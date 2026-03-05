Candace Owens: A Disney Villain of Her Own Making

The Disney movies I grew up with made it easy for a kid like me to recognize good vs. evil. We knew, walking in the door, that goodness would prevail, because it must. The alternative is nothing less than the end of civilization as we know it.

Goodness was personified by the beautiful princess, whose purity of heart drew the forest creatures and eventually, a handsome prince. Their union was a symbol of harmony, stability, and happy endings.

Evil was embodied in the wicked queen, who was jealous of the princess's purity, so much so that she couldn’t rest until the princess was obliterated. Somehow, the villains never know their demise is a certainty because goodness must prevail.

Some might say that is what happened to the MAGA movement, one bright sunny day in Utah, when a psycho killer avenging the crippling despair of his transgender furry lover took aim and shot the handsome prince, killing him within minutes.

Since then, MAGA has struggled to hold onto the coalition Charlie built, the support for the president he helped elect, and to protect the beautiful princess from the evil forces that threaten to destroy her, Turning Point, and MAGA.

Candace Owens might think she’s the hero of this story. She’s written herself in after she was left on the cutting room floor. She’s amassed an audience of dimwitted women and a weaponized army of international bad actors hoping to infiltrate the US and use Candace to shape public opinion.

A growing portion of her audience, as with many influencers on the Right now, is comprised of people convinced that Jews are behind every evil thing that ever happens, has ever happened or will ever happen, and in Candace Owens, they’ve found their princess.

Candace is the only one who sees the truth!

Candace is an instrument of God!

Candace will make sure justice is served!

How good it must feel for someone who's always been a whole lotta charisma with no real place to land. She tried out many different masks over time, moving through political parties and various ideologies until finally landing the role of a lifetime: mean girl with a microphone.

After being booted out of the Daily Wire, her gossipy YouTube channel would take her into the wet, slimy corners of culture and politics, and her audience would lap it up. But she would hit paydirt when she decided to run with the idea that Brigitte Macron was really a man.

Cruelty sells online, and Becoming Brigitte was a huge hit.

Getting slapped with a massive lawsuit by the Macrons only seemed to make her more popular. By the end of that mess, everyone knew her name.

So then what? Back to Blake Lively and Diddy’s Freak-Offs? Not for our Disney villain. She needed something as big, if not bigger. What could really dig into the tender spots and manifest itself as emotional terrorism in the same way? Who is as protected a target?

Social media amplifies the ugliness inside of us all. The algorithms do the rest. The Left has been unleashing levels of dehumanization and bullying at Erika Kirk since the day Charlie died. Why her? Who knows. They hated him and were happy he was dead. They wanted to see his widow suffer, especially because she’s a pretty blonde.

All the while, Candace, who’d been sidelined from Charlie’s life, didn’t attend his wedding to Erika, so the story goes, and was pushed out of TPUSA and not present at the memorial, saw that Erika was suddenly a subject both too hot to touch and impossible to ignore. And yeah, a pretty blonde.

And so, just as the evil Queen in Snow White can’t stand it any longer and sends a huntsman to kill what torments her, Candace finally pulled the lever, especially after Erika Kirk told her to stop, in an interview with the very Jewish Bari Weiss, no less.

So many women, and even some men, wanted to see our princess fall, and Candace was more than happy to serve it up fresh and hot.

The Disney Princess

Charlie Kirk’s marriage to Erika was always met with the refrain, “she’s out of his league.” Charlie got lucky and found himself a true beauty. Half Syrian/Lebanese and half Swedish.

Erika Kirk looks like no one else. With cascading platinum locks and sparkling blue eyes, she was Charlie’s dream girl. How did he ever get so lucky? He saw her, knew he wanted her, and he said to her, “I don’t want to hire you. I want to date you,” so goes the famous story of how they met.

Candace is pretty, but she’s not that pretty. Few women are. Candace had to develop other skills that pretty girls usually don’t have to worry about. Candace is better on camera than Erika. She is better at performing and at storytelling.

Erika is still slightly awkward and hasn’t yet found her voice. She’s trying under enormous pressure and undeserved scrutiny to keep Turning Point alive and make Charlie’s dreams come true. Not to mention caring for two small children and an ailing mother.

But it’s Erika’s beauty, especially her leaning into her half-Swedish identity, that seems to drive Candace into fits of despair and jealousy. What else could explain it?

Candace admits she wasn’t the kind of kid that people sought out to be in beauty pageants. “I was funny looking,” she says. “I had an underbite.”

And therein lies the tragedy of Candace Owens. She has an abundance of charisma and is a gifted storyteller. But none of that gave her the happy ending she wanted because it was never about the handsome prince. She wanted power, influence, all eyes on her. And that has taken her down a dark path.

A Disney Villain

Her slice and dice this time would be called The Bride of Charlie, like the Bride of Frankenstein (get it, FrankenSTEIN?), with Charlie as the hapless creature, and Erika built just for him and used as bait to lure him into a trap that would eventually get him killed.

The views were up in the millions as Candace’s audience spread the lies and rumors far and wide on social media.

Her idiot followers pretended like there was something to the story when it was obvious they just needed another woman to hurl into the public arena, our modern-day Colosseum. Why? Because they’re bored, they’re stupid, and they don’t know what else to do with their time.

Her “investigative series” is a whole lotta nothing. It is petty and dumb, revealing that Candace just wants to be back in the movie and keeps writing herself back into the script.

“He was like a little brother to me,” she has said. No one would treat their little brother this way. She brags about encouraging Charlie to date women and pushing him toward Erika. All the while suggesting she was more important to Charlie, to Turning Point, to the entire world than Erika ever could be.

Pick ME

Look at ME

Talk about ME

Not her.

But not even Charlie is as important as the bigger conspiracy that Israel killed him. Candace repurposed Charlie’s corpse as proof of her delusional fantasies that Israel would even bother. She has invented a version of Charlie that never existed and used him as a prop to push insane levels of Jew hate not seen for a long time in media, if ever, not counting Nazi Germany.

It wouldn’t be until the US and Israel bombed Iran that it would all come together for her in a nice, neat package. They needed Charlie out of the way so they could start this war.

Whatever is happening now, courtesy of algorithms and anonymous users driving influencers farther to the Right, Robert Malone warns that we’re seeing the kind of hate we haven’t seen since World War II, the last Fourth Turning.

And So Shines a Good Deed in a Weary World

Calling out Candace Owens is dangerous. Once she makes you a target, her minions will attack like the flying monkeys in The Wizard of Oz. Some people on the Right do have the courage not so much to attack Candace, although plenty have, but to stand up for Erika.

One such person is the Daily Wire’s Matt Walsh, who dedicated an entire show to exposing just how ridiculous The Bride of Charlie actually is, and none of it is evidence of any crime. It’s not true, Matt says, and so it’s wrong. But for someone like him, who mostly exists in the Tucker Carlson lane, to do so was brave.

The whole video is worth watching, and you can find it here. Here is how he opens it:

Candace might be playing with fire like Alex Jones did when he was hit with a billion-dollar lawsuit after Sandy Hook. Candace is slippery in the things she says, always careful to add “in my imagination” or “this is speculation.” But she has done visible harm to Erika Kirk’s reputation, the very definition of defamation.

She’s also made the children of Charlie Kirk have to grow up with these lies, this unfair albatross that will haunt them forever. How could anyone who calls themselves a friend of Charlie do that?

So that’s all the more reason I was moved by Matt Walsh’s willingness to go there. He didn’t attack her, and he could have. He didn’t destroy her, and he could have. He tried to appeal to the better angels of her nature, but the thing is, I don’t think she has any.

Matt was a very good friend of Charlie Kirk, and this is what friends do. They don’t pillage the corpse for clicks and views. They don’t bully, harass, and smear the widow and endanger the lives of their children. They don’t try to dismantle the movement Charlie built. Candace was no friend to Charlie Kirk.

But Matt was. If I had to guess, I’d say he made a silent promise to his good friend that he would step up and provide support and be a kind of guardian angel for Erika and their two kids. His monologue is so good, so well written, so moving it should have been more of a reason for others to do the same. But the content churn won’t allow it. It’s onto the next thing.

Matt’s monologue makes me think Charlie Kirk was right in how he chose his closest friends. If it’s true that he had parted ways with Candace Owens before his death, that speaks volumes. If his legacy is to be handed over to anyone, let it be to those who cared about him, so they care about Erika. Those seeking to destroy the ones Charlie loved the most should be kept far, far away.

But all you have to do is listen to Charlie’s voice, to his children, and to Erika to find solid ground. This is real. That other stuff isn’t.

Charlie Kirk is missed because, like Scott Adams and even the podcast America This Week, he had a calming effect on the spiraling craziness. His words echo from beyond the grave to shame the pretenders like Candace, who can never be like Charlie.

In the end, it would turn out that Candace’s object of scorn wasn’t Erika at all. It was Charlie. She could never be him. She would never be loved like that. She will never lead a movement like he did. She will never change the world. She will always be on the outside, her face pressed against the glass, screaming into the void.

Candace cast herself as the villain in our Disney movie. And if her rise has been fascinating to watch, her fall will be spectacular. If, for no other reason, goodness must prevail.

//