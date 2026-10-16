Every so often, I have to remind paid subscribers that if they’d like to unsubscribe they can do it without initiating a dispute. There are a few of them coming in now and I just take issue with the idea that these charges would be fraudlent. I would never do that to you. I promise.
You see, they charge me every time for these and it doesn’t seem fair when it wasn’t my fault. I offer up nearly everything for free, although I will be traveling again to Ohio in about a week and that will be behind the paywall as a thank you to subscribers.
Anyway, here is how you can manage your subscription or cancel or whatever you’d like to do.
Thank you for your attention to this matter!
This has to be so frustrating and it sure is an unfair system. I'm sorry people keep doing this to you.
Unfortunately, I think these charges and disputes are the cost of doing business. Don’t take it as an insult to your integrity. A few bad apples sneak in when your subscription base grows. It sucks. It costs you money. But I think every author faces the same problem. You may want to check in with other paid authors, as I am offering spit-ball advice from the comment section.