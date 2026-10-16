Every so often, I have to remind paid subscribers that if they’d like to unsubscribe they can do it without initiating a dispute. There are a few of them coming in now and I just take issue with the idea that these charges would be fraudlent. I would never do that to you. I promise.

You see, they charge me every time for these and it doesn’t seem fair when it wasn’t my fault. I offer up nearly everything for free, although I will be traveling again to Ohio in about a week and that will be behind the paywall as a thank you to subscribers.

Anyway, here is how you can manage your subscription or cancel or whatever you’d like to do.

How to Unsubscribe/Manage Subscription Sasha Stone · September 14, 2024 Here is how to subscribe and unsubscribe. To become a subscriber (and here it offers the option of paying):Free Thinking Through the Fourth Turning with Sasha Stone is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber. Read full story

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