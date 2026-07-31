Free Thinking Through the Fourth Turning with Sasha Stone

Free Thinking Through the Fourth Turning with Sasha Stone

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steven t koenig's avatar
steven t koenig
14h

There's nothing I'd be happier for than a Harris candidacy. She is so pathetically stupid that it is entertaining

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Shoveltusker
14h

You must have seen a different Joe Biden from the Joe Biden I saw "campaigning" in 2020. Politics and party aside, he appeared to be mentally incompetent, and nothing in his past suggested that he was any sort of leader. I also had not forgotten about 1988, and the way he had crashed and burned when his foolish lies and plagiarism was publicized.

Again, I'm not saying this for partisan or anti-D party reasons. The guy looked like a ridiculous choice for the Ds.

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