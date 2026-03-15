Free Thinking Through the Fourth Turning with Sasha Stone

Free Thinking Through the Fourth Turning with Sasha Stone

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Joe Berner's avatar
Joe Berner
6h

Sasha, this essay hit hard because I’ve seen the same pattern up close. I used to tune into Tucker religiously and found Candace’s early work compelling—until the shifts: Tucker’s relentless anti-Israel turn pushed me to walk away, and Candace’s descent into what feels like pure grift (now turning on Erika Kirk with baseless attacks after the assassination) confirmed it.

Your point about the “podcast lane” morphing into its own propaganda ecosystem is spot-on. Legacy media lost credibility by pushing the anti-Trump resistance; now parts of the Right are walking the same road—amplifying unhinged theories that blame Israel, TPUSA insiders, or even Erika herself for Charlie’s murder, despite clear evidence of a lone, ideologically driven shooter.

The real harm isn’t just reputational—it endangers a grieving family, deepens divisions when unity is needed most, and hands critics fresh ammunition to smear the entire movement as conspiracy-obsessed. Drawing the line at exploiting tragedy for clicks and subscribers isn’t censorship; it’s basic humanity.

You’ve lost followers before by standing on principle, but you gain respect from those who still believe in truth over tribalism. Thank you for the heavy-hearted clarity. We need more of that right now. Thank you!

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Petey Kay's avatar
Petey Kay
6h

I don't think anyone gives a rat's ass what Candace Owens says. (At least I don't nor does anyone I know). Carry on!

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