” in California.

By the 1990s, I was among the women who were more than ready for a spiritual infusion. Nothing else had worked. Not sex, drugs, and rock n’ roll, not chasing my own happiness, not even a fulfilling career.

We were depressed, and no one could explain why. It’s chemical, they said. So we found the answer in therapy culture, self-help, and ways to become ideal human beings. All we had to do was change the language and we could remake society into a place where everyone felt safe.

Before long, we had a real leader in Barack Obama who had a mission to put women and girls first. We were building what we thought was not just a better America, but our better selves, better children, better schools, better movies, better corporations, and industries. Women can do it. We can organize. We can raise money. We can mobilize. We can change the world.

Here is Helen Andrews:

Before we were “Karens” or “Woke Libs” or “Resistance Warriors,” we were the center of the universe. Corporations catered to us as a powerful spending demographic. Our every need was met with ways to improve ourselves because we were worth it.

And at some point over the past twenty years, we became more powerful than we’d ever been at any time in history. We were the leaders. We were in charge, and all that was left was our first female president in Hillary Clinton.

Needless to say, 2016 was our Apocalypse Now.

We had just been assaulted by the Electoral College, and what choice did we have but to say ME TOO. And just like that, our power was peeled back, layer by layer. The more we clung to it, the worse it got for us. Now, we were sobbing, hysterical women and saw ourselves as victims of men, of racists, of oppression.

Then, Black Lives Matter called us “white feminists” with “white privilege,” and “white fragility,” and now we had to feel guilt and shame for our whiteness and our micro-aggressions. So we de-centered ourselves. Then came the transgender women who demanded they were women too, and we had to further shrink back because now, trans women had a higher status inside our Doomsday Cult.

We had to be not women anymore but chest-feeders whose body parts were interchangeable, whose history of sexual violence never happened. We couldn’t even say “women” anymore without being called TERFs.

Now that women were effectively silenced, who had been made to feel guilt just for standing up for any right that wasn’t the right to kill our own babies, it wasn’t hard to sacrifice the children, too.

Sooner or later, the Wheel of Oppression would spin toward illegal immigrants or “undocumented workers” who were now the ones in need of protection so that became the new cause of the day for all of these forgotten, ignored, purposeless Liberal white women.

The Doomsday Cult the Left has become meant all of the children had to be indoctrinated too. But no, I don’t expect any of those out there screaming about fascism to see the connection between the cult and putting their lives in danger.

54 years after Title IX passed, it is now up to the Supreme Court to protect women and girls in sports. It took the election of Donald Trump to even start rolling back the delusions that children can change their sex with powerful drugs and surgery.

That’s why this former Liberal white woman didn’t just vote for Trump, I put everything on the line to support him loudly, to help other silenced women find their voice and stand up for the kids, to protect them from the cult, to give them a chance at a normal life.

It might have cost me everything but it was worth it. All I have to is log on to social media and I see the self I was once to realize I made the right choice.

Drive Baby Drive.

Hearing those words by Renee Good’s wife just before disaster hit and the bullets killed her instantly, I thought of Ridley Scott’s Thelma and Louise.

Back then, the controversial ending where they drive off a cliff and we assume crash to their deaths seemed like a twisted form of empowerment, but all it really meant was that they had to give up on a world that had given up on them.

Liberal white women in the past 20 years have lived the most privileged lives of almost anyone on the planet. But even having everything somehow wasn’t enough. They needed to still feel like Thelma and Louise, like they had no other choice but to scream in the faces of the ICE agents, no other choice but to resist, no other choice but to step on the gas.