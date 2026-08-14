If only high-profile podcasters had just once pushed back hard on Candace Owens, disempowering her through necessary moral judgment to send a clear message that this is where you draw the line.

This is not about punishing someone for what they think, or defriending them because you “disagree,” as Tucker Carlson and Hunter Biden just chirped in a recent interview. It’s about something much bigger and more important.

If the Left has been unable to absorb or confront what they’ve become in their inability to grasp the seriousness of the assassination attempts on Donald Trump, the Right has become unmoored in the wake of the Charlie Kirk assassination.

This is about something much bigger than what it has become. Ben Shapiro was right to call out those who refuse to call out Candace Owens. It was the hard thing, but it was the right thing.

There is a moral line here, and it isn’t even about Israel, although that adds a level of absurdity to this circus. It is about the brutal, violent death of one of their leaders at the hands of the Left. It was, in effect, an act of war.

Can you imagine anything more absurd than turning around and eating yourself alive after the opposition took out one of your most important people? Well, you don’t have to imagine it, because here we are. And this is because popular podcasters do not want to be on the other side of all those clicks and views Candace gets. They have become that greedy.

Yes, even Joe Rogan, apparently, who said in a viral clip that he’s leaning in Candace Owens’ direction—meaning he is actually entertaining the notion that Israel had Charlie taken out. I don’t know whether to laugh or cry or bang my head against the wall until I pass out.

All of them should have stood up and said, “No. Enough.” If Charlie Kirk would have wanted them to do anything, it would be to take care of and protect his widow, Erika Kirk, and their children. Some have, like Matt Walsh, Dana Loesch, Paramount Tactical, all of the brave souls at Turning Point, Jeremy Boreing, and all of the folks at the Daily Wire and the Chicks on the Right. There is a whole army on X but is it enough? The podcasters with the most subscribers are running scared.

Now, Andrew Wilson has gotten the evil Candace Owens to debate him today in some sort of end-empire bizarre ritual that will go nowhere, because Candace Owens does not live in the truth. She is like a cat chasing its own tail. It’s fun to watch, but it goes nowhere. She has taken real talent and sold her soul for clicks and views. It is a tragedy.

What’s worse is that her jealousy, spite, and covetous nature motivated her to insert herself into Charlie’s story just because she wanted the attention. The sad part is watching people I used to respect normalize her or validate her by suggesting it’s “okay to ask questions.” Is it okay to bully and harass Charlie’s widow for months on end and cash in on all of it?

I always thought the Right was the side that supposedly cared about morality. Well, I guess not when it comes to Israel, because that, sadly, is at the root of so much of this.As of now, 1,000+ people are waiting to watch “the debate,” which starts in about an hour. Patrick Bet-David was Candace-approved, so he’ll be hosting it. I’m embarrassed for all involved.

I donated to Wilson’s Give Send Go because good on him for buying her off because she’s too much of a coward to do it for free. I don’t know enough about Andrew Wilson to know whether this will be worthwhile. It just makes me sad.

I’m sorry I ever had to see that Joe Rogan was this dumb. I’m sorry I had to see the cowardice in so many I thought were strong. I wish for Erika Kirk and her family peace. I wish for a better world.

I know that on the Left, people see me like I see Candace Owens. The difference is, they punished me because of what I thought, not because of what I did to someone else. What Candace Owens has done to Erika Kirk is wrong. Any even semi-intelligent person can see that.

I am crushed for Charlie to ever had anything to do with this poisonous woman who has stolen his legacy, attempted to destroy everything he built and tormented his widow. This mess has divided the Right and weakened its ability to stop the Left. When it all comes crashing down, remember this moment.

I am crushed for Charlie to have ever had anything to do with this poisonous woman who has stolen his legacy, attempted to destroy everything he built, and tormented his widow. This mess has divided the Right and weakened its ability to stop the Left. When it all comes crashing down, remember this moment.

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