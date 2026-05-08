If Hitler had a podcast, it would be the talk of the town. He would be loved by many, hated by more, and ignored by none. Hitler would stand out because he’s already been through all of this. He knows where it ends up.

If Hitler had a podcast, he’d finally be cool. And Hitler was never cool. A mediocre artist with a thousand-yard stare, he was repellent to most people. But in 2026 America, where coolness is measured by offending the right people, Hitler would be hanging with the bros.

He’d be on Joe Rogan laughing about Erika Kirk’s eyes and claiming Kanye might have been onto something way back when he said the Jews were controlling everything.

He’d be sitting across from Tim Dillon talking about genocide, and Israel and the Jews. He’d fly up to Maine, have dinner with Tucker, maybe sit in the sauna, and then have a lengthy interview about how much they love dogs, and then talk about how World War II was the fault of the Jews.

He’d be at Theo Von’s Easter party with his arm around Brett Cooper and Candace Owens, smiling and happy on such a beautiful day. To be hated is to be cool.

They’re all cool, you’re not cool if you worry about Hitler having a podcast. You’re only cool if you are okay with Hitler. If you laugh and giggle and say he really has a point, you know. The Left went so overboard with language policing and censorship that now, no one would know what to do if Hitler had a podcast.

When Candace Owens spent weeks dragging Charlie Kirk’s widow, Erika, through the mud on her podcast to millions of clicks and views, it did seem like we hit rock bottom as a society. How did she get away with it for so long? How is it she was never shamed into silence? Because the most prominent podcasters like Joe Rogan, Theo Von, Dave Smith, Megyn Kelly, and Tucker Carlson never said a word. They didn’t want to be uncool. So she kept going.

If Hitler had a podcast, he’d jump on the trend too because who would even stop him by now?

He’d arrive just in time to present himself as a beacon of light to all of the lost men and boys whose lives had become meaningless. Women have overtaken society, the Left destroyed culture and over-policed thought and speech, and the only fun around here can be had with guys like Nick Fuentes.

If Hitler had a podcast, it would be called “Work and Bread,” landing somewhere between the Hasan Piker Left and the Fuentes Right. The only requirement is that you hate Israel, and because of his loyalty to Israel, Donald Trump.

They don’t think of it as anti-semitism anymore because they think of it as anti-Zionism or anti-Israel.

From Bridget Phetasy’s Walk-ins Welcome with guest, Adam Louis-Klein.

It’s the policies! It’s the genocide! Does it really matter? If Hitler had a podcast, he would tell them what they wanted and needed to hear.

Said Hitler in 1922:

And it was precisely the same in the economic sphere. The vast process of the industrialization of the peoples meant the confluence of great masses of workmen in the towns. Thus great hordes of people arose, and these, more’s the pity, were not properly dealt with by those whose moral duty it was to concern themselves for their welfare. Parallel with this was a gradual ‘moneyfication’ of the whole of the nation’s labor-strength. ‘Share-capital’ was in the ascendant, and thus bit by bit the Stock Exchange came to control the whole national economy.

That’s Ana Kasparian. That’s Hasan Piker. And increasingly, that’s Tucker Carlson. Hitler would fit right in. That could explain why Nick Fuentes is now calling for unity among the Left and the Right - to bring the Goyim together.

If Hitler had a podcast, we’d have no words left to describe what he is because we’ve run out.

Fascist? That’s the guy sitting in the White House who won an election in America twice. It’s the only way Gen-Z has ever heard the word used. Fascism is a white guy who doesn’t do what we want him to do.

What Hitler did in Germany, or Mussolini in Italy, is a foreign concept to people who can literally post images of Trump dead on the internet and not be thrown in jail or shot on the spot.

But words don’t mean words anymore.

“Genocide” can mean anything now, as long as Israel is the aggressor. It doesn’t count if Christians are being slaughtered in Africa, or nearly one million dead in the Ukraine war, or even the 40,000 dead protesters in Iran. No, genocide is now attached to one source, Israel.

Nazi is thrown around so casually now that it almost sounds like a new type of drink at Starbucks. I’ll have the half-caff Nazi with cold foam?

In Hitler’s day, there was no Israel. If Hitler had a podcast, he’d agree with Tucker Carlson and Megyn Kelly that it’s the Jews who led us into the war in Iran and that Trump is either being bribed by them or enslaved by them. Why do you think World War I and World War II were fought? Hitler explained it all years ago:

“A circle of Jews in America once drove this country into the war against all national interest, simply and solely because of Jewish-capitalist motives. And President Roosevelt, lacking capabilities of his own, has the support of said brain trust, whose leading men I need not mention by name: they are only Jews. Through them, as in the year 1917, the United States of America was driven step by step into a war without reason and sense, by a Jewish-infected president and his completely Jewish cohorts, against nations which have never harmed America, and against people from whom America can never profit.”

