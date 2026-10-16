Free Thinking Through the Fourth Turning with Sasha Stone

Free Thinking Through the Fourth Turning with Sasha Stone

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Laura Goodwin's avatar
Laura Goodwin
10h

This has to be so frustrating and it sure is an unfair system. I'm sorry people keep doing this to you.

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Kurt's avatar
Kurt
10h

Unfortunately, I think these charges and disputes are the cost of doing business. Don’t take it as an insult to your integrity. A few bad apples sneak in when your subscription base grows. It sucks. It costs you money. But I think every author faces the same problem. You may want to check in with other paid authors, as I am offering spit-ball advice from the comment section.

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