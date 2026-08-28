I just got another email from a reader telling me I was losing business by offering up everything for free, and it’s true. I never intended to use this Substack to make money, but alas, here I am.

I guess I’m still internet old school, and I figure I’d rather have lots of people be able to read what I write. There isn’t a business model for that. I have no advertising, if you notice, and so it really is a kind of nutty thing to do it this way.

I do have a few things I’ll be writing about coming up that I will put behind the paywall, like stuff specifically on The Fourth Turning. AI helped me find my mother’s biological father, and I’m still preparing to write about that, and I might also put that behind the paywall.

I guess, as with crazy Blanche Dubois in A Streetcar Named Desire, I depend on the kindness of strangers, and you all are so very kind. I try hard to give paying readers their money’s worth, though these days money is tight. Lots of people write me and say how much they wish they could buy a subscription, but times are too tough, which I get.

If you do want to become a paid subscriber, or leave a tip, you can do so here. I try to remember to include it in my posts, but I always forget.

I do also have a mailbox, though it lives about two hours away, and it takes me a very long time to get to it, but I do eventually!

4804 Laurel Canyon Blvd. #707

Valley Village, CA 91607

The Substack model is probably going to reach a crisis point eventually. How to pay for all of them? How to read all of them? But for now, just from me to you, a heartfelt thanks.

I will be writing another piece at some point about my doggie Jasper, who is being sent from vets to specialists to find out what could possibly be wrong. They thought it was autoimmune, then they thought it was toxic shock. Now, they’re back to autoimmune. I will update you when he is in the clear. He’s hanging in there.

Working on several podcasts to post soon, including Lindsay Clancy and Abdul El-Sayed on Jesse Waters, Part Six of our Virtual Civil War, and a piece on AI. Too many things happening, not enough time.

Thank you, dear readers. All the love in the world.