If Hitler had a podcast, his war message would resonate with the same people now being told by Nick Fuentes that we must do something about the global problem of Jewry.

Hitler blamed the Jews before it was cool, but of course, now, in America, the rage is bubbling over, and it’s the perfect time for Hitler’s return. Israelis are the Nazis now. Trump is Hitler on the Left but a slave to Israel on the Right. We haven’t seen anything like this in over 80 years.

And don’t forget to like, comment, and subscribe!

Radio Days

By 1933, more than 4.5 million Germans had access to a radio, which became their primary means of news, entertainment, and best of all, Nazi propaganda. Hitler could triple those views now if he had a podcast.

Goebbels was the main driver of propaganda. But in America in 2026, Goebbels could be anyone who works for Trump, and Mass Deportations are on par with the Nuremberg Laws that stripped Jews of their rights as German Citizens.

With their hysteria cred maxxed out, our establishment government would not know how to even recognize, much less deal with, Hitler and his podcast. No one wants to be uncool and censor the hottest guy on the internet, so Hitler's message would flourish. How do you think Hasan Piker became such a force on the Left almost overnight?

Ami Kozak on Jeremy Boering’s show, along with Shabbos Kestenbaum and Billy Hallowell, on how to be a better consumer of podcasts.

The Path to Islam

Only recently has the Right begun to lean in ever so slightly toward supporting Islam. Even those who were once stridently opposed have now begun to reconsider. Israel, after all, has manipulated them into seeing Islam as the enemy when the whole time it was worldwide Jewry seeking more power and control.

But, as usual, Hitler was way ahead of the game. He might not have been all that much of a fan of the brown people over there. But even he recognized that a “religion of men” was to be respected. He had what might be called Muslim envy.

From the WSJ:

‘It’s been our misfortune to have the wrong religion,” Hitler complained to his pet architect Albert Speer. “Why did it have to be Christianity, with its meekness and flabbiness?” Islam was a Männerreligion—a “religion of men”—and hygienic too. The “soldiers of Islam” received a warrior’s heaven, “a real earthly paradise” with “houris” and “wine flowing.” This, Hitler argued, was much more suited to the “Germanic temperament” than the “Jewish filth and priestly twaddle” of Christianity.

Hitler Youth

If Hitler had a podcast, he would appeal to the young because they don’t know any better today than they did then.

Hitler knows that lost men need strong leaders. If those leaders have shrunk back into the darkness because things haven’t worked out for them the way they wanted, they will be ripe for the picking.

Young men, white men especially, have been raised by an establishment that wanted them to take a step backward and elevate the marginalized. In Weimar Germany, women were rising as a political force at a time of intense sexual liberation, experimentation, and gender fluidity, just like now.

This led to a crisis of masculinity, much like the one we face today, which in turn caused a pendulum shift in the opposite direction. The moral decay and foundational rot at the heart of America’s collapsing cultural empire were on full display at the Met Gala, seemingly punctuating America’s decline, Weimar-style.

Hitler reacted to that era with revulsion, presenting himself as a puritanical moralist who never sold the image of being a ladies’ man or even having a wife. Nick Fuentes claims to be a virgin in a society ruled by intolerable women who won’t give him the time of day.

The Left is leaning into violence, assassinations, and targeted attacks on Jews, spiking in recent years. If Hitler had a podcast, he would adopt Hasan Piker’s ideology that Hamas is the real hero in this story.

There was a time when podcasts felt like freedom. Anyone could say anything they wanted, but by the time it got to accusing a widow of having a hand in murdering her husband, because Israel wanted to go to war with Iran, it seems they’ve jumped the shark.

If Hitler had a podcast, he’d have to somehow top it. And that is how we got here, where all of them are competing for those eyeballs who have nothing better to do than to watch the world burn.

Thankfully, on the right, there are leaders who offer an alternative vision for young Americans. Charlie Kirk was the most influential of them, guiding his young viewers toward faith, family, and purpose. Without him, so many seem to be adrift, following those who pander for their attention, rather than those who guide them.

Here is another clip from the Jeremy Boering’s show.

Somehow, one of the brightest lights turns out to be Marco Rubio, selling hope and the American dream.

There are no leaders on the Left who even want to try to unite this broken and chaotic country. We either accept their mass delusion that Trump is Hitler or forget it. At least if Hitler had a podcast, maybe they would finally be able to see that Trump never was.

As we head into America’s 250th birthday, we’re holding on by a thread. Whether they like it or not, Trump changed things, and we’re not changing back.

It has to be up to the Right because if nothing else, they have the good sense to know Hitler when they see him.

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