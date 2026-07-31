I’ve been predicting the Oscars for 26 years, and presidential elections for about ten. It turns out, they’re not that different. Both require anticipating what a consensus will do. Both are driven by money, by perception, and by charisma. That’s part of the reason.

I also started a sci-fi novel back in 2015 that attempted to predict 100 years into the future. I became so alarmed by what climate scientists were saying that I believed it was my moral and civic duty to “save the planet” by diving full-time into politics.

I’ve been predicting Kamala Harris will be the 2028 nominee for a while now. In fact, I’ve never thought it would be anyone else. She was the first female of color District Attorney of San Francisco, Attorney General of California, US Senator from California, and Vice President. She’s only lost one election, and that was for President. You think she’s going to walk away from that winning streak?

I knew it would be Hillary Clinton in 2016, and I knew it would be Joe Biden in 2020. How did I know? They were the establishment’s pick and Barack Obama’s choice.

Even before the fracture between the centrists and the Bernie Bros all but guaranteed the Democrats’ loss in 2016, I knew Hillary was a long shot. The patterns of history told us that only Ronald Reagan had managed to hold on to a third term by making the case that his reign had been great for America, so let’s have four more years.

Hillary had to make history in three ways: She was a woman, a former First Lady, and not even the Vice President. Secretaries of State have won before, but the last one was in 1856.

Skipping over Joe Biden was, I believe, a mistake that would come back to haunt the Democrats in 2020 and in 2024. He might have actually defeated Trump in 2016.

Why Kamala?

The Democratic Party is still led by Barack Obama. No nominee since has not been one of his picks, from Clinton to Biden to Harris. If someone he doesn’t pick gets the nomination, that will be a sign his long reign has come to an end.

Obama’s pick, I believe, is still Kamala Harris, despite what he might say in interviews to project neutrality. They not only go back a long time, having met in 2004, with Harris risking her standing in San Francisco politics by backing Barack Obama over Hillary Clinton in 2008, but she would carry on his legacy as leader and make history as the first woman of color president.

She was called the “Female Obama” many times, and her star began to rise in Obama’s America because of that connection.

Elevating a woman of color, a mixed-race woman like Kamala Harris, is one of the most important things to the base of the Democratic Party - both white and black women. They believe she is a great candidate and that criticisms of her are just racism and misogyny.

I was a Joe Biden girl in 2020. The attacks against him came from the Harris camp (he’s a racist) and from rivals (he’s a rapist), but I always knew Joe would prevail. Why? He was Obama’s wingman and black voters would stand behind him, even over Kamala Harris.

The Joe Biden supporters like me watched the war on (then) Twitter between the Elizabeth Warren faction and the #Khive. It was brutal and vicious. Remember the letter? Remember the apology?

Harris bombed out in the 2020 primary, namely because Tulsi Gabbard went at her so hard in the debate and Harris emerged as fragile and thin-skinned.

I was attacked and called a racist when I suggested that her “I’m speaking” against Mike Pence showed exactly the same thing — someone who was thin-skinned and not comfortable with anyone criticizing her.

She dropped out of the race to protect her then-perfect score of never losing an election.

Kamala Harris is the only early frontrunner in the race who has one foot in each of the two factions of the Democratic Party now. She is the establishment pick because she’s Obama’s pick. But she’s also leaning into Zorhan Mamdani and the DSA side of the party, which also explains why Barack Obama has become so cozy with Mamdani of late.

White men are not Teflon in the media, which is why Graham Platner went down. But most of the DSA candidates are not white because the new hybrid of the socialist wing of the party isn’t just about economics. It is also about race and gender replacing class — aka “Woke Socialism.”

If it’s class, then all of the working-class white Americans would have some value in this movement, but they do not. The reversed hierarchy is at play. This is largely due to the wealthy white women awash in “white fragility” who want to absolve their sins of wealth and privilege and give money to minorities as opposed to white dudes.

Even if they aren’t this crazy:

They’re this crazy:

Do you think these batshit insane cult members will cast their vote for a white guy? Not unless he’s gay or trans. Black voters won’t vote for Pete Buttigieg, and I’m betting not AOC if Kamala Harris is on the ballot.

These kinds of women will see Gavin Newsom as a predator. Rahm Emanuel and Josh Shapiro are out because they are Jewish. Do I need to explain why?

That leaves us with one.

Perhaps I’ll turn out to be right. Or not. Maybe I’ll crash and burn, but it is my contention that the Democrats will not nominate a white guy (unless gay or trans) and that the primary being held first in South Carolina mostly assures Harris is at the front of the line.

As for who will win the election in 2028, we have to see who the GOP nominee is first. We also have to see how the Trump presidency does in the next two years. We can’t just assume Harris will lose, not after what we saw them do in 2020 to fix past mistakes.

That said, Harris as the candidate is a slightly easier win for the GOP.

I’m working on a podcast about Dr. Fauci to drop this weekend. But until then, hope you have a nice one.