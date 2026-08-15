Free Thinking Through the Fourth Turning with Sasha Stone

Free Thinking Through the Fourth Turning with Sasha Stone

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Liz T's avatar
Liz T
18m

Oh Sasha...most of us who have pets know the absolute anguish you're going through. And there are no words to "help" but only those to assure you that we empathize, sympathize and will love and pray you through whatever is next. Hugs!

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Jen Koenig's avatar
Jen Koenig
21m

Much love and prayers your way Sasha. We’re all pulling for Jasper. He must know he’s loved and cared for now and that means everything. ❤️

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