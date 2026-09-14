A reader sent me this, upset that I did not thank him for his tip:

It's true that it’s an oversight on my part that I don't have an AI-generated “thank you” or a form letter, or that I don't take the time to thank everyone who sends a tip or is a paid subscriber. All I can say is that I have a hard time keeping up with all of the emails and comments, plus writing and producing content.

Still, I apologize, and please know I do thank you; even if I don’t say so, I appreciate it. I try to write back letters that are sent to me, but even that I fall behind on. I still have one handwritten letter from a reader who was kind enough to include a prepaid envelope, and I still haven’t written back yet.

It isn’t out of coldness or carelessness. It’s just that I can't stay on top of everything. It’s incompetence, what it is. Perhaps I will look into ways to send an auto-generated thank-you. I’m not even sure I know how to do that. But if it will make readers feel more appreciated, I’m happy to do it.

It has nothing to do with being a Democrat or a former Democrat, however. It’s just that I don't have enough time/energy throughout the day, and less so as I get older. I’ve never been all that good at remembering to say thank you, however. I have tried, but I have often failed at it; I will admit. I apologize.

Even if I don’t say it, I mean it. I try to say it at the end of the pieces I write and record. But as always, if not getting thanked is a deal-breaker, then I understand, and there is a way to unsubscribe. Link included: