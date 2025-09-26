Assassination Nation

They came out, all of them, like Lady Macbeth, crying, “Out, damn spot,” anything to distance themselves from the words of Tyler Robinson to his lover to justify the killing of Charlie Kirk.

What was Charlie’s big crime? He believed in the biological reality of men and women and refused to go along with what he thought was a lie. To Tyler Robinson, that meant he was “spreading too much hate,” and it could not be “negotiated down.”

He was not having a mental collapse. He was not suicidal. He was a cold-blooded assassin doing the bidding of fanatics whose fury had brought them to this deadly moment. And so Charlie had to die because that’s what happens to “fascists.”

All of us who have been booted out of utopia for one reason or another know what it feels like to have our characters assassinated by people who think their moral superiority means they have the right to be Judge, Jury, and now, Executioner of those who refuse to comply and conform.

One wrong word and you’re a “racist,” even trying to stand up for someone being called a racist, like Megyn Kelly or Chris Harrison did, means they’ll assassinate your character anyway, with no due process and no presumption of innocence.

It was in 2020 that I could not take it anymore, this ugly, unending, bottomless dehumanizing of Trump and his supporters. Maybe it was my over-abundance of empathy, maybe it was that I’d been attacked, my character assassinated.

Or maybe it was lockdowns, my dear friend and ex-boyfriend overdosing on heroin from loneliness, and my daughter moving across the country. Whatever it was, I felt the cold hand of evil every time I logged on, and I watched them unleash hell on one man, his family, his staff, and his supporters.

Why are they doing this? I demanded of them. They must know what I know that dehumanizing whole groups of people is never the right side of history, no matter what. But once they cast Trump supporters as “racist white people,” “fascists,” and “Nazis,” there were no limits on what they could say or do.

But someone had to be lying. Why would millions of people have voted for Trump, including my brother, if he were as bad as the media said he was? And it turns out it wasn’t just the media doing the lying. It was the Democrats, too, and all of those good soldiers on social media going along with their lies.

I used to be one of them. I went along with the lies, too, because I thought we were fighting to defeat an existential threat. But by the end of it, all I could see was that we’d built an empire of lies, just like Bernie Madoff did, and that our empire would collapse just like his once people started to uncover the truth.

It was always going to end up here, because that’s how dehumanization campaigns always end. Lynchings in the Deep South, concentration camps in Nazi Germany, and the hangings in Salem. Or the Manson murders in 1969, the bombing of the Capitol in the 1970s. And now, attacks on ICE officers.

Here is Mark Halperin covering for Megyn Kelly.

The violence has continued because it’s barely been reported accurately. They only publicize killings if they fit the already prescribed narrative, like if a “far right” white man opened fire. When it’s on their side, they never address ideology.

They say nothing when the hive mind indulges in a Trump death fantasy for an entire weekend, or TikTok users begging for someone to “just do it” and become a hero. Or planning their celebrations for the day Trump dies — where else did they think this was going?

It wasn’t just the assassination of Charlie Kirk; it was the response to the assassination. It was revealing because it showed just how delicious it all was for them. Why else would they have been celebrating and cheering? That’s the itch they want to scratch, and they’re just glad someone out there got the job done so they didn’t have to get their hands dirty.

Oh, how good that feels when all you have are fantasies and words and cancel culture and shunning and screaming at, which then became spitting on and kicking and finally, shooting.

Violence, that’s what all of this was invented for, right? How else do you think you could get people to fight and kill in war?

They came out on social media like flesh-eating zombies from a 1950s horror movie. We won’t mourn a “racist” or a “fascist,” they insisted. It seemed to track alongside the decency of those whose humanity was still intact, and who knew that we don’t shoot people because they disagree with us. The more we all felt for Charlie and his family, the uglier their social media posts became.

They could not absorb what just happened to America. So it had to be Charlie’s fault, Out Damn Spot:

Amanda Seyfried then backed away and gaslighted like they always do, deflecting blame, bringing up other acts of violence to lessen what just happened to America.

This was it, the moment people like her and the Democrats, along with their influencers, could have stood up, led by example, and said ENOUGH.

Hollywood, the Left, and the Democrats have looked uglier. Try as they might to reclaim their moral superiority, their reaction to Charlie’s death said it all. Even if many of them did not go along with it, the fact that they haven’t stood up against it makes them culpable for that and everything that’s coming next.

