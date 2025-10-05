The Only Thing Charlie Kirk and George Floyd Shared Was a Birthday

George Floyd was born on October 14th, 1973. Charlie Kirk was born thirty years later, on October 14th, 1993. That is an odd coincidence, a cosmic joke upon us: we have two paths forward for America. How we honor these men in death will decide our country’s fate.

We all remember what happened on Memorial Day weekend of 2020. We all saw the video. It was horrific to watch a man die while begging to be freed and calling out for his mother. The video showed an unconcerned Derek Chauvin calmly placing his knee on the suspect to subdue him. Then we saw the life drained from George Floyd.

Overnight, he was transformed from a career criminal trying to pass a $20 counterfeit bill to score drugs into a martyr for the systemic racism of America’s police, and a “racist” America that elected Donald Trump.

Millions poured into the streets, breaking lockdowns. Defund the police, they chanted. A photo circulated online of a fake Derek Chauvin with a “Make America White Again” hat. If you worried about the riots, the looting, and the violence, or sympathized with anyone who was brutalized that Summer, like Sue and her 100-year-old mattress store, you too were a “racist.”

When I showed the video of Sue, my friends shouted, “How can you care more about property than people?”

As buildings burned, as chaos reigned, whatever mass hysteria had taken hold four years earlier, when Donald Trump won, had now reached its pinnacle. It felt like war. But against what? Police brutality, White America, Donald Trump?

In reality, it was a way to reclaim not just the White House, but what Mark Halperin calls “cultural hegemony,” where they get to decide what we can and can’t say and think. They decide what books and movies are “racist” or phobic of one kind or another.

After that Summer, there would be no debate about any of it. That America was “systemically racist” was the default. Anything you said could convict you in the court of public opinion as a “racist.” All it took was one accusation against you.

A massive industry of “antiracism” ballooned as wealthy whites poured millions into their desperately sought-after absolution. It was laughable and grotesque, but it set the tone for what American society would become in the future. There was a disease in America that needed to be eradicated — the disease of “whiteness.”

This was and still is being taught in public schools and universities. It’s so bad that young people see transitioning or becoming non-binary as a way of being accepted.

Now you start to see why Charlie Kirk was and is such a problem for them. He challenged those ideas. He challenged the mandated doctrine. He criticized Affirmative Action and DEI, not to mention trans rights and sex outside of marriage, and that abortion is murder. All of that went straight to the heart of the empire.

But let’s not get it twisted. The reaction to George Floyd’s death was to transform America into a fascist-like Woketopia with nearly every major institution on board and handed more power to those at the top, who could destroy anyone for breaking the strict rules.

That has meant the Left is free to dehumanize the Right in any way they want, as long as they tag their target with the mortal sin of “racism,” which they have attempted to do to Charlie to distort his message and silence his voice.

In those days and weeks after Floyd’s death, no one on the Right celebrated. Trump did not do what Barack Obama did: make a public statement of condolences before launching into an attack.

Trump never smeared George Floyd in death, though he did condemn the protests. The high-minded media ignored the violence almost completely in 2020, and no one would dare write an investigative piece on the life of George Floyd or look at the case critically.

When Bari Weiss and James Bennett were chased out of the New York Times, it was the Left eating its own for daring to challenge the mob. Firing Donald McNeil or David Shor did not happen because they questioned the doctrine. It was because they were accused of being “racists.” That is very different from people being fired for dancing on Charlie Kirk’s grave.

To pretend, in any way, that the Right has the power to re-order society, to mandate thought and speech, to implement strict doctrine in every institution, corporation, business, and social media platform is to either have amnesia about the last ten years or to willfully lie.

That isn’t exactly the sentiment of Thomas Chatterton Williams in this Atlantic story, The Other Martyr - MAGA has found its George Floyd. The title is slightly misleading, but since it’s behind the paywall, I don’t have much to work with.

He writes:

For many on the left, Floyd’s asphyxiation turned a flawed and desperate man into a Christ figure, someone who bore the weight of the world’s failings and, in so doing, cleared a path to fix them. In the feverish weeks since Charlie Kirk’s assassination, the MAGA right is undergoing its own religious ferment, animated by a new martyr. Just as the left used Floyd’s death to justify and hasten all manner of political ends, the right is invoking Kirk’s name to advance illiberal aims and silence opponents. In death, Kirk has become a cudgel.

