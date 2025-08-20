Gavin Newsom Doesn't Want to Beat Trump--He Wants to BE Trump

When I was struggling in my 20s, I would receive a $50 check from my dad every week. It would come from Gene Stone’s Janitorial Service. He’s dead now, and he would never want to be remembered that way. He was a jazz drummer, after all, and that is what he wanted people to know about him.

But he also had a janitorial service where he would clean office buildings owned by his friend Dave from high school. Dave made it big in real estate and threw my dad a bone by giving him a reliable route to clean his office buildings.

My dad needed the money, so he went every day on his route, cleaning toilets, washing down countertops, and vacuuming the carpets in low-rent buildings deep in the San Fernando Valley.

I know the route because he gave it to me when I was a struggling single mom who wanted to raise my baby and not put her in daycare. And for a time, I worked as a janitor so I could bring my baby with me.

It was honest work, except for those few individuals who seemed to take pleasure in ruining a bathroom in ways that no one would ever say out loud, much less write about in a Substack post. But I cleaned them, and I did the best job I could to make my pops proud and not embarrass him in front of his friend Dave.

Now, we see the Gavin Newsom meme factory being praised by the media and the Left, for making fun of janitors.

They think they’re just doing what MAGA does, making fun of people. They make fun of Scott Pressler by calling him Nancy Mace. They make fun of Trump’s assassination and the bandage. Except, as usual, the pod people have it wrong. Trump doesn’t make fun of janitors. He doesn’t make fun of gay men. Rick Grenell, the so-called “janitor,” is gay.

Not only doesn’t Trump make fun of the underclass, but he also took over the Kennedy Center and now the Smithsonian to do what our cultural overlords would never do: open up America’s culture to everyone.

As it is, both of these government institutions have served the upper-class whites who need absolution for their sins of wealth and privilege, so they virtue signal with social justice to shame all of those bad people over there who do not “believe” in their colonization origin story.

I know what it is to be among the sneering class. I know what it is to virtue signal. I know what it feels like to be a “white savior” and how, for years, that was the only way people like me could feel any sort of purpose or worth. Because otherwise, we were just another “white supremacist.”

I also know how this ideology benefited those at the top, and how ashamed I once was that my dad was once a janitor. Because, like all of those in Hollywood and everywhere else in American culture, what you want is to be part of the rarified elite, no janitors allowed. As long as you virtue signal, you are seen as “good” and “pure.”

Well, not anymore. Newsom’s desperate bid to unseat America’s alpha male is reminiscent of a jungle fight between two silverback gorillas. My money is on Trump. For ten years, the Left has tried to mock him, humiliate him, defeat him, and all they got for it was a lousy White Dudes for Harris t-shirt and a humiliating loss in November of 2024.

Trump has made a fool of every Democrat for ten years, and he’ll make a fool of Gavin Newsom, too. Although he might not have to. The way it looks to me is like watching George Bailey and his future wife dance at the edge of the pool, not realizing they’re about to fall in. They think the cheering is for the dancing.

Newsom’s obsession with Trump has reached almost stalker-level.

He so badly wants to be Trump that he’ll stop at nothing, it seems, and is perfectly happy to abandon the moral high ground to get there. But, as usual, because the Left can’t meme, he’s doing it wrong.

Their imitation of Trump and MAGA is off because they are depicting the version they see, not the version that exists. They don’t get it that much of what drove Trump’s popularity was empathy. People like me couldn’t stand watching their endless obsession, the unending hatred, the nonstop attacks. That’s partly why I left the party. And all they’re doing now is helping to rally MAGA once again.

Newsom is a try-hard pick-me. He is the sleazy villain in a Lifetime movie. He’s giving snooty college brat who bullies the nice guy. Don’t forget where our hearts landed with the movie Breaking Away.

He’s the wrong one in a 1980s high school romcom, like James Spader in Pretty in Pink:

His meme army, flying high on Adderall and Wellbutrin, probably thinks making fun of the working class is a winning pitch, and maybe it is for the upper class, who have run out of every other option. I mean, it’s not like they have anything to offer the people, right?

You can’t feed your family with memes. They have no plan for the future, no vision, no way of governing the whole country except perhaps to throw half of us into gulags. What do they have left except to imitate what has defeated them? And when you’ve lost Joe Scarbrough:

The party that is already too online is feeding the beast the Left has morphed into, as they have become consumed by their pathological hatred of Trump. So maybe that’s right — this is exactly how to win hearts and minds of soulless sociopaths. According to Harry Enten, it’s working!

They’re hoping mockery and bullying by a white guy who tweets in all-caps will work as political viagra to restore morale among their base. Ultimately, what they seem to crave is their own version of Trump. Newsom is so power hungry that he is happy to go along with it.

But Trump is a survivor. He was raised to be a killer by a father who would not tolerate weakness. How else could he have survived two impeachments, four indictments, a felony conviction, two assassination attempts, and non-stop attacks from the empire for ten long years?

By contrast, Newsom won’t survive even one scandal. Listen to him try to defend stealing his friend’s wife:

Oh, and let’s not forget when he ran like a coward from Erin Friday:

First, he made headlines for saying allowing biological men to compete against biological women was “deeply unfair,” then he backtracked, because of course he did.

Ben Shapiro opened his show with the latest scandal involving Newsom, who, of course, pivoted to Trump when called out:

Newsom’s tyrannical COVID policies destroyed the minds of children, not to mention small businesses. We watched them all close down.

He kept students locked down longer than he should have. And that cost California a $2 billion settlement for students hurt by the lockdowns, and there is no way to recover what they’ve lost.

Besides, Sheriff Chad Bianco is hot on Newsom’s heels, highlighting the governor’s obvious weakness when it came to leading California through a crisis.

Newsom is now in a mad scramble to prevent gas prices from soaring to $8 per gallon. Environmental groups are coming for him, just as the LGBTQIA lobby came for him. He’ll cave because he’s spineless.

His biggest problem is that he can’t meme his way out of being a white, heteronormative male in a party that supposedly speaks to the marginalized. Gen Z, Black voters, and women will need to be on board for Newsom to win the primary.

If Newsom and Kamala Harris, for instance, or even AOC, go head-to-head, then they will be at war with themselves. Who are we, they will ask, are we the party that can only win with white men? Or are we the party that wants to make history?

Either way, in focusing only on the soulless bullies in his party, Newsom will have a hard time selling his own rotten policies to the Rust Belt. He won’t be running against Trump. He’ll be running against JD Vance.

I’d bet the farm on JD. Why? Because he came from nothing, survived an abusive, drug addicted mother, fought to defend our country, and wrote a brilliant book about forgotten America.

And the more they boo him, like they did at the Kennedy Center…

Or kick him out of restaurants, as they did in Scotland, the more likely people like me will stand up for him and stand behind him.

JD’s success was earned, Newsom’s was not. Just as Newsom hides behind his zillennials who do his meming for him, he will have to rely on the legacy media to transform him from a cipher into a man of substance.

But if you’re making fun of janitors, you’re making fun of my dad and others like him who didn’t have a powerful aunt in San Francisco but had to make money the old-fashioned way - they had to earn it. No one who makes fun of janitors should ever be President of the United States.

The hardest work Newsom has ever done is slicking back his hair for a photo op. He’s survived nothing. He’s built nothing. He stands for nothing. And in that way, he’s the perfect representative for today’s Democratic Party.