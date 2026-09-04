Free Thinking Through the Fourth Turning with Sasha Stone

Free Thinking Through the Fourth Turning with Sasha Stone

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Betsy's avatar
Betsy
5hEdited

I was so relieved a mistrial was declared. God bless the holdout - I presume it was a he and I presume he refused to find her NGBROI. I have read that her husband called to ask about a prescription after she'd murdered Dawson but before she murdered the other two - and that she answered the phone, and calmly answered his question - then went to finish the job. If that ability to fake it doesn't show planning and follow-through as opposed to mindless blackout, I don't know what would. Why didn't she tell her husband "come home right now before I murder our two surviving babies?" Because she wanted to FINISH THE JOB. God bless that hold out juror.

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fuzzi's avatar
fuzzi
5h

Thank you to the one juror who held out.

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