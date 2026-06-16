Jane Fonda's Women's Media Center Fired Me Because I Voted for Trump

Jane Fonda, like so many on the Left, is the worst kind of hypocrite. She plays the part of a free speech warrior while participating in the most totalitarian movement this country has ever seen.

There she was, yet again, yapping into a microphone to protest Trump’s UFC 250. The signs behind her are ablaze with pure lies - Civil Rights! The First Amendment! You can’t silence us!

But Jane Fonda and the company she founded, Women’s Media Center, do not practice what they preach. They fired me for the crime of voting for Donald Trump.

I had been regularly hired for almost ten years to write their Women in Oscars report until a story broke in the Hollywood Reporter calling me a “MAGA darling.” And just like that, my 25-year career as a “woman-owned” Oscar website went up in flames, as did my freelance gig for WMC.

It’s true, I did vote for Donald Trump. Not only did I vote for him, but I also made my support for him known on social media, which is what caught the reporter’s attention in the first place.

I was supposed to cower in fear. Support the Democrats or else. I could have done what a lot of people did and kept my vote for Trump secret, but I didn’t think I should have to. Weren’t we the side that stood up for free speech and free expression?

No. We weren’t then, and aren’t now. There is a long trail of writers, thinkers, actors, artists, musicians, and ordinary citizens who have been destroyed by the Left’s machine for the crime of dissent. And thousands more who suffer in silence, knowing there are so many things they can’t say.

Only one side regularly censored users on social media, and that was the Biden administration working with the FBI. Only one side used the FBI and the CIA to censor the Hunter Biden laptop to thwart the re-election of the sitting president. That wasn’t the Right.

Because Jimmy Kimmel got a slap on the wrist and Trump sued CBS News, and there’s a merger with Paramount and Warner Bros., to people like Jane Fonda, that means the First Amendment is under threat. My message to her: clean your own house, Jane.

Jane Fonda obviously wasn’t directly involved in firing me. She has no idea who I even am. It was someone else, someone I trusted, maybe someone who seemed like a decent person, but, like everyone else, from writers to publicists to friends, once I crossed that bright red line, I was no longer someone they would associate with at parties, let alone hire.

It certainly wasn’t because I did not do good work. I did. I even asked Grok to fact-check my memory, and here is what came back:

Nobody knows the Oscars like I do, and I did the best work for them on the cheap because I liked doing it.

I tried to make my case as clearly as possible to the Hollywood Reporter that I could not go along with the unprecedented lawfare against Trump, and especially not “gender affirming care” on minor children. These things motivated me to do more than just vote. I had to go public. I thought my support would help others come out from the shadows.

I knew as I was talking to that reporter that nothing I said would make a difference. I wouldn’t have even talked to her except she said she’d write the story anyway. She was reporting on what I thought and what I was tweeting, which was verboten inside utopia. And boy, did the hammer come down.

After the story broke and I felt every door that had once been open to me slam in my face, I kept hearing yet another piece of bad news. The studios were pulling their ads. Yet another writer was leaving the site. I was not invited to screenings, parties, and premieres. The publicists all ghosted me. It was as though I had been arrested for committing mass murder.

One of the last of the gut punches was losing that freelance gig at Women’s Media Center. I kind of knew it was coming because, of course, it would be. They all went along with it, and almost no one had the courage to push back or resist any of it. I wrote to them anyway because I wanted to hear it from them. And I got the expected answer.

Jane Fonda founded the Women’s Media Center in 2005, along with Robin Morgan and Gloria Steinem. They describe themselves as “a progressive, nonpartisan nonprofit focused on increasing the visibility, influence, and decision-making power of women and girls in media.”

They were perfectly happy to drop a woman writer for the sole crime of not agreeing with their politics. I’d say they don’t really support women in media so much as they support those who go along with them.

I never played the woman card, but I could have. I built my site just to build it, and it became successful. I was a single mom in 1999 and raised my baby and my website at the same time. It is quite the story, especially for those who pretend to care about women in media.

Why would it matter if I voted for Trump? Why would that mean I could no longer write the report? Why have they decided that all of this is okay, to treat half the country like toxic waste? How have they gotten away with it, and what will be their plans should they take back absolute power?

