Free Thinking Through the Fourth Turning with Sasha Stone

Free Thinking Through the Fourth Turning with Sasha Stone

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Brian M's avatar
Brian M
19h

Pratt lost to "The Machine". Gavin Newsom promised he would "break the glass" and release the Kraken, if necessary. Pratt's success in Los Angeles was just such a Democrat emergency. Pretty hard to beat the anti-Democrats at their rigged game. I never want to hear a peep from another Democrat about "saving democracy". They are the enemies of democracy.

Reply
Share
2 replies
Outlaw18's avatar
Outlaw18
19h

And Miraculously as soon as the 2 Democratic candidates were ahead for the runoff all the vote counting stopped. Who would have thunk it would happen

Reply
Share
30 replies
306 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Sasha Stone · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture