Free Thinking Through the Fourth Turning with Sasha Stone

Free Thinking Through the Fourth Turning with Sasha Stone

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Anita Kalens's avatar
Anita Kalens
1h

Sasha, you are a fantastic person and an absolutely brilliant writer. So glad you left the dark side and are seeing that kindness truly prevails. Thank you for your insight, your words mean a lot to someone like me who struggles to put words to my feelings about this messed up world we find ourselves in. It’s a blessing to read your posts.

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steven t koenig's avatar
steven t koenig
1h

I don't believe the "times are too tough" trope. Every single person who says that has cable TV and a thousand dollar phone, eats out at least once a week, and most are probably overweight. There's 7 bucks a month in there somewhere. Priorities, people

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