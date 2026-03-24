How To ... Housekeeping
A reader writes in to ask:
I am posting this in case anyone else doesn’t know how to either become a paid or cancel their paid subscription. I have a page on my main page with this info but I know most people just get my emails and don’t visit the main page so every so often I have to send out an annoying email reminder.
So here you go - click here which has instructions on how to become a paid subscriber:
And here is how you manage your subscription or become a free subscriber. I haven’t yet put anything behind the paywall and depend on the kindness of strangers. It has proven slightly difficult to keep track of all of the different ways people have sent in donations and I don’t want to leave anyone out - but I am working on it, five years now. :)
Thanks for being such supportive readers and commenters.
Sasha, every other Substack column that I have seen has multiple subscribe buttons in every post. Many have Kofi links at the end of each article. I don’t mind. Alex Barenson makes a relevant joke every time.
I know that such shameless capitalism is not your style, but that’s how to get paid. From a marketing perspective, you should make it s easy as possible to subscribe, as in ’click this now’. That’s easy. Providing complicated instructions in another post to go to another website will yield a fraction of the sales these other proven methods generate. I’m just trying to help.
You write well, the content is relevant, balanced, and consumable. It's preeminent worthwhile. Thank you.