Free Thinking Through the Fourth Turning with Sasha Stone

Free Thinking Through the Fourth Turning with Sasha Stone

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Gloria Fredericks's avatar
Gloria Fredericks
10h

I’m not sure where you are in California in reference to the potential tsunami. Please stay Safe Sasha. I’m keeping everyone in prayer.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Sasha Stone and others
glindarayepix's avatar
glindarayepix
10h

Alarms just went off in Long Beach, Ca. We’re on the fourth floor, on the water, but shouldn’t see any action behind the breakwater. After all the recent hoopla over the shakes under Mount Rainier, this is a good time for everyone to start paying attention.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
33 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Sasha Stone
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture