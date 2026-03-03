I just had a paid subscriber cancel with the following comment:

I canceled his subscription with a full refund. You can find how to do this on the main page. I have put up a handy link with all of that information.

As longtime readers know, I’ve been trying to paywall some of my content, but so many have donated from different places that I didn’t want to leave anyone out. But I will probably do it at some point. I just have to figure out how to best manage it. So far, I have liked offering up what I write for free and counting on goodwill. But I understand that’s not fair to paying subscribers who deserve extra perks. So I think I will try to come up with something yet again.

Thank you for your attention to this matter.