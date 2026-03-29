The Cruel Irony of "No Kings" For the Women of Iran

Imagine being an Iranian right now, especially an Iranian woman, as hundreds of thousands of American women gather to exercise their freedom in a free country, people like Jane Fonda who have everything and yet are still out there bleating about fascism and oppression.

Imagine protesting something that doesn’t exist: a king in America. Protesting the very same democracy that put said “king” in power. Yes, that’s what democracy looks like. Sometimes it doesn’t go your way.

Imagine being in Iran, knowing how many brave citizens attempted to protest their government, only to be mowed down just for standing there, seeing all of these idiots in America marching in their No Kings parade. It would be like someone dying of hunger watching the line form at the Golden Coral all-you-can-eat buffet.

Even NPR covered the women protesting in Iran back in January:

And now:

They have no shame, these people. They throw their public temper tantrums, holding their dumb signs that say things like “fascism” and “dictators” and “No Kings,” serving only to project to the rest of the world how delusional and cut off from reality they have become. And we’re supposed to put these people — this cult — back in power?

Imagine being anyone in Venezuela and watching this grotesque spectacle play out. Imagine what it must feel like in Iran as they hope and pray that Trump is successful in castrating their dictatorial, oppressive regime, and to see so many Americans rooting for his failure, protesting a war alongside the Houthis. That is how desperate they are now to win their war on Trump.

I mean, you couldn’t make this up if you tried. The headline says it all: “Houthis enter Middle East war | Millions join anti-Trump protests worldwide.”

The Houthis mantra: “God is the Greatest, Death to America, Death to Israel, Curse the Jews, Victory to Islam.”

Please let this be the moment the entire world sees them for what they really are, pampered, entitled, privileged aristocrats who wouldn’t know real problems if they shot them in the face for not wearing a mandatory hijab - oh, I know, hijabs are cool now, so why don’t you, Jane Fonda, put one on and move to Iran?

Their protest might be seen as a “show of force,” and it’s true that they are a united, conformist, obedient cult, and sure, it will help them motivate their base to turn out and vote in the midterms, but all it really is, Jane Fonda, Bruce Springsteen, Robert De Niro, is a well-funded temper tantrum.

We’re MAD because you wouldn’t all just go along with Kamala being installed after we coup’d out Joe Biden!

We’re MAD because Barack Obama isn’t in power anymore, and our empire is collapsing.

We’re MAD, and we can’t self-improve, yoga, meditate, or buy our way out of it.

We’re MAD because our world is not pristine, harmonious, and sustainable because we LOST not once but twice to Trump!

Maybe at any other time, we could laugh at their dumb No Kings protest, but it’s hard when our country is at war with a real dictatorship to watch these spoiled brats show the rest of the world how stupid Americans really are.

At least on the Right, they’re consistent. They’re America First, anti-war, and uncomfortable with the US and its relationship with Israel. They’ve made that clear, even if I think most of them are still useful idiots for Russia, Iran, and China. But on the Left? The side that supposedly cares about human rights and women’s rights, especially? What’s their excuse?

The truth is that they have been conditioned over almost 20 years to repeat the mantras fed to them by the media and social media, handed down by politicians. They don’t even know what is true anymore, much less the meaning of words.

What is a dictator? Trump.

What is a fascist? Trump.

What is oppression? Trump.

These people have no idea what oppression means. To Robert De Niro, it’s getting a bad seat at a restaurant. To Jane Fonda, it’s the wrinkles on her face that show her age. To Bruce Springsteen, it’s losing his power to influence voters away from Trump one Born in the USA at a time. Boo hoo. Cry me a river.

There was always an easier way to remove Trump from office. All they ever had to do was offer the people something better, and they couldn’t even do that. They’ve never admitted failure. They’ve just decided to make everyone miserable until we finally relent and vote them back into office.

Oh, how I wish we had good writers who could point out the absurdity of a would-be king trying to liberate a country from a dictatorship as his own citizens march in the streets, free as can be, demanding he be removed from power.

Who will shame them? Not I, said the legacy media. Not I, said SNL, John Oliver, Stephen Colbert, or Jimmy Kimmel.

Here are some hard truths from TikTok:

Freedom over Fascism

In my very affluent, very white, very liberal town, they shamelessly virtue signal:

Freedom over fascism as Iranians huddle in their homes begging for our “fascist” to set them free? Freedom over fascism when you shun and destroy anyone who doesn’t vote your way or doesn’t agree with your politics. Freedom over fascism when you try to install a leader without a single vote?

Freedom over fascism when you have the luxury of three No Kings protests, when you have all the freedom in the world, and yet, you’re so intolerable you couldn’t even beat Trump a second time.

And if that weren’t enough, this same person displays this sign:

Everyone except anyone who doesn’t agree with them or go along with their mass delusion that they’re oppressed. I can’t imagine what anyone living in Iran right now would think of these signs as they hope and pray for liberation.

As with Venezuela, it’s hard for me not to root for Trump to defeat these monsters, whether it’s right or wrong. I can’t imagine heading into battle with so many Americans on the other side and wishcasting failure.

I hope for no casualties. No one should have to fight and die in any war, but I won’t go along with the lie that this is not a worthy cause. It is.

Would I understand if Trump did what every other president has done (nothing)? Of course. That’s what his base would want him to do. But Trump is a Gray Champion of the Fourth Turning. He moves to the beat of his own drum.

True, it might go badly for Trump. True, the American people might not want the war. Maybe they want Trump to cut and run and tend to America’s interests. I get all that.

The last thing I would ever do, however, is turn my back on the president or the troops right now. All I can do, and all any American should do, is first do no harm and second, hope for the best.

Godspeed, Team USA.