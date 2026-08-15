It happened a couple of weeks ago. Suddenly, my new dog Jasper, who was rescued from a “hoarder situation” that made the news, got sick. Really sick. So sick that I did not know if he would make it through this weekend.

He was one of the dogs that had been rescued from a hoarder situation. Here he was being carried out with 300 dogs from Lake Hughes, California, in March:

And here he was, a few weeks later, on my couch:

The death of my beloved dog Jack, hit me hard. Too hard. But it hit my other dog, Luna, even worse. She missed him, and I didn’t know if she would ever come out of it.

But I figured she needed a friend. So we found Jasper. When I first met him, he sat on my feet and leaned on me. I took that as a sign. I adopted Jasper for Luna, but then I fell in love with him too. He is a hard dog not to love.

It’s how he’s my co-pilot while driving. I got too used to his adorable company every day.

Or how he burrows under the covers:

It took Luna a while to warm up to him. I wasn’t sure she ever would, but at some point, they were sniffing and walking in sync, and now, they are a bonded pair.

I did not notice when Jasper started getting sick, but looking back, I should have recognized the signs. He was hesitating when it was time to go for a walk, and he never used to. His eyes were watering more, and he didn’t want to play with his toy or play at all, and this dog always liked to play.

But I didn’t realize how bad it was or how bad it would get. It came on gradually.

That was just a few days ago. Then it just got worse and worse. The vet was back-logged and we had to wait over a week for an appointment. Finally, when we went in, his face was falling apart.

But even that isn’t as bad as it would get, how bad it was today when I drove him to the ER because he was shivering so badly. He had a vet appointment anyway, but they told me just to take him to the hospital right away.

I drove him the half-hour to the ER they recommended, but they were full and would not take him. They told me to go to another one, but they too were full. The only hospital was over an hour away.

Thankfully, one of the vets came out from behind the counter and looked at him. He wasn’t throwing up. He was eating and drinking. So maybe he didn’t need to go to the hospital, but just back to the vet so the “good doctor” could examine him. The vet who saw him the first time was out of her depth.

So I drove him back to his regular appointment, and finally, they did a full exam to look at everything. They had already done blood tests on him and thought it was an autoimmune disease, but had to take some biopsies first. After all of that, I finally got him back, though he barely made it.

He has been given three different medications, including steroids, but we’ll have to see where he goes from here because they won’t know until the tests come back. My heart is shattered into a million pieces. He will pull through. I just have to believe, and I did what I felt I had to do. I prayed.

All of this to say that the debate between Candace Owens and Andrew Wilson, moderated by Patrick Bet-David, doesn’t amount to a hill of beans in this world. It was a true low point in the history of humanity. You know it’s bad when the smartest comment by anyone comes from the Jew hating Nick Fuentes:

He does not lie. I found I could not watch much of it. I turned it off, disgusted by everyone, especially Patrick Bet-David. Candace Owens had nothing to worry about with these guys. They didn’t challenge her or confront her. They allowed her to blather on and on, distract, gaslight, manipulate, and lie. She’s obviously been doing it her whole life.

The truth is, the pain and worry over my dog shook me out of my algorithmic stupor and reminded me of what is real and what is a waste of time. How did we ever get here? What for? Who have we become? How could this ever get this bad? Is this the final indictment of the sewer the internet has become, or is it just another day in the churn?

I don’t know. But I do know life is hard. Life is painful. Maybe people turn to Candace and the cult she’s built so as not to have to face just how painful life really is. Or maybe people just like to make money and get attention.

We need decency back. We need morality. I know the Left is a lost cause. That means it will have to be up to the Right to light the way. I hope for better days than this.

All I know is that this little dog had a chance at life. Maybe he still does. We’ll have to wait and see. I’ll do what I can to make sure he’s comfortable for whatever is left of his life.

I’m working on a couple of podcasts. Didn’t mean to leave you hanging for the weekend. Hopefully, my dog will be right as rain soon.

Just before he got sick, I made this video of him carrying his little toy all the way home. Everyone who saw him smiled. He would carry it all the way to our door.

I am working on a couple of podcasts I hope to post in a day or so.

Have a great weekend…

*****

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