Even if Trump has gone so far as to condemn Jimmy Kimmel and threaten to silence speech in Charlie’s name, there is no comparing that to how our society was transformed in the wake of Floyd’s death.

These are not now, nor have they ever been, two equal sides. The Left is feeling a fraction of what all Americans have been forced to endure for ten long years. Jimmy Kimmel was taken off the air for five seconds. The Trump admin wants to know why PBS and NPR were so one-sided for so long and why the public airwaves only support one side. But even asking that question is fascist. That’s how much power the Left has.

We see them all rising up to sign letters by the thousands, with Jane Fonda daring to pretend to care about free speech on “both sides” to mock our leaders. Yet she and all of the high-status elites in the aristocracy said not one word as cancel culture purged hundreds for thought crimes for years.

I lost much of my income in 2024 for mocking “White dudes for Harris,” and Gina Carano was fired from Disney for a tweet. Tucker Carlson was thrown off the air after Chuck Schumer threatened Rupert Murdoch from the Senate floor. Every time, the Left cheered. Now they want to pretend like they care about free speech?

The truth is that Charlie threatened them because he did what they could never do. He offered to discuss his views with people he disagreed with. He put the ideas to the test. He spoke with respect and kindness, but his ideas were resonating, and he was changing minds one debate at a time. So of course, they can’t afford to see his star keep rising now that their empire is in collapse.

That’s why all of the big names are now coming out to make a statement about Charlie when he’s not here to defend himself. No one did this in the wake of Floyd’s death, certainly not at the New York Times.

Here is Ta-Nehisi Coates echoing that sentiment:

But Mark Halperin, who interviewed Charlie many times and who knew him well, was not holding back in his rebuke of the lie that Charlie “spread hate.”

They don’t realize that the more they try to lie about Charlie, to bury him in the past as a “racist” who “spread hate,” the more people like Halperin and others will fight to protect his good name.

Here is Emily Jashinsky breaking down a NY Times investigation on Charlie Kirk’s debating style, like he’s an insect in a jar. That is how desperate they are to hold onto the cultural hegemony and to silence Charlie.

Here is Megyn Kelly going to great lengths to debunk the viral lies about Charlie.

Charlie said provocative things because he wanted to shake college kids out of their indoctrination stupor and have them think critically about what they had been taught to recite by rote. That’s what teachers are supposed to do. That is what art, journalism, and comedy used to do. Yet, that is what the Left sacrificed to demand obedience to the doctrine.

Which Way Forward, America

Two 19-year-olds. One is Violet Affleck, the victim of every awful lesson pushed upon her by her extremely progressive schools and parents who can’t stand up to her. Here she is at the United Nations making a pitch for masks in 2025.

Meanwhile, another 19-year-old, Brilyn Hollyhand, is continuing the tradition of Charlie Kirk. He’s not cowering. He’s not shrinking back. He’s fired up because one man led by example. Which way forward, America? Masks? Helplessness? Celebrating victimhood or something else, another way forward, a way out, a way to success.

Perhaps Charlie was a threat because he sought to rewrite the future for everyone, regardless of their skin color. Maybe his aim was to try something new because the old way wasn’t working. The old way led to George Floyd.

They don’t even want to take the chance that what Charlie was saying was resonating. They’re happy he’s not here anymore. They’re happy he was silenced. They want a sick and crippled America because then they are necessary.

Unfortunately for them, Charlie wasn’t like George Floyd. He wasn’t famous only in death. He stood for more than just serving as a religious symbol. If you disagreed with him, he welcomed you in. Debate him. Change his mind.

He has left his legacy everywhere - YouTube, podcasts, speeches, and interviews. Surely they must realize that every time they lie about Charlie, all it takes is one search to see the truth about who he was.

Here is Charlie engaging in a respectful debate about DEI and affirmative action, where people can listen, learn, and form their own opinions.

The Right didn’t need to invent a religion or make Charlie a martyr for one; they already have that religion and they already have that martyr. Charlie was bringing religion back into the minds and hearts of the young, to give them something, anything other than hating themselves for the color of their skin. And it was his faith that led so many people to see the Left differently in the wake of his death. Be careful what you wish for.

That Charlie Kirk and George Floyd were born on the same day offers up two paths forward. One path leads to victimhood with no way out in a “white supremacist patriarchy.” The other path is summed up by Andrew Kolvet, who is busy trying to keep Turning Point alive:

Oh, how I wish someone had taught me that lesson thirty years ago when Charlie was born.

Choose your hero wisely, America.