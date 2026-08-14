Free Thinking Through the Fourth Turning with Sasha Stone

Free Thinking Through the Fourth Turning with Sasha Stone

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John Rogitz's avatar
John Rogitz
1h

Sasha, just fyi "podcasts" by "influencers" (as far as I can tell, a synonym for "ignoramuses") are not central to some of us. Many of us, maybe. I am barely acquainted with most of the names and have never wasted a minute listening to any of them.

Not saying they are not "important" if by "important" is meant "having some influence on a small fraction of the population", just that they may not be as important as some might think.

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Alan Sewell's avatar
Alan Sewell
1h

"If only high-profile podcasters had just once pushed back hard on Candace Owens, "

I don't think we SHOULD push back on Candace Owens. She destroyed her credibility by herself. In saying high-profile people should push back on her, it's implying the bulk of the people aren't smart enough to draw the necessary conclusions on their own. That's a misapprehension.

Same with Tucker Carlson. He's got minima influence with the public. Talking about him all the time only gives him more.

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