They have painted themselves into a trauma corner with nowhere else to go, and in so doing, alienated themselves from much of this country. Where can you go when you’ve already gone as far as humanity ever has? Hitler, the Nazis, fascism. They’ve now gone to the only place they can go, wishing for and hoping for Trump’s death and vowing never to forgive anyone who voted for Trump.

A Royal Court

There was a time when I believed in all of it, too. The miracle of the first Black President and First Family. How one leader could bring together so much of American society, all of us reaching for the same goal because we all believed in a New America.

We projected our fantasies of goodness onto them as they built what looked like a Royal Court of the most impressive and important people in the country, including rock stars like Bruce Springsteen and Katy Perry, actors like Robert De Niro and Julia Roberts. They were the party, and we were the adoring crowd.

But all of that came with a price. If you want to be in the Royal Court, you’d best play ball because if you don’t, they can and will crush you. I had no idea that everything I built could be destroyed just because I dissented, and yet that is exactly what happened. Jane Fonda’s Women’s Media Center dropping me was the most disappointing because I believed in her, too. Now I know the truth.

I am just one example. There are hundreds of people who are not welcome to work in the film industry if they are not ideologically compliant. We’ve been living with this for ten years now, and it’s become our new normal. Very few people are brave enough to stand up to them.

Deep down, they all know it because they are too afraid to say the wrong thing, too. It’s easier to point their finger at Trump than confront what they have become - the blacklists, the shunning, the destroying of people’s careers. If they could do it to me, they can do it to anyone.

What they don’t see, what they can’t see, is what they’ve done to the other half of the country for ten years. They want us all to think it’s perfectly normal that our late-night talk show hosts are purely partisan, or that it’s perfectly fine for Hollywood to continue to tell the story from inside their Doomsday Cult rather than the reality of all Americans.

They don’t see themselves as the ones who can’t tolerate dissent or free speech and who fire people just for voting for Donald Trump. They believe themselves to be the chosen ones, the righteous few who have staked their claim on the New America, and those who aren’t on board must be purged.

They’ve convinced themselves that it was perfectly fine that Jimmy Kimmel made an inhumane joke about Charlie Kirk moments after his brutal assassination, but when millions of upset viewers flooded the station with angry calls to have him removed, they called that a threat to free speech.

They don’t seem to care that Biden imported millions of illegal immigrants into the country, and when many of them turned out to be murderers, rapists, and child molesters, they left a trail of victims, but those victims are invisible to the Left. They never even hear about them because in their minds, those illegal immigrants are to be protected above American citizens.

So Julia Roberts and Bruce Springsteen continue to use the deaths of Renee Goode and Alex Pretti as examples of authoritarianism and to make American citizens feel shame for caring about their country and wanting a secure border and to be protected from harm. They never spent one minute comforting the mothers whose children were harmed by policies they supported.

It wasn’t Trump who shot Pretti and Goode. They put themselves in a dangerous position to go to war against Federal agents who were doing their jobs. In the Left’s fever dream, they were battling Nazis.

But they never notice or care or even try to understand why so many Americans wanted Trump to follow through on his promise to mass deport illegal immigrants, something every president has done.

These mothers, like a lot of Trump supporters, had no other choice because this country, at the hands of the Left, means denying reality to serve utopia. You can’t talk about crime if the perp is an illegal immigrant or a person of color, just as you can’t discuss the harms of “gender affirming care.” I know, I’ve tried. They melt down like the housewife in The Stepford Wives who glitches at any confrontation of reality.

That’s how it’s felt to me all these years, like I’m trying to talk to preprogrammed robots who know what you can and can’t say. I kept wondering what happened to everyone and why they were all acting exactly the same way. They were insulated from the rest of the country, and their imaginations got the better of them.

What really happened to the ruling aristocracy, especially, is that they fell in love with their own reflection. They began to believe their own publicity, and so they couldn’t imagine the fault could ever possibly lie with them.

It would have just been so much easier and so much better for everyone if they had just tried to understand why they lost. They never will, and so, they are doomed to repeat the same mistakes. And we have to suffer through it every time one of them finds a microphone.

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