Charlie did not incite violence. He did not spread “hate.” He stated his opinions while listening to the opinions of others. It is his opinions they don’t like because they are strictly verboten inside utopia. You must believe what they believe, speak like they do, or else. They have never figured out the ugly truth, that they are the fascists, as this TikTok user explains so perfectly:

Charlie’s death was a test, one they failed. They spent all of their decency cred turning Jimmy Kimmel into a martyr for free speech as the news was breaking that the Biden administration forced YouTube to censor and demonitize those who would not use preferred pronouns or dared to doubt the results of the 2020 election. Kimmel cried, so what? Kimmel got high ratings, so what? Nothing could clean them of the stench. Out, damn spot. Another TikTok user:

After they destroyed and ripped up their version of Charlie, the high wore off. Hungry for more, they went after his wife, Erika. These tweets receive hundreds of thousands of likes, which is why they often appear at the top of everyone’s feed. Each time, you are given a choice: flesh-eating zombie or decency.

Now, she was a woman who was acting, who didn’t shed a single tear. They dug into her past and found a bikini pic from her days as Ms. Arizona and somehow connected her to Trump.

Nothing could clean them of the stench of Charlie’s blood, no matter how hard they tried to rewrite the narrative that they were the good guys fighting actual Nazis. They have to reckon with the truth about who Charlie really was and then ask themselves whether these tweets, this decade-long dehumanization, mean they had nothing to do with it, and even now, must continue to pummel Charlie’s reputation when he’s not even here to defend himself.

The legacy media knew ten years ago that violence was rising on the Left in response to Trump, as a direct result of the messages they were sending. They were not telling us the truth. Not then, not now.

Some of them want pats on the back for finally noticing and writing stories about what people on the Right have been talking about for years.

Matt Walsh imagines what would have happened if all of this had gone the other way.

The Democrats need a revival of decency

What if Obama or Hillary or any of them had the courage and, yes, the decency, to say enough? ENOUGH. It’s time to put our weapons down because a man was just shot in the neck for no other reason except that he didn’t agree with the Left. What if they could say that? What if they could have their own revival, a revival of decency?

What if that was the message Jimmy Kimmel gave? What if the Democrats made speeches in Congress, and that was the message? What if they apologized to all of us for lying about half the country for ten years? What if they said it was wrong to call other people “Nazis” and “Fascists”?

The best they can muster, because even they know how bad this looks, deep down they know, is to “both sides” it, as Hillary does here:

Rather than focus on themselves and what they’ve done, they have had Trump to use as their dumping ground. They are addicted to the daily ritual. That’s the only purpose Jimmy Kimmel serves now, and John Oliver, Stephen Colbert, and the legacy media and Hollywood. But you have to ask, when is it enough?

Ten years of nothing but blaming Trump, of hating and bullying people who might not agree with their increasingly cult-like doctrine, with no one in the Democratic Party to call them out or tell them to stand down. No one in the media either. If no one ever tells them that it’s wrong, why would they stop?

They have lost everything. Their numbers are in the toilet because Americans can’t stand them anymore. The death of Charlie Kirk and their reaction to it have only made it worse.

It has been a clarifying moment for many of us who might have been holding out hope that something this horrific might finally pierce the mass delusion that has taken us to this very dark place.

The problem with what we built, our utopia oh so long ago at the dawn of social media, the iPhone, and our god and king, Barack Obama, was explained best by Milan Kundera in his book Laughter and Forgetting:

Having an insulated, isolated utopia where the rest of America is locked out allows everyone to play the part they want. E. Jean Carroll gets to pretend she was defamed and walk away with almost a hundred million. Jimmy Kimmel gets to pretend he’s a good guy, never meant to smear MAGA, and receives glowing headlines in the wake of it. Kamala Harris gets to pretend she ran a successful campaign, but America was too racist and sexist to vote for her.

I used to think this was our biggest problem, this two-tiered society, their castle in the sky. But after Charlie, now, it is so much worse than that. Why can’t they see what they’ve become? Why can’t they see where it has taken us?

Perhaps it was the immense outpouring of love for Charlie, the overwhelming grief of so many people, and the admiration for the impressive movement he built, which helped change the country and elect a president, that made them feel a little bit jealous.

They don’t have anyone like that on the Left because they can’t do what Charlie did. They can’t have conversations with people they see as “Nazis.”

Sooner or later, the mass delusion will come to an end. It always does. Those who believe themselves to be better than half the country will have to face the truth about who they are. The only question is how bad it will get before they do.