At a rally in Georgia, President Barack Obama said something remarkable. He said he was tired of being angry and wanted unity back. Really? It reminded me of that scene in The Wizard of Oz, when Dorothy is told that going home is as simple as clicking her heels together three times.

All these totalitarians on the Left had to do was just one thing: ease up, humanize their enemies, and understand this is a big country, and they can’t just decide everyone who doesn’t go along with them is a racist or a “phobe.” They are the intolerant side. They are the side that has refused to allow the other half of America any representation in culture or politics.

Why does he think Trump won not once but twice?

Everyone wants a less divided America. Everyone is exhausted by the fighting. I know I am. But I also know I wake up every day with the knowledge that I have been punished for almost ten years for standing up to them, dissenting against their hysteria and cancel culture, humanizing Trump supporters, and eventually voting for Trump. This only goes one way.

A brilliant, brave, and honest film called Fjord is about to be released in theaters. It takes place in a small town in Norway. When a devout Christian family moves to the town, the children are placed in progressive schools. The family is old-fashioned and occasionally spanks their children as punishment. When the school finds out about this, they take the children away from their parents, even a breastfeeding baby.

As we drill down deeper into the reasons why they are punishing the family, we find out that it isn’t really about the physical abuse so much as what the family believes and what they are teaching their children. When a seven-year-old classmate declares she’s a lesbian, one of the children says that it’s a sin and she will go to hell. This was the alarming thing to the teacher, not that a seven-year-old was declaring her sexuality at that age.

The film is about intolerance, but intolerance from the progressive Left, something we’ve not yet seen in any film. The filmmaker balances it out by hinting at religious intolerance but making the point that whatever has happened to the Left, in their desire for “inclusivity,” they have become the intolerant ones.

And because we know they’re even more insane than that, if the family were not white, there is very little chance they would care what they did with their children. We know this because they don’t seem to mind that fundamentalists from the Middle East are marrying nine-year-olds. It’s white Christians they hate the most.

The film isn’t Conservative or even Christian. It is about intolerance when it hits the Left. That is the power of art, and it no longer exists in Hollywood now. That’s probably why Fjord was made at all. It’s not a Hollywood film.

I come from the Left. I was one of them. I was punished over and over again just for disagreeing with their strident rules. They hold all the power, or at least they did, until Donald Trump kicked down the castle gate and forced his Army of Deplorables inside.

Maybe Barack Obama, like so many on the Left, doesn’t understand his party. They don’t understand how full of hate and how consumed by rage they are that they fantasize about Trump’s death.

The intolerance comes from a utopian worldview that became authoritarian after Trump won. Those rules are still mandated, and if anyone steps out of line, they’ll still be punished. Fix that first. Allow people to exist without being called “ists” or “phobes.”

Perhaps Obama doesn’t realize the monster he helped build, but that monster is out now. True that much of it is driven by female group dynamics - the Great Feminization - which is why it all feels so emotional, like America is in a bad relationship with a controlling, hectoring wife. But that’s not all. Much of it is the Obama worldview transformed into a fundamentalist religion.

Shooting Charlie Kirk in the neck because of words he spoke that the Left didn’t like wasn’t enough. They’re still at it. That hatred is baked in. That intolerance is all-consuming.

How could the Democrats really bring back unity? Give up your hatred of anyone who doesn’t follow your strict rules of utopia, and understand that we’re one big country, and we have to accept that other people might not agree with us, but that doesn’t mean banishing them to gulags or comparing January 6 to Pearl Harbor and 9/11.

They can’t do that because what they want on the Left is total control. Obama wants to win his ten-year war with Trump. They want our schools, even our preschools, to be indoctrination factories for their woke madness. They want our borders open because they don’t like that America is what it is. They want it to be something different.

Intolerance doesn’t belong only to the Left, of course. But when one side has all the cultural, institutional, and corporate power, that is what creates a 1984-style society. You’re in, or you’re out, and what decides that is whether or not you comply.

You want to end the fighting? You want friendship? Neighborliness? Joy? Tell it to your own side. They are still prepared to hunt Trump like an animal once they (if they) take Congress.

They still want to punish, jail, and exile everyone who doesn’t think the way they do. And if that doesn’t work, re-education camps. It was always easy to end all of this madness, this war. Stop treating dissent like a crime. Stop hating the Right. Thaw out.

The intolerance is so bad they can’t even have a simple conversation. I can’t talk politics with anyone I know on the Left. They become hysterical and have to hang up, leave, or change the subject. That just isn’t true on the Right. Sorry, President Obama, you will have to own this one.