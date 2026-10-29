Free Thinking Through the Fourth Turning with Sasha Stone

Free Thinking Through the Fourth Turning with Sasha Stone

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Clarity Seeker's avatar
Clarity Seeker
8h

The original bitter man who clings to his quest for power.

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7 replies
Petey Kay's avatar
Petey Kay
8h

Obama is a waste of talent. Could have been one of our most unifying Presidents ever but has become Divider-in-Chief.

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