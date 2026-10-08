Every so often, I feel the need to remind myself why I’m (still) voting for the Republicans. Yes, it’s hurt my so-called career. It has ended many friendships. It makes my life awkward and strange now. But what choice do I have?

I think I’m like a lot of people in America, just trying to figure out which side is less crazy. Well, after the past year, I can say with confidence that the crazy side is still on the Left - the Democrats - and the rising radicalization that has overtaken the party.

I will confess there have been moments when the Right seemed to be heading in a crazier direction. Certainly, Tucker Carlson, Marjorie Taylor-Greene and others have lost the plot and sided with Radical Islam and Iran even over the United States. But then something interesting happened. Most Republicans rose up and openly defied them.

No one was afraid to go after the biggest podcasters or influencers, or even their own potential voters. They did not flinch. They did not back down. They stood up for what was right. I’m not saying siding with Israel is Right, necessarily, but shutting down the dark path many on the Right have been taking, including pushing conspiracy theories about the clear-cut assassination of Charlie Kirk, was brave.

Even if I still have left-leaning policy preferences, the days of the old Democrats are gone. I’ve been waiting ten years for all of them to snap out of their Trump Derangement Syndrome, to come out of the Doomsday Cult they’ve been trapped in, and to just let us be one country again, despite our differences. But that day never came.

I have seen the greatest minds of my former party flinch, back down, and cower in the face of an out-of-control mob of zealots and activists. I once believed Hillary Clinton was brave. That could not be further from the truth. She could not even stand up for women to play fairly in sports or to protect children from the harms of “Gender Affirming Care.”

Like Erin Friday, those of us who still care about the fate of children will still vote Republican, even though some Democrats are suddenly saying they are against surgery for minors and support biological women to play fairly in sports. Surgery does not include the medicalization of children, the seeds of which begin early at the hands of the Left, going all the way back to preschool and kindergarten.

Nothing terrifies me more than hearing Zohran Mamdani push universal preschool. They want them early. They want them young. And we have to try to stop them.

I watched Gavin Newsom crater and cater to the mob in chasing one mass hysteria wave after another, most recently, buying into the lie that Trump was suggesting Iran would nuke San Diego and Los Angeles. Newsom’s reaction to that alone proves he’s not just a coward but a liar. He knows Trump was not saying that, and even if he was, he’d be joking. Remember jokes?

It’s Newsom’s henhouse hysteria here that is disqualifying. He, like Hillary Clinton, like all of them, still has to feed the beast. They have to placate and validate the ongoing and unending hysteria in a party ruled mostly by Liberal white women. They just don’t realize how scared they look to people like me.

On my Nextdoor app, a guy is running for City Council. There was an actual witch hunt to uncover whether he voted for Donald Trump or not. They haven’t thawed out, even after Trump beat them again.

Their intolerance, their collective mania over Trump, has destroyed them. They might seem nice outwardly, but they have no plans for an America that includes people like me. I’ve been cast out, like everyone else who voted for Trump.

The party's leaders are too scared to lead. They’re so scared that even after Zohran Mamdani spent whole paragraphs going after Israel for the war in Gaza on October 7th.

He chose that day to placate the mob of fanatics, and they still weren’t placated. Some of them still punished him just for showing even the tiniest bit of sympathy to the victims of October 7th.

Some Democrats did condemn Mamdani, but notably, none of the major party leaders - not the Clintons, not Chuck Schumer, not Nancy Pelosi, and not the Obamas. Why not?

From Grok:

Barack Obama is now hitting the trail to stump for Abdul El-Sayed, even though he refused to name Iran as the greater threat to America. Yes, that’s the leader of the party now siding with a guy who is as radical and extreme as any political candidate in recent memory, certainly any on the Left. What is going on?

I can’t help but see a parallel with what’s unfolding in France now. A socialist system buckling under the strain of mass migration looks like America’s future all of a sudden. We were mostly there already in 2020.

Now, we have a DSA that has the full backing of Barack Obama and all major Democrats because they can’t win any other way. They had only two paths forward: become less crazy or become fully radicalized. We see where they’ve gone. They have now fully surrendered to the fanatics and the radicals.

The DSA is in full support of “gender affirming care” for minors.

They want to abolish ICE, open the borders, and provide Medicare for All.

And all of that before we even get to what they’ve done to culture, to Hollywood, to books, to libraries, to science.

There is something to be said about the Great Feminization, the way women have responded to the Lindsay Clancy case, and how they’ve tried to redeem female villains of late, like Lizzie Borden, Cathy in East of Eden, and Carrie. They have to erase the past and rewrite their woke origin story, even now.

I live in California. My vote won’t count for much. I see the fracture on the Right and how people like Tucker Carlson and others want to see Trump and MAGA punished over Iran. All I can say is: think bigger.

Just as Charlie Kirk was assassinated for his views and Trump was almost assassinated, the forces that now control the Left are the most extreme of my lifetime. They’re lucky. They have the media and Hollywood, which counts for a lot. But I know them. I was one of them. Now I want to do everything I can to stop them.