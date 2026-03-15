A reader writes in to say about my piece on Candace Owens:

Haha, you lost me with this one. You clearly aren’t looking at the MANY inconsistencies and lies that Erika has told. So many “besides that” I could go into, but you probably don’t care about the truth here, because the reality is, the case that they are making against Robinson doesn’t hold water. Owens isn’t a villain, I believe she is seeking justice in a world that has forgotten what that is. We all want the truth, more than Erika does, apparently. Because if she did, she wouldn’t be asking ANYONE to STOP asking questions, as this is how Charlie built his career. She would be along side Owens asking the same questions, like the rest of us.

I bet if you watch Owens long enough, she will uncover something the FBI is clearly ignoring or flat out hiding.

Yes, Candace Owens is the villain. No, she is not “seeking the truth.” Her aim here is to destroy the people who rejected her, including Charlie Kirk, Turning Point, and Erika Kirk. If you think I will, for one second, consider her aim here to be honorable, you have misread me completely.

Candace is a psycho, a liar, an opportunist, and a bully. I have never seen anyone as evil as I see her. She is everything that is wrong with the “podcast lane” and influencer culture.

Candace Owens is jealous of Erika Kirk, not because she had Charlie but because of all of the attention she’s gotten in the wake of Charlie’s death. The sad, pitiful mean girl that Candace is, the Disney villain can’t stand that. So she’s made herself the main character, and if you aren’t disgusted by that, I don’t know what to tell you.

I am repulsed and heartbroken that a large portion of the MAGA movement, or maybe a small one, I don’t know, has gone down this road to casting doubt on Erika Kirk, putting her life and the lives of her children in danger, never mind the future of Turning Point.

It’s bad enough that a psycho shot Charlie to shut him up because his trans furry lover was sobbing every day over his hurt feelings. Dangerous, violent extremism is rising on the Left, and here comes the Idiot Brigade to say oh no, Israel did it, so we could fight a war in Iran. Oh, the humanity. Oh, the stupidity.

I am especially brokenhearted over the turn by Tucker Carlson. My readers know that I devoted much time to faithfully posting his videos, keeping them connected to him, despite the complaints I received from many. They can all say “I told you so” now. A comedian recently mocked him brilliantly:

Even worse, a guy I have admired for a very long time and written about many times, Bret Weinstein, yes, he of the Evergreen College scandal, has now fallen down the same rabbit hole. The same comedian:

Legacy media destroyed its credibility by becoming a partisan propaganda machine for the anti-Trump “resistance.” The podcast lane rose up in response, and only now, with this madness taking over many on the Right, are we seeing the even more dangerous consequence of unchecked power online.

It’s one thing to be hiding in the slimy corners of Discord, but to be out and proud is terrifying. Obviously, we humans are vulnerable to mass media, which influences us in ways we aren’t ready for.

Despite the fact that Hitler would throw Candace Owens in a camp, there is not a lot of daylight between the two of them. If you can’t draw the line there, you can’t draw it anywhere. I’m sure he’d be getting millions of views per video, too.

And yes, I know by saying this, I will lose subscribers. I will probably even lose money. I have a small number of paying subscribers, and I am grateful to anyone who donates or subscribes.

Maybe it’s my heavy heart as I watch my beloved dog whither away and who will soon die that puts me in a mood not to tolerate this nonsense, but tolerate it I will not.

I think it’s fair to criticize our involvement with Israel when it comes to our soldiers fighting a war that costs them their lives. I also know Israel is a strategic ally, and anyone who doesn’t realize that doesn’t remember history. But to use Charlie Kirk to blame his wife is at such a high point of insanity that it’s hard to fathom.

And yes, of course, it will cost MAGA much, if not everything, in the coming years.

For any of my readers to believe Erika Kirk must “answer questions” so the “truth will come out,” I will say, don’t let the door hit you on the way out. Free thinking doesn’t mean a one-way ticket to Crazy Town. If I wanted that, I’d still be on the Left.

Thank you for your attention to this matter.