A reader writes in to ask:

I am posting this in case anyone else doesn’t know how to either become a paid or cancel their paid subscription. I have a page on my main page with this info but I know most people just get my emails and don’t visit the main page so every so often I have to send out an annoying email reminder.

So here you go - click here which has instructions on how to become a paid subscriber:

And here is how you manage your subscription or become a free subscriber. I haven’t yet put anything behind the paywall and depend on the kindness of strangers. It has proven slightly difficult to keep track of all of the different ways people have sent in donations and I don’t want to leave anyone out - but I am working on it, five years now. :)

Thanks for being such supportive readers and commenters.