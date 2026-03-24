Free Thinking Through the Fourth Turning with Sasha Stone

Free Thinking Through the Fourth Turning with Sasha Stone

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Kurt's avatar
Kurt
8h

Sasha, every other Substack column that I have seen has multiple subscribe buttons in every post. Many have Kofi links at the end of each article. I don’t mind. Alex Barenson makes a relevant joke every time.

I know that such shameless capitalism is not your style, but that’s how to get paid. From a marketing perspective, you should make it s easy as possible to subscribe, as in ’click this now’. That’s easy. Providing complicated instructions in another post to go to another website will yield a fraction of the sales these other proven methods generate. I’m just trying to help.

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Norb Warnes's avatar
Norb Warnes
8h

You write well, the content is relevant, balanced, and consumable. It's preeminent worthwhile. Thank you.

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