Free Thinking Through the Fourth Turning with Sasha Stone

Free Thinking Through the Fourth Turning with Sasha Stone

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Kurt's avatar
Kurt
14h

Sasha, leaving the left may have cost you many friendships, but your critical thinking, courage and conviction have opened the door to a few more. And you can sleep with a clear conscience.

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Free Will's avatar
Free Will
14hEdited

Who is the Totalitarian Left saving from Trump? Who are they even pretending to help? Smearing Trump is not the solution to any problem.

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