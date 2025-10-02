Zohran Mamdani seems straight out of Central Casting for the Woke Left. He’s the movie One Battle After Another. He’s the fever dream of septum-pierced, tattoed, wild-eyed Women’s Studies majors from Oberlin. He’s the answer to the Veruka Salts that demand everything handed to them on a platter. Give it to me, I want it now!

Democrats. If they spent decades, and they did, haunted by the ghost of JFK and looking for his replacement — it would turn out to be Bill Clinton and he would have to do — now, they’re haunted by the legacy of Barack Obama and are searching for anyone who can do what he did — It’s Zohran and he would have to do.

His latest ad shows he has on-camera charisma and probably would be an actor if he hadn’t failed as a rapper or filmmaker. His destiny was, he believes, changing the world. Or, he landed in politics because he rightly sees show business, Hollywood, even late-night comedy, has no influence anymore. What does the protagonist want? In my opinion, he seeks fame, recognition, worth.

I have learned much about politics from covering the Oscars for the last 26 years and I can see why Zohran is leading the race in NYC and will likely become its next mayor. I have a theory in the Oscar race about a Best Picture contender being a “kicking puppy” movie, meaning, the more you attack it, the more people want to protect it and vote for it. That’s what Zohran Mamdani has. He’s teflon to attacks because the harder people go after him, the stronger he becomes.

That’s the benefit of having charisma. He is the Left’s living hyperbole. He is who they are inside. He is the America they want. By “they” I mean the people who really run everything on the Left - white people, mostly. Gen-Z, millennials, Boomers — it’s the white people who are driving Mamdani’s popularity, which is why he’s hitting all of their chosen hubs.

And always with that smile on his face. He is doing what Obama did in the early days — delliberatly not showcase anger because he believes he can’t without scaring (“racist”) Americans.

He has the media’s support, that’s for sure. Even the New York Times cooking instagram found a way to work him in (though the top comments are telling):

What helps Zohran is that he is always smiling and he’s always selling a positive. He does not spend that much time selling fear and apocalyptic fantasies, as every other Democrat does. He gives people something to vote for rather than something to vote against.

Humans are very simple. We respond to charisma. We can’t help it. Trump’s charisma pulls in the Left because charismatic people always do, even when they cast them as villains. They can’t look away. They’re pulled to him like a magentic force. They’re pulled to Zohran for the same reason.

The best way to deal with the force of nature that is Zohran Mamdani is simply to get out of his way. Let him win. Let them vote for him. Let him transform the Democratic Party into far-left madness. He is fully on board and enthusiastic about all of their wild and unpopular policies, like “gender affirming care,” soft on crime and an open border.

Bernie Sanders has been trying to sell “Medicare for All,” but Zohran and AOC are also pro-open border. That means they now have to sell not only Medicare for All Americans, but Medicare for ALL people all over the world. This is a major weak spot for the socialists. Even Bernie knows that you need a secure border if you expect tax payers to pay for everyone’s healthcare.

There was a moment in the Zohran Mamdani/Bernie Sanders town hall when Zohran was talking about the border. Bernie was visibly uncomfortable and interrupted him to pivot away from “come on, come all, we’ll pay for it” to “they’re snatching people off the streets.”

The truth is that neither Bernie nor Zohran ever had to work a day in their lives. These are luxury beliefs by the ruling class that pretend to solve the problems of the underclass. Fighting it only feeds their pathology.

The Republicans should stand back, lay off the attacks, and allow the Democrats and their party to be swallowed up by fanaticism and socialism. At least they’ll stand for something and the American people will have a real choice. That obviously makes the Republicans the moderates. People like Hillary Clinton surely know that. But you can’t stop what’s coming.

In other words, the only way to stop the Democrats is to get out of their way.