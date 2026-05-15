Free Thinking Through the Fourth Turning with Sasha Stone

Free Thinking Through the Fourth Turning with Sasha Stone

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Interview with Jenny Holland

Sasha Stone's avatar
Sasha Stone
May 15, 2026

Jenny Holland has been running a similar track to mine for the last five years or so, but she got there before me. We both were more or less red-pilled by Steve Bannon. Here, we had a conversation for about an hour and a half. I hate doing video because I have a face for radio. But Jenny looks great so I thought I would put it up anyway. Also, I think my camera’s focus was off a bit - but the audio works great.

I don’t have a timecodes but the transcript should appear.

You can find her Substack here:

Saving Culture (from itself)
Personal politics for the politically homeless. Writing on life, love and the toxic culture that's driving us all mad.
By Jenny Holland

And her YouTube is here:

I will be driving across the country starting this weekend so I will be dropping some travel pics and whatnot. Hope you have a great weekend. And, as always, thanks for being so supportive and such a great community.

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