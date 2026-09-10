Why They Had to Kill Charlie Kirk Twice

America lived through a political assassination one year ago today, and millions of people either barely noticed, shrugged it off, or openly celebrated. That was one of the darkest days in American history, a day I never thought I’d live through, watching people I used to know lose their humanity.

One famous example was the actress Amanda Seyfried, who posted this:

Charlie Kirk did not incite violence, and he was not “hateful.” Tyler Robinson shot Charlie Kirk to please people like Amanda Seyfried.

She doesn’t regret her words. She stands by them, like the good little cult member she is. She complained about having to hire a bodyguard. She should feel lucky she wasn’t shot in the neck, lucky her kids don’t have to grow up without her.

The Left felt emboldened by his death, even going so far as to celebrate it then and even now. When people lost their jobs for it - because who wants to employ a sociopathic monster - they whined about free speech. Jimmy Kimmel's cold heart could only make a bad situation worse.

And then the videos.

They tweeted and were rewarded for their ugliness. There was no bottom.

I watched in horror as they went at Charlie’s memory; so scared were they that his legacy would expand and grow like a mushroom cloud. They thought their true hatred could extinguish everything Charlie left behind, but they were wrong. They were attacking a cartoon they invented, not the real Charlie Kirk.

Charlie was right in the text he wrote the day before he died that Andrew Wilson read: the Left was trying to kill him.

Tyler Robinson said the reason he killed Charlie Kirk was that “Some hate can’t be negotiated out.”

Amanda Seyfried said “hate,” so did Tyler Robinson, and so did his defense attorney at the hearing where Robinson pled Not Guilty.

The Left killed Charlie Kirk. Tyler Robinson just pulled the trigger. Their conviction in the Court of Public Opinion was that dissent was hate and Charlie Kirk would not stop spreading it; therefore, he should be silenced one way or another.

Assassinations don’t happen every day, not in my lifetime anyway, especially not from a rooftop at a public event. A year prior to Charlie’s murder, on July 13, 2024, another killer climbed onto a rooftop and almost shot Trump to death. He missed. Just barely.

There would be two more assassination attempts on Trump’s life, and plenty more that might have been. Why is it so important to the Left that their enemies die? Because that’s where all of this totalitarianism has to go. Charlie stood for exactly the opposite. He didn’t incite violence. He stood up for robust debate.

But to the Left, they don’t believe that, which is why they’ve begun to resort to violence, excusing violence, celebrating violence. To them, that’s their solution to their biggest problem - what to do with all of these people who don’t agree with them?

Hate to the Left is described as being anti-abortion, against “transing the kids,” and holding traditional beliefs about family and faith. That’s the first layer. It goes deeper. If you are against illegal immigration, you’re a fascist; if you support lower taxes, you’re killing Americans.

“You’re a racist, a bigot, a homophobe, a transphobe. ”

They don’t even know what defines their hate anymore. They just know they’re consumed by it, which is all the more ironic given that they tagged Charlie with that word: hate.

There was nothing hateful about Charlie Kirk, and he leaves behind a deep, dark hole that won’t be filled any time soon.

The Left has become not unlike the jihadists who kill those who mock Allah. Even if they aren’t condoning violence, they’re condoning punishing people just for the crime of criticizing them. That no one shamed those who celebrated tells you everything about their values, and we’re supposed to put these people back in power?

No, Charlie wanted to talk to them, to change their minds, to put himself in danger every time he faced them. They hit him with everything they had to shut him up, and nothing worked.

And Charlie Kirk got through to them just by stating his opinion and making his case. Imagine that. He was about the best the Right had to offer. He was a lighthouse.

The Left had to kill Charlie again because they had to kill his ideas, his thoughts, his speech, lest they somehow find a way out and reach the minds of the indoctrinated and maybe introduce critical thinking. We can’t have that.

Are there enough voices to counter the lies by the Left as they attempt to write Charlie’s history? I don’t know. But just for the record, here is how Charlie Kirk spoke about gay people or the LGBT community.

Here is how he spoke when confronted about his opinion on affirmative action.

He never backed off of what he believed, but he made indoctrinated college kids defend what they’d been taught, and many of them might have left those conversations asking questions too, like how it was that they spent so much of their education being told what to think, not how to think.

That is the gift Charlie Kirk gave them. He taught them what college should have - how to think. How to reason. How to question. And for that, he was “spreading too much hate.”

No one on the Left had any curiosity about Charlie Kirk because to question the official narrative is too dangerous. But one person did and made this viral TikTok. Shabooki_Sunshine puts into words how I feel, too. I wish more people on the Left would think this way.

