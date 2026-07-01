Free Thinking Through the Fourth Turning with Sasha Stone

Free Thinking Through the Fourth Turning with Sasha Stone

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Brian DeLeon's avatar
Brian DeLeon
12h

Happy to be a paid subscriber. Your content has value. Better than a newspaper subscription.

Reply
Share
4 replies
Margaret G's avatar
Margaret G
12h

Very happy to support your work. I have dropped a lot of subscriptions, such as The Free Press, Matt Taibbi, Tucker Carlson (dropped a while ago), etc., but I see your work as essential reading and will continue to subscribe.

Reply
Share
2 replies
70 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Sasha Stone · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture