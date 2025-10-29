Free Thinking Through the Fourth Turning with Sasha Stone

Free Thinking Through the Fourth Turning with Sasha Stone

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Lebo Von Lo-Debar's avatar
Lebo Von Lo-Debar
12h

I just can't get into movies or TV shows anymore. As I get older I find it more and more difficult to fall into the "suspension of disbelief."

Truth be told...I just don't like the algorithms anymore.

Lebo Von Lo~Debar

Former/Always 82nd Airborne Infantryman, Disabled Veteran for Life, & Author of the book, "The Separation of Corporation and State" subtitled "Common Sense and the Two-Party Crisis" Available on Amazon.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Foosball's avatar
Foosball
14h

Wow, fantastic short film along with great commentary Sasha, Well done.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 replies
13 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Sasha Stone
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture