Free Thinking Through the Fourth Turning with Sasha Stone

Free Thinking Through the Fourth Turning with Sasha Stone

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Pat Robinson
2h

People sure are whiny little bitches these days

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Pat Robinson
2h

If I left a tip it’s because I’m saying thank you to you

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