Free Thinking Through the Fourth Turning with Sasha Stone

Free Thinking Through the Fourth Turning with Sasha Stone

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David Franklin's avatar
David Franklin
18h

I don't want to sound paranoid; nonetheless it did cross my mind that the demand for refund which winds up costing you $15.00 plus the original charge amount could be a deliberate way of causing you financial harm. Yes, I know that it is very unlikely, but much more unlikely events have proven to be authentic in the last 8 years when people have been driven by rage in their bubbles to do the unlikely. I love your work, think it a necessary public palliative, and will soon upgrade when my ongoing bills recede a bit.

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brian kenner's avatar
brian kenner
18h

It is unfair. They are scum. You are great.

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