It wasn’t only the Left. A faction of the Right also rose up in an attempt to kill what Charlie built and what he stood for, attempting to steal his legacy, destroy his widow, and undo everything he worked his entire life to build.

The worst of them is the ugly, rotten heart of Candace Owens, bitter that Charlie distanced himself from her, who was exiled from Turning Point because she, like so many of them, had gone full Hitler in deciding the Jews were responsible for all of the evils in the world. That was never Charlie Kirk.

Owens flew in like a hungry vulture to pick at Charlie’s corpse and steal his legacy, as she has no legacy of her own. Even now, on the one-year anniversary of her death, she’s harassing his widow, making it all about her. Has there ever been such a loathsome creature?

She has done nothing good for humanity or tried to change minds in any positive way. Her entire platform is built on taking advantage of very stupid people, women mostly, who are transfixed by her gobbledegook. Charlie deserved better, but Candace stole him and now pretends he belongs to her.

Most disappointing of all are those whom Charlie trusted, bowing in silent deference to Candace, either because they don’t want to alienate her large audience or they’re afraid of her, so they stay silent. They say nothing as she drags Erika Kirk into the arena again and again, blaming her for Charlie’s murder, blaming the Jews, and blaming Erika for being manipulated by the Jews. It is a black hole of delusion and bitterness.

Candace Owens had to kill Charlie a second time because she didn’t like the guy who saw her for who she really was, because, of course, he did. Any bright light could figure that one out, even if he was too trusting for too long. She needed him to die a different way so she could rob the grave and get rich.

It shouldn’t be that Candace wrote herself into his story so that everyone talking about Charlie Kirk or Erika will have to talk about her, too. But for an empty-eyed sociopath like Candace, even negative attention is better than none at all.

The truth is that even in death, Charlie still outclasses all of them, on the Left and the Right, who are trying to kill him twice. The more they lie about him, the less power they have. They could not build what he built.

They could not reach the lost boys cast aside by an indifferent cult that had no place for the majority of Americans who don’t have an identity category to elevate themselves and are just trying to live decent lives.

They failed to kill Charlie’s memory because his goodness shines through. It’s there in all of the many videos he’s left behind, like a trail of breadcrumbs. It’s there in the beautiful faces of his wife and children.

It’s there in how he built a movement and helped elect a president.

I hear you, Charlie. I hear your voice, and I know how much you want to be in the fight now, helping stave off a blue wave, helping guide the young, helping to protect your wife and kids.

What Charlie Kirk taught me

America lost something when Charlie was killed. We saw who we were in how the Left celebrated his death. We saw who we were when the insane conspiracy theories were unstoppable. We saw who we were when few people stood up for Erika Kirk, who was bullied and demonized for months.

But we lost something even bigger, too. We lost a bridge back to each other, a guy who would go anywhere and talk to anyone. We don’t have anyone like that now. We don’t have someone who cared that much about bringing back faith and family to the young who are the mercy of the Left’s fundamentalist cult or the increasingly extreme forces rising on the Right.

We needed Charlie, and we still need him. But since we don’t have him, we have to keep his memory alive. We have to make sure they don’t kill him twice.

The day before Charlie was murdered, he posted this on X:

The next day, everyone realized how right he was.

I wish I could say what I learned from Charlie was the kindness he showed to people who called him a racist to his face. I wish I could say I was that good. But I am not. The hatred that fills my heart when I see how people lie about Charlie Kirk, especially on the Left, feels like water on a sinking boat. The more I try to bail it out, the more futile it is.

I didn’t know Charlie Kirk or think much of him before September 10, 2025. I felt like a phony when he was murdered because I had not been paying attention to what an irreplaceable voice he was.

It’s quite a thing to discover who someone is after they’re gone. As I began watching his videos and listening closely to what he said, not what they said he said, I found his voice more necessary than ever. Every time I hear it while scrolling TikTok, I stop and listen. Be more like Charlie Kirk, I think to myself. Listen, debate, persuade. Humanize.

I saw young students take the microphone to face him down, hoping to own him, but every time I saw them thaw out and find their humanity because Charlie treated them with respect and always told the crowd to do the same.

We need to keep what Charlie left behind alive. We need to protect it. We need to amplify it. We need to make sure the wavering flame is never fully snuffed out.

His friends and colleagues, not to mention his wife, shouldn’t have to fight every day to keep what Charlie built alive. But he can rest in peace because we can take it from here. But no, we will